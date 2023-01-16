ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
dayton247now.com

Colts reportedly request to interview Bengals assistant coach for head coaching spot

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan has reportedly been requested to interview for the Indianapolis Colts head coach position. NFL.com's Tom Pelissero cited a source that Callahan has been requested. Callahan interviewed for the Denver Broncos head coaching position last Janauary, but that job was eventually filled by...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy