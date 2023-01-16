Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol Finds Secret Magnetic Box Containing Drugs
OHIO -Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man and woman after a traffic stop in Hancock County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 183 grams of fentanyl worth approximately $27,450. On January 11, at 12:35 a.m., troopers stopped a rented 2023 Kia Sportage with...
wktn.com
Two Sentenced this Week in Common Pleas Court
Two people were sentenced this week in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office, the following two individuals were each placed on five years community control with conditions:. .John C. Hill Jr. on one count each of possession of fentanyl-related compound and attempted...
Defendants arraigned in Allen Co. Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following defendants entered pleas of not guilty on Friday during arraignment hearings in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Nicholas Harrod, 23, of Lima, charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. Darr Robinson Sr., 32, of Lima, charged with robbery and two counts of...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA – The following couples have filed marriage license applications in Allen County Probate Court:. Bryan Roe of Bowling Green and Tyler Mason of Harrod; Richard Ray and Lisa Brown, both of Bluffton; Tyler Matte and Delrae Siegrist, both of Spencerville; Stephen Goedde Jr. and Hope Meister, both of Lima; Chad Smith and Chris Brunk, both of Lima; Elfido Orellana and Ruth Obando, both of Lima; and Michael Daniel and Tiffany Clark, both of Lima.
wktn.com
Body Found in Pond in Findlay
A body was found in a pond Thursday afternoon in Findlay. WFIN Radio reported that a man was fishing in the pond located behind Walmart on Trenton Avenue when he saw the body floating in the water. After being pulled from the pond, the body of the white male was...
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered its risk advisory for Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van Wert counties from high to medium Thursday, reflecting a decline in positive COVID cases and hospital admissions reported to the CDC in recent weeks. The latest CDC data show an estimated...
Endangered missing 8-year-old girl from Northwest Ohio found safe in Cleveland
HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — After an endangered missing child advisory was issued for multiple counties in Ohio, an 8-year-old girl was found safe in the Cleveland area. The U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit and the Henry County Sheriff's Office found Elena Kalvitz in the 3400 block of West 94th Street on Friday.
13abc.com
Missouri railroad company cuts Lima jobs
LIMA — Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. Facilities in Lima at 401 E. Robb Ave. will be closed on Feb. 20, 2023 eliminating 12 jobs...
Lima cop pleads to misdemeanors in Auglaize County
WAPAKONETA — A Lima police officer charged with interfering with law enforcement during a June incident at a residence in Wapakoneta pleaded guilty last week in Auglaize County Municipal Court to three misdemeanor counts of assault, resisting arrest and misconduct at an emergency. A fourth-degree felony charge of assault...
cleveland19.com
Lima News
Lima Municipal Courts, Jan. 13-18
Nyandrea J. Bratton, 47, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 84 days suspended. $375 fine. Tommy L. Jefferson, 38, of Lima, found guilty of failure to identify. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. George L. Liles, 56, of Lima, found guilty of assault*....
Truck driver dead after collision with loose tires on I-280 Tuesday
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A truck driver is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Lake Township. Dual tires came loose from the axle of a semi-tractor trailer heading southbound on I-280 near SR-795/Moline-Martin Road just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers told WTOL 11 on the scene.
thevillagereporter.com
Shooting In Defiance County Leaves One Injured; Suspect In Custody
(PRESS RELEASE) – On January 18, 2023, The Defiance County 911 Communications received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 7193 Stever Road, in Tiffin Township, in Defiance County Ohio. Upon arrival Defiance County Deputies discovered that a Belinda Olive, age 37, of Napoleon, Ohio; being the victim of...
FireRescue1
Mayday: Ohio firefighters become trapped at fatal fire
LA RUE, Ohio — The Scioto Valley Fire District is investigating a fatal fire that involved a mayday call Saturday, WCMH reported Monday. Crews responded to an 8:30 p.m. report of a two-story building with a person inside. Heavy smoke was coming from both sides of the building, but firefighters went in to look for anyone who might be inside.
iheart.com
continentalenews.com
Marshall E. Fry, 1947 – 2023
Doctor Marshall Edward Fry, age 75 of Defiance, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 6, 1947 to the late James and Lillian Fry in Strasburg, Virginia. Marshall graduated from Martinsburg High School in West Virginia, received his Bachelor’s Degree from Washington Bible College, his Masters in Divinity at Grace Theological Seminary, and his PhD from Citadel Bible College. On August 28, 1976 he married Carolyn J. Magnuson in LaPaz, Indiana.
13abc.com
GM to sink over $900M into 4 plants, including Ohio facility
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — General Motors says it will spend more than $900 million to update four factories, with the bulk going to an engine plant in Flint, Michigan, to build the next-generation V8 for big pickup trucks and SUVs. Factories in Rochester, New York; Defiance, Ohio; and Bay City, Michigan; also will see investments, […]
