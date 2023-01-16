TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As groceries continue to soar, more and more food pantries are seeing families who are struggling to keep food on the table. “Usually, I can go in the store and shop for eggs and they were a dollar something when I went to Walmart,” said a 69-year-old woman who came to the pantry to make it through the month. “They were like five dollars for a dozen.”

