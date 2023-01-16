Read full article on original website
Housing developers, nonprofits can apply for Kalamazoo County housing millage funding
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The online application portal to apply for funding from the Kalamazoo County housing millage levied on Dec. 1 opened Tuesday for housing developers and nonprofits working to tackle the affordable housing crisis, according to the Kalamazoo County Government. The housing millage provided more than $6.7 million...
Comstock, Bloomingdale and Decatur Public Schools react to school resource officer funds
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that 195 school districts in Michigan will get nearly $25 million to hire 195 respective school resource officers for the next three years. “It means a lot to our district. We haven't ever had a school resource officer,” said Superintendent Deanna Dobbins...
MPSC approves $155 million rate increase for Consumers Energy electric customers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A seventeen-party settlement agreement by the Michigan Public Service Commission, or MPSC, is expected to grant a $155 million rate increase for Consumers Energy electric customers, according to a release by the MPSC Thursday. The agreement is a 43% decrease from what Consumers Energy originally looked...
South Haven Area Emergency Services upgrade rescue equipment with $5,000 grant
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven Area Emergency Services, or SHAES, is getting an equipment upgrade. SHAES received a New Covert Generating Facility grant worth $5,000, according to SHAES firefighter and paramedic Zachary Kenreich. Michigan employment: Michigan jobless rate remained stable in December, DTMB says. The New Covert Generating...
$15,000 hiring bonus offered to new recruits by Kalamazoo Dept of Public Safety
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety hopes a new incentive will solve an old problem. KDPS announced on Thursday a hefty signing bonus of $15,000 for all current police officers and firefighters who are willing leave their current jobs and come to Kalamazoo. In December: Kalamazoo...
Kent County 11th grader wins 2023 State of the State art contest
LANSING, Mich. — A Forest Hills Northern High School student was crowned the winner of Michigan's 2023 State of the State art contest Friday, according to Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. “We know that Michigan has so many bright, gifted young people and I’m thrilled to see the artistic...
Person tests positive for Xylazine in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE, Mich. — A person in Van Buren County tested positive for Xylazine Thursday, a potent sedative used commonly in veterinary clinics, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. The drug has never been approved for human use, health officials said. Xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl or...
Group aims to prevent gun violence with push for common sense gun reform in Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A coalition of gun violence survivors and community leaders gathered in seven Michigan cities Wednesday to call on the state legislature to pass restrictions to reduce the threat of gun violence. Organizers with the group End Gun Violence Michigan gathered during a press conference at First...
Hear from anti-human trafficking experts at Kalamazoo educational event
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Area Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition and YWCA Kalamazoo is expected to offer a free training day of reflection and learning. The training is scheduled to take place on Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fetzer Center on Western Michigan University’s Campus, according to a Kalamazoo Area Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition spokesperson.
Kalamazoo elementary teacher highlighted in Michigan Department of Education video
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An Arcadia Elementary School teacher was featured in January's #proudMIeducator video by the Michigan Department of Education, or MDE. A former migrant student, Alfredo Aleman grew up in a low-income migrant family comprised of 15 children, and had a love for education instilled by his parents from a young age, a MDE representative said.
Gobles Brewing Company set to open in summer of 2023 vandalized
GOBLES, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office has three lead suspects regarding vandalism that took place at a new brewing company that was set to open summer of 2023. Ryan Long, the owner of Dirtbag Brewing Company, was on his way to work at the property Thursday...
Three men arrested in Calhoun County human trafficking sting
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Three individuals were arrested Thursday after attempting to meet up with a child for sex, but instead met with police officers, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Friday. Education: Hear from anti-human trafficking experts at Kalamazoo educational event. Officers were communicating with individuals online...
Murder trial underway for 115 mph deadly crash of Kalamazoo County couple
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jurors will decide if a 28-year-old man committed murder when he allegedly crashed into an elderly couple at a high-rate of speed while intoxicated. Ezra Phillips is on trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court, charged with with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of operating while impaired causing death in the 2021 crash that killed Joel Shaffer, 83, and his wife Dolores Shaffer, 84.
Grand Rapids middle school student found with loaded handgun
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Security officers with Grand Rapids Public Schools confiscated a loaded handgun from a middle school student Wednesday morning, according to the district. A concerned parent contacted the district early in the morning about a student's concerning behavior after school and off school grounds Tuesday afternoon,...
Kellogg Community College appoints Dr. Paul Watson II as 7th President
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — After serving Kellogg Community College as interim president for nine months, Dr. Paul R. Watson II was appointed to become the college's seventh president Wednesday, according to a release from Kellogg Community College, or KCC. “In partnership with all constituents – the Board of Trustees,...
Water shut-offs expected in Battle Creek due to fire hydrant replacements
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — City water crews are scheduled to replace fire hydrants and valves on Thursday and Friday which will result in temporary water shut-offs, according to the City of Battle Creek. On Thursday, crews are expected to replace both a fire hydrant and a broken valve from...
West Michigan 4th grade reading scores fall amidst tutor shortage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Schools across West Michigan are in desperate need of reading tutors, according to new data from the Education Trust – Midwest. Michigan was listed as one of the worst states in the country for 4th grade reading, data shows. Reading Scores Drop: WMU education expert...
TSA firearm seizures at Gerald R. Ford International Airport down from 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new report from the Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, suggests that firearm seizures at Grand Rapids' Gerald R. Ford International Airport in 2022 decreased compared to 2021. This comes as the TSA screened approximately 761 million passengers in 2022, and detected one firearm for...
Wreaths, decorations removed from Fort Custer National Cemetery gravesites
AUGUSTA, Mich. — Diane Melwiki frequents her son's gravesite at Fort Custer National Cemetery to grieve, adding flowers in the summer and a wreath in the winter. However, she was at a lost for words when she discovered the wreath and decorations were removed. “My son's wreath is ruined,...
American Heart Association signifies a National Wear Red Day in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In partnership with the City of Kalamazoo, the American Heart Association of West Michigan proclaimed Feb. 3 as National Wear Red Day. Kalamazoo Mayor David Anderson helped emphasize the importance of fighting heart disease during the city meeting Tuesday. Kalamazoo meeting: Search continues for new city...
