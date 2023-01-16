Arizona State basketball jumps in NCAA Tournament bracketology March Madness projections

The Arizona State men's basketball team's NCAA Tournament chances are on the rise.

Four straight wins in Pac-12 Conference play has the Sun Devils sitting at 15-3 overall and 6-1 in the Pac-12 ahead of big conference games at home against UCLA and USC this week.

Can the ASU basketball team make the NCAA Tournament field for the third time under coach Bobby Hurley?

Check out the latest NCAA Tournament projections for Arizona State.

CBS Sports: ASU up to No. 7 seed in West

Jerry Palm currently has the Sun Devils playing the No. 10 seeded Boise State Broncos in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Bracketville: Sun Devils now a No. 8 seed in Midwest.

The site has Arizona State playing Ohio State, a No. 9 seed, in the first round.

Team Rankings: Arizona State currently a No. 10 seed in NCAA Tournament

The site gives Bobby Hurley's team a 60% chance to get a bid to March Madness.

247 Sports: ASU basketball now in NCAA Tournament

The site's Isaac Trotter put ASU in the bracket, albeit as one of the last four in, before the team's win over Oregon State.

He wrote: "A 90-73 romp over Oregon was just what Arizona State's resume needed. A big week looms for Bobby Hurley and Co. with matchups against UCLA and USC."

ESPN: Sun Devils now in March Madness field

Joe Lunardi had Arizona State in his last four in the field after the team's big win over Oregon, but before its win over Oregon State. He projected ASU to play Memphis in a First Four game in Dayton, with both of those teams being No. 11 seeds.

College Sports Madness: ASU in NCAA Tournament, but just barely

The site put the Sun Devils as a No. 11 seed and in the First Four against fellow No. 11 seed Kentucky before their win over Oregon State. That would certainly be interesting.

