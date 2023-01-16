ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Dungy explains why Cowboys have 'little chance' to beat 49ers

Immediately after the Dallas Cowboys defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, predictions came pouring in for what was next for America’s Team. The 49ers and Cowboys will continue their storied rivalry Sunday in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs at Levi’s Stadium. While fans and media point to stats and skill to compare the teams and their predictions of who will win, Tony Dungy had a different take on the outcome.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable for Saturday

While Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been dealing with a toe injury for weeks, he has not missed any playing time because of it. Nevertheless, Lawrence is once again listed as questionable on Jacksonville’s final injury report heading into its divisional-round matchup with Kansas City. Lawrence was limited in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Bucs fire assistant DL coach Lori Locust

The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen is retiring in another change to the staff.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Five young Commanders who really progressed in the 2022 season

Ron Rivera has recently pushed the idea that the Commanders have "a good nucleus of young players," and while Rivera's words can sometimes come off as hollow, the team does have a handful of up-and-comers that are worth building around. Here's a list of five such contributors who were either...
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

Eagles injury report: Johnson limited, Graham sick

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was limited on Wednesday for the Eagles’ first real practice of the week before Saturday’s divisional round game against the Giants. He was also listed as limited after Tuesday’s walkthrough. Johnson, 32, is going to attempt to play through a torn adductor...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Daniel Jeremiah predicts Patriots take 'Bama star

Much of the debate and discussion over fixing the New England Patriots entering the offseason has centered around the offense, and it makes sense. The offense took a step back during the 2022 season. Starting quarterback Mac Jones didn't make the expected Year 2 leap. The offensive line didn't pass protect well enough and suffered through multiple injuries, the tight ends didn't make a meaningful impact on a consistent basis and the wide receiver group lacked explosiveness.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

Eagles veteran safety elevated for playoff game vs. Giants

The Eagles on Friday elevated Anthony Harris from their practice squad and will have him active for Saturday’s divisional round playoff matchup against the Giants. Harris, 31, will play for the Eagles for the first time this season on Saturday night. In 2021, Harris was a starting safety with...
DENVER, PA
NBC Sports

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots address major need by landing elite OT

It's that time of year, friends. Mock-draft season is upon us. Sure, there's still plenty to happen between now and draft weekend that will shape team needs and desires. But these exercises are always helpful in getting us familiar with prospects, familiar with how clubs are constructed for 2023, and familiar with how the draft may shake out around the time the Patriots are scheduled to pick -- this year that's at No. 14 overall.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

Rob Gronkowski blasts Aaron Rodgers for 'MVP' comments

Aaron Rodgers' recent remarks about the MVP award have stirred up some strong reactions, including criticism from Rob Gronkowski. On Tuesday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers was asked whether he believes he can still play at a high level. “Of course. Of course," the Green Bay Packers quarterback...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

John Harbaugh: Ravens have established our offensive identity and will carry it forward

The Ravens are in the market for a new offensive coordinator after the departure of Greg Roman, but head coach John Harbaugh says he doesn’t expect major changes. After insisting that Lamar Jackson will be back as the starting quarterback and will have input into the next offensive coordinator, Harbaugh said the last thing the Ravens want to do is reinvent the wheel.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Shanahan jokes his feedback in 49ers' film room causes 'crickets'

Kyle Shanahan's coaching style occasionally leaves his players speechless. The 49ers coach explained to reporters Wednesday his strategy of deciding to call out a specific player or not during film sessions. "I think most of it just happens," Shanahan said. "I think maybe how you do it can sometimes be...
NBC Sports

Driscoll ready to play but hoping he won’t need to

Every person pulling for the Eagles on Saturday night against the Giants in the playoffs is just hoping that Jack Driscoll doesn’t need to play any right tackle. That includes Jack Driscoll. Because as much as the 25-year-old offensive lineman relishes every opportunity to play, as a backup, if...
AUBURN, PA
NBC Sports

Our Eagles vs. Giants predictions for NFL divisional round

Reuben Frank (13-4) It’s natural to feel skittish about this game. We just saw the Giants play their best game of the year, on the road, against a 13-win Vikings team. We just saw their young quarterback fashion a masterpiece in his playoff debut. We just saw their rookie coach lead his team to its first postseason win in a decade. But facing an almost completely healthy Eagles team that went 14-1 under Jalen Hurts and is playing at home and is rested after a bye week is an entirely different thing. The Giants scored 31 points against the Vikings’ 31st-ranked defense. If they score 31 on the Eagles’ No. 2-ranked defense, more power to them. But I don’t think they can. I expect Jalen Hurts to be close to 100 percent, and with a healthy Hurts the Eagles are just a better team than the Giants across the board. Hats off to Daboll and the job he’s done this year, but it ends at the Linc.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy