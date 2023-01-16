Ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles maintains innocence, per attorneys

A former Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder in a shooting death that occurred Sunday morning near The Strip area in Tuscaloosa maintains his innocence, according to a news release from a law firm that says it is representing him in the case.

Darius Hairston Miles, 21, from Washington, D.C., faces a charge of capital murder and has been jailed without bond. Miles was dismissed from the Alabama basketball team Sunday.

"Darius Miles and his family are heartbroken tonight over the death of Jamea Jonae Harris," said the release from Birmingham law firm Boles Holmes White LLC, which was dated Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. "While Darius has been accused of being involved with this tragedy, he maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court."

Another suspect, Michael Lynn Davis, 20, from Charles County, Maryland, also faces a capital murder charge and has also been jailed without bond. An email from the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit states that Davis is not affiliated with UA.

The shooting was determined to have occurred in the 400 block of Grace Street off University Boulevard and appears to be the result of a minor argument between the victims and suspects, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

Capt. Jack Kennedy, commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, didn’t specify Sunday who investigators believe pulled the trigger, but he did say both suspects are being charged because their actions led to Harris’ death.

The driver of the vehicle, not Harris, told officers the vehicle had been shot into and he had fired back in self-defense and may have struck one of the assailants.

After speaking with witnesses and viewing video surveillance, Miles and Davis were developed as suspects, according to investigators.

Capital murder is considered when there is a special circumstance involved. In this case, the capital murder charge has been brought because it falls under a subsection of Alabama Criminal Code Title 13A-5-40 that states "murder committed by or through the use of a deadly weapon while the victim is in a vehicle."

In the state of Alabama, the death sentence or life in prison without parole are both possible if someone is found guilty of capital murder. A plea agreement for a lesser sentence could happen instead, though, in order for prosecutors to receive a guilty plea for a less serious offense.