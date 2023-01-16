Read full article on original website
Related
13abc.com
Feel Good Friday: Local violin soloist takes a bow
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - If you see Freya Klaas in the halls of Ottawa Hills High School, she looks like every other busy, happy student. But inside, the 14-year-old holds a special talent that she has been shaping for years. “It’s just fun to play and fun to share...
13abc.com
Toledo businessman receives national attention for tech podcast
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local businessman is gaining national attention for his podcast “Black Tech, Green Money”. The NAACP Image Awards is an annual awards ceremony presented by the United States-based National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The award ceremony honors masterful performances in theatre, music, television, film, and literature.
13abc.com
Pictures of the Week! Jan. 20, 2023
Using doorbell camera footage from a string of thefts in December, Toledo Police were able to narrow down a search for a particular individual driving a black Dodge Charger with temporary tag. 63 residents of the Blossom Healthcare nursing home on East Howard Street in Willard were taken to other...
13abc.com
1/20: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
Householder and others allegedly used a dark money group funded by FirstEnergy to help him become speaker and elect his allies to pass a bill bailing out nuclear power plants. Using doorbell camera footage from a string of thefts in December, Toledo Police were able to narrow down a search for a particular individual driving a black Dodge Charger with temporary tag.
13abc.com
Metroparks Toledo seeks out trail patrol volunteers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dressed in bright yellow shirts, Metroparks Toledo Trail Patrol volunteers are easy to spot as they walk the local trails. In fact, you might have spotted one or two during your time visiting a local trail. Metropark Toledo officials say they’re looking to expand the team and are now accepting volunteer applications.
13abc.com
Local food pantry helps families keep food on the table with monthly giveaway
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As groceries continue to soar, more and more food pantries are seeing families who are struggling to keep food on the table. “Usually, I can go in the store and shop for eggs and they were a dollar something when I went to Walmart,” said a 69-year-old woman who came to the pantry to make it through the month. “They were like five dollars for a dozen.”
13abc.com
Rosemary Apartments demolition gives family closure
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A chorus of cheers arose as the Rosemary Apartments began to crumble Friday morning. “It’s been over six years we’ve been fighting to get this building down,” said Kerri Sorrell, the mother of a 16-year-old who died inside the building . “No more chances of someone else getting injured.”
13abc.com
DMS announces sale of Toledo manufacturing facility
DETROIT, Ohio (WTVG) - Detroit Manufacturing Systems, a contract manufacturing and assembly company, announced the sale of their Toledo manufacturing facility to Mayco International. The sale of the Toledo facility located at 3400 Jeep Pkwy. went into effect on Jan. 1. “We are thankful for the Toledo community and the...
13abc.com
TFRD investigates Friday night fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a structure fire Friday night. The fire took place near the 1600 block of Kelsey Avenue. TFRD says the fire started on the porch and spread into the home, eventually reaching the attic. No one was inside the...
13abc.com
Police pull body from pond in Findlay
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
13abc.com
University of Toledo Women’s Basketball hosts Justice for Sierah game
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo Women’s Basketball team is partnering with Justice for Sierah for this Saturday’s game against Akron. Justice for Sierah was founded by the family of Sierah Joughin, a UT junior who was abducted and murdered in 2016 by a repeat violent offender. The organization is dedicated to teaching young people about self defense and passing Sierah’s law.
13abc.com
Mud Hens tickets for 2023 home games now on sale
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mud Hens tickets for every home game of the 2023 season are now on sale. The Mud Hens’ home opener will take place on March 31 against the St. Paul Saints. Individual game tickets can be bought online here. You can view the Mud Hens’...
13abc.com
Toledo Dental Society to provide free dental care through “Give Kids a Smile” program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Dental Society is providing free dental care for northwest Ohio children through the “Give Kids a Smile” program next month. TDS says “G.K.A.S.” is intended to help families who can not afford dental care for their children. All children are welcomed, but TDS says priority will be given to children who have no private insurance and are not eligible for Medicaid.
13abc.com
Why it Matters - Ohio's public corruption trial
Using doorbell camera footage from a string of thefts in December, Toledo Police were able to narrow down a search for a particular individual driving a black Dodge Charger with temporary tag. Lightning strikes nursing home, dozens displaced. Updated: 48 minutes ago. 63 residents of the Blossom Healthcare nursing home...
13abc.com
WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday Week 8
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The conference and league races are on as we get deeper into the month of January. On the January 20th edition of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday, we have coverage of the Game of the Week between Emmanuel Christian and Toledo Christian. Central Catholic plays a pivotal game against St. John’s. Can Whitmer beat Findlay? Mark Kunz and Britt Del Barba have those games, plus the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.
13abc.com
13abc Big Story: Aid to Ukraine
63 residents of the Blossom Healthcare nursing home on East Howard Street in Willard were taken to other care facilities after the fire broke out. A teen is charged in the murder of a missing Toledo girl, lightning strikes a nursing home, and what’s been described as the biggest corruption scandal in Ohio’s history. Here are this week's top stories.
13abc.com
Missing Liberty Center girl found safe in Cleveland
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate and recover 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz on the 3400 block of W 95th St. in Cleveland. The HCSO initiated this investigation after the child was ordered...
13abc.com
TFRD extinguishes electrical fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews responded to an electrical fire, Thursday night. According to TFRD crews responded to a call of a fire in the 500 block of Ogden Ave. Crews told 13abc that the electrical fire started in the wall and went up from the...
13abc.com
MI gov gives $25M for school resource officers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Adrian-Madison Schools are a safer place for students, now that the district has a full-time resource officer. It’s an asset, superintendent Nick Steinmietz tells me, feels like a weight off their shoulders. “it’s a huge benefit for us. we feel lucky to have the partnership...
13abc.com
Toledo organization honors those lost to gun violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods hosted a memorial service and reception Wednesday at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral for families of gun violence victims. Families shared their stories and grief at the event while discussing solutions. “Practically everybody here tonight has lost a loved one...
Comments / 0