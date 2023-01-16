Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband And Cousin Have "Dreams" And "Visions" Of Missing Wife In A Field. That Is Exactly Where They Found HerThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUrbancrest, OH
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State downs Northwestern 84-54, sweeps regular seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
USG passes resolution, urges Ohio State to take action against racial discrimination at off-campus bars and restaurantsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
NBC Sports
Dungy explains why Cowboys have 'little chance' to beat 49ers
Immediately after the Dallas Cowboys defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, predictions came pouring in for what was next for America’s Team. The 49ers and Cowboys will continue their storied rivalry Sunday in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs at Levi’s Stadium. While fans and media point to stats and skill to compare the teams and their predictions of who will win, Tony Dungy had a different take on the outcome.
NBC Sports
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable for Saturday
While Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been dealing with a toe injury for weeks, he has not missed any playing time because of it. Nevertheless, Lawrence is once again listed as questionable on Jacksonville’s final injury report heading into its divisional-round matchup with Kansas City. Lawrence was limited in...
NBC Sports
Bucs fire assistant DL coach Lori Locust
The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen is retiring in another change to the staff.
NBC Sports
Teammates say Tom Brady indicated after Monday’s game that he won’t return to Tampa Bay
After the Buccaneers were bounced out of the playoffs on Monday night, Tom Brady said only that he would take it one day at a time in determining his future. But teammates think he’s done in Tampa Bay. NFL Media reports that “several” Buccaneers players felt after their interactions...
NBC Sports
Five young Commanders who really progressed in the 2022 season
Ron Rivera has recently pushed the idea that the Commanders have "a good nucleus of young players," and while Rivera's words can sometimes come off as hollow, the team does have a handful of up-and-comers that are worth building around. Here's a list of five such contributors who were either...
NBC Sports
Eagles injury report: Johnson limited, Graham sick
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was limited on Wednesday for the Eagles’ first real practice of the week before Saturday’s divisional round game against the Giants. He was also listed as limited after Tuesday’s walkthrough. Johnson, 32, is going to attempt to play through a torn adductor...
NBC Sports
Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to Roger Goodell to rescind fake injury fine
The entire Saints organization was unified in insisting that they had been wrongly disciplined for a fake injury, and Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the matter. Benson got personally involved and sent a strongly worded letter to Goodell denying any wrongdoing by the...
NBC Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Daniel Jeremiah predicts Patriots take 'Bama star
Much of the debate and discussion over fixing the New England Patriots entering the offseason has centered around the offense, and it makes sense. The offense took a step back during the 2022 season. Starting quarterback Mac Jones didn't make the expected Year 2 leap. The offensive line didn't pass protect well enough and suffered through multiple injuries, the tight ends didn't make a meaningful impact on a consistent basis and the wide receiver group lacked explosiveness.
NBC Sports
Report: Jets requested interview with Bill Callahan, but he signed an extension with Browns
Bill Callahan is staying with the Browns. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Jets recently requested permission to speak with Callahan about their offensive coordinator vacancy, but that Callahan will be remaining in Cleveland after signing an extension with the team. Callahan has been the offensive line coach...
NBC Sports
Eagles veteran safety elevated for playoff game vs. Giants
The Eagles on Friday elevated Anthony Harris from their practice squad and will have him active for Saturday’s divisional round playoff matchup against the Giants. Harris, 31, will play for the Eagles for the first time this season on Saturday night. In 2021, Harris was a starting safety with...
Chiefs fans lined up to tailgate 19 hours before divisional round game kickoff
A recent study ranked the Kansas City Chiefs with the best tailgate experience in the NFL. While their methodology included things like food reviews and average ticket cost, we can say with complete certainty that the thing that separates the Chiefs Kingdom’s tailgates from the rest is commitment. Ahead...
Ed Reed says Bethune-Cookman won’t ratify contract
Ed Reed will not become the head football coach at Bethune-Cookman after all. The Hall of Fame safety announced Saturday
NBC Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots address major need by landing elite OT
It's that time of year, friends. Mock-draft season is upon us. Sure, there's still plenty to happen between now and draft weekend that will shape team needs and desires. But these exercises are always helpful in getting us familiar with prospects, familiar with how clubs are constructed for 2023, and familiar with how the draft may shake out around the time the Patriots are scheduled to pick -- this year that's at No. 14 overall.
NBC Sports
Rob Gronkowski blasts Aaron Rodgers for 'MVP' comments
Aaron Rodgers' recent remarks about the MVP award have stirred up some strong reactions, including criticism from Rob Gronkowski. On Tuesday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers was asked whether he believes he can still play at a high level. “Of course. Of course," the Green Bay Packers quarterback...
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: Ravens have established our offensive identity and will carry it forward
The Ravens are in the market for a new offensive coordinator after the departure of Greg Roman, but head coach John Harbaugh says he doesn’t expect major changes. After insisting that Lamar Jackson will be back as the starting quarterback and will have input into the next offensive coordinator, Harbaugh said the last thing the Ravens want to do is reinvent the wheel.
NBC Sports
Shanahan jokes his feedback in 49ers' film room causes 'crickets'
Kyle Shanahan's coaching style occasionally leaves his players speechless. The 49ers coach explained to reporters Wednesday his strategy of deciding to call out a specific player or not during film sessions. "I think most of it just happens," Shanahan said. "I think maybe how you do it can sometimes be...
NBC Sports
Brock Purdy stays grounded in not viewing himself as “just a quarterback”
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has gone from unknown third-stringer to starter who has been directly responsible for the last seven San Francisco victories. On Thursday, he was asked how he has remained grounded through his run of success. “It’s been football, man,” Purdy told reporters. “I don’t try to make...
NBC Sports
Driscoll ready to play but hoping he won’t need to
Every person pulling for the Eagles on Saturday night against the Giants in the playoffs is just hoping that Jack Driscoll doesn’t need to play any right tackle. That includes Jack Driscoll. Because as much as the 25-year-old offensive lineman relishes every opportunity to play, as a backup, if...
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Giants predictions for NFL divisional round
Reuben Frank (13-4) It’s natural to feel skittish about this game. We just saw the Giants play their best game of the year, on the road, against a 13-win Vikings team. We just saw their young quarterback fashion a masterpiece in his playoff debut. We just saw their rookie coach lead his team to its first postseason win in a decade. But facing an almost completely healthy Eagles team that went 14-1 under Jalen Hurts and is playing at home and is rested after a bye week is an entirely different thing. The Giants scored 31 points against the Vikings’ 31st-ranked defense. If they score 31 on the Eagles’ No. 2-ranked defense, more power to them. But I don’t think they can. I expect Jalen Hurts to be close to 100 percent, and with a healthy Hurts the Eagles are just a better team than the Giants across the board. Hats off to Daboll and the job he’s done this year, but it ends at the Linc.
Comments / 0