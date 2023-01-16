ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMT

South Haven Area Emergency Services upgrade rescue equipment with $5,000 grant

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven Area Emergency Services, or SHAES, is getting an equipment upgrade. SHAES received a New Covert Generating Facility grant worth $5,000, according to SHAES firefighter and paramedic Zachary Kenreich. Michigan employment: Michigan jobless rate remained stable in December, DTMB says. The New Covert Generating...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Kent County 11th grader wins 2023 State of the State art contest

LANSING, Mich. — A Forest Hills Northern High School student was crowned the winner of Michigan's 2023 State of the State art contest Friday, according to Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. “We know that Michigan has so many bright, gifted young people and I’m thrilled to see the artistic...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Person tests positive for Xylazine in Van Buren County

LAWRENCE, Mich. — A person in Van Buren County tested positive for Xylazine Thursday, a potent sedative used commonly in veterinary clinics, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. The drug has never been approved for human use, health officials said. Xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl or...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Hear from anti-human trafficking experts at Kalamazoo educational event

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Area Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition and YWCA Kalamazoo is expected to offer a free training day of reflection and learning. The training is scheduled to take place on Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fetzer Center on Western Michigan University’s Campus, according to a Kalamazoo Area Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition spokesperson.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo elementary teacher highlighted in Michigan Department of Education video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An Arcadia Elementary School teacher was featured in January's #proudMIeducator video by the Michigan Department of Education, or MDE. A former migrant student, Alfredo Aleman grew up in a low-income migrant family comprised of 15 children, and had a love for education instilled by his parents from a young age, a MDE representative said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Three men arrested in Calhoun County human trafficking sting

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Three individuals were arrested Thursday after attempting to meet up with a child for sex, but instead met with police officers, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Friday. Education: Hear from anti-human trafficking experts at Kalamazoo educational event. Officers were communicating with individuals online...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Murder trial underway for 115 mph deadly crash of Kalamazoo County couple

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jurors will decide if a 28-year-old man committed murder when he allegedly crashed into an elderly couple at a high-rate of speed while intoxicated. Ezra Phillips is on trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court, charged with with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of operating while impaired causing death in the 2021 crash that killed Joel Shaffer, 83, and his wife Dolores Shaffer, 84.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Grand Rapids middle school student found with loaded handgun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Security officers with Grand Rapids Public Schools confiscated a loaded handgun from a middle school student Wednesday morning, according to the district. A concerned parent contacted the district early in the morning about a student's concerning behavior after school and off school grounds Tuesday afternoon,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Kellogg Community College appoints Dr. Paul Watson II as 7th President

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — After serving Kellogg Community College as interim president for nine months, Dr. Paul R. Watson II was appointed to become the college's seventh president Wednesday, according to a release from Kellogg Community College, or KCC. “In partnership with all constituents – the Board of Trustees,...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

West Michigan 4th grade reading scores fall amidst tutor shortage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Schools across West Michigan are in desperate need of reading tutors, according to new data from the Education Trust – Midwest. Michigan was listed as one of the worst states in the country for 4th grade reading, data shows. Reading Scores Drop: WMU education expert...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

American Heart Association signifies a National Wear Red Day in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In partnership with the City of Kalamazoo, the American Heart Association of West Michigan proclaimed Feb. 3 as National Wear Red Day. Kalamazoo Mayor David Anderson helped emphasize the importance of fighting heart disease during the city meeting Tuesday. Kalamazoo meeting: Search continues for new city...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy