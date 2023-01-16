Reuben Frank (13-4) It’s natural to feel skittish about this game. We just saw the Giants play their best game of the year, on the road, against a 13-win Vikings team. We just saw their young quarterback fashion a masterpiece in his playoff debut. We just saw their rookie coach lead his team to its first postseason win in a decade. But facing an almost completely healthy Eagles team that went 14-1 under Jalen Hurts and is playing at home and is rested after a bye week is an entirely different thing. The Giants scored 31 points against the Vikings’ 31st-ranked defense. If they score 31 on the Eagles’ No. 2-ranked defense, more power to them. But I don’t think they can. I expect Jalen Hurts to be close to 100 percent, and with a healthy Hurts the Eagles are just a better team than the Giants across the board. Hats off to Daboll and the job he’s done this year, but it ends at the Linc.

