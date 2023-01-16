ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Lawsuit claims woman's death stemmed from Disneyland fall

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A lawsuit claims Disneyland employees snickered at a disabled woman struggling to get off a Jungle Cruise boat before she fell and broke a leg, leading to her death from an infection five months later. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in November...
VENTURA, CA
SFGate

California bill calls for revenue sharing in college sports

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A California lawmaker introduced a bill Thursday that would require schools that play major college sports to pay some athletes as much as $25,000 annually, along with covering the cost of six-year guaranteed athletic scholarships and post-college medical expenses. The College Athlete Protection Act is...
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy