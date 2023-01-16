ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Momsessed: Supermodel Coco Rocha's Parenting Essentials

By Erika Janes
 4 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Supermodel meets supermom — it’s an apt way to describe Coco Rocha . The 34-year-old Canadian-born fashion muse began her career in the early 2000s and is still an in-demand model today; in fact, when we talked, Rocha had just returned from Paris Fashion Week, and New York Fashion Week before that. She’s also an advocate for young models and the founder of the Coco Rocha Model Camp, and mom to three children — Ioni, 7, Iver, 4, and Iley, 2 — who frequently join her on work trips.

It’s no surprise, then, that Rocha has picked up a few pro tips when it comes to traveling with kids, so we were eager to hear what products she trusts to make being on planes and in hotels with little ones easier. Tip number one: Bring out new toys and activities at the airport — “anything that they’ve never seen before,” she says. “Like a Mary Poppins bag, I just start pulling things out and they get so excited that usually, I get 30 minutes or an hour of their attention.”

At age 2, daughter Iley “is the one that’s the hardest right now traveling, because I cannot keep her attention on an iPad,” Rocha admits. “She’s the one that we buy the new goodies for, really, and then the other two are always like, ‘Well, what does she have? I need it!’”

One favorite goodie: Melissa & Doug reusable sticker activity books , which her kids love to peel and stick on airplane windows. “They think it’s hilarious to put them where they shouldn’t,” she says (adding that it’s okay — they come off!).

Beyond travel tips, Rocha shared more of her must-have parenting essentials with SheKnows, including the one snack her kids all eat and the books they gobble up. Keep reading!

The books my kids are currently obsessed with…

“Ioni recently started bringing home and reading The Baby-Sitters Club series from her school library. I used to read them as a child too, and it was so fun to see her get into them. Iver makes me read Captain Underpants quite literally every night, and Iley just enjoys sitting in my lap and listening to me read basically anything.”

The snacks I always keep on hand for my kids

Pirate’s Booty , Goldfish Crackers , and Mini Babybel cheese are always on hand. Recently I discovered that Trader Joe’s organic roasted seaweed is the only snack all three of my kids love equally.”

The beauty product I never leave the house without

“I’ll usually take some sort of foundation or concealer — right now I’m using Dior Forever Skin Glow . If I’m heading out for a long day or a journey, I love the Pluto POD travel pillow and try to have it with me wherever I go. I actually brought it to New York Fashion Week and it helped me take quick catnaps between shows.”

The apps that make my life as a parent easier

“Fresh Direct is a lifesaver — being able to do grocery shopping from the comfort of my home and do other things with my children is the best. When traveling I use the baby monitor app for iPhone; it saves me from needing to bring monitors when the kids sleep. I just need two phones to make it work. Finally, the Starbucks app probably has saved many parents’ lives. We always need caffeine!”

The parenting accounts I love to follow

“I follow some friends who are great moms who share their lives, which I love and also try to do. I’m an investor in Bumo and I do find @BumoParent can be helpful for many people. My partner and the co-founder of Bumo, Joan Nguyen Tran, has some great advice and tips on her page @Joan.bumo . She is incredibly smart and caring.”

The non-screen activity that keeps my kids occupied

“During the pandemic, we created a room that was just filled with crafts. We kept everything out and accessible to the kids — on the table or around the room. It has been amazing to watch how they still love to be in there each and every day creating.”

The TV shows and movies I actually enjoy watching with my kids

“Is there any other way to watch TV? Honestly, it’s the only time for me. Iley still loves Cocomelon and right now Iver loves Lego City . It always changes for Ioni, whatever might be new on Netflix that month. We have a lot of movie nights with the kids; we watch old classics with them and new things streaming. Back To The Future is Ioni’s favorite movie at the moment.”

The kid-friendly music I don’t hate listening to

“We play a lot of musicals, songs from The Sound of Music , Hamilton , all the Disney movies… Our kids have really great taste in music, though they like to hear things from musicians like Prince, ABBA, and David Bowie as well. Lana Del Rey is usually on repeat when it’s time for bed.”

My favorite subscriptions for my kids

Lovevery is great and sends some really wonderful and well-thought-out toys and projects on a subscription basis. We have a few app subscriptions — the kids enjoy ABC Mouse and Tappity , which is a great app for science. Ioni reads The Week Junior , which is like a kid version of Newsweek or Time magazine. It has really well-written articles on a number of topics for kids.”

My favorite bath & skincare products for kids

“I’ve used the Honest brand since Ioni was born and it has always been great.”

The kids clothing brands we love

Sons + Daughters has amazing kids’ eyewear! These kids love their accessories, haha! I’m into Janie & Jack, Bonton , and Little Navy for clothing and I’ve found Peregrine has the softest, cutest pajamas.”

To get even more parenting recommendations, read about the other stylish moms featured in our Momsessed series.

