January record tornado activity in South Carolina
The national tornado average for this month is just 39. This could rank this month of January as one of the most active in terms of tornado outbreaks.
Did South Carolina Just Set A Bounty On Drivers Who Drive In The Left Lane?
Agencies that enforce the law should not get a portion of the fine proceeds. Picture this: You're driving along in South Carolina, keeping up with the flow of traffic, when all of a sudden you hear the blip of a siren. You look in the rearview mirror and see what every driver fears - a police car with its overhead lights on behind you.
Leading store chain opening new location in South Carolina
A leading retail store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in South Carolina next month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 17, 2023, REI will be opening its newest South Carolina store location in Mount Pleasant, according to the company's website.
Funeral to be held today for Georgia 5-year-old who died after tree fell on car during storms
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — One of the three victims killed due to the Georgia tornadoes and severe storms will be laid to rest today. Egan Jeffcoat’s family will hold a funeral for the 5-year-old on Wednesday. Egan died last week after a large tree crashed onto this mother’s car during severe storms in Butts County.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina sheriff's office warns of fake money being used at businesses
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Movie prop money is popping up at businesses inone South Carolina county and the sheriff's office has put out a warning. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) MORE HEADLINES. The sheriff's office in Marion County posted the warning on Facebook. They are encouraging...
qcnews.com
Wrecker seen leaving after shooting near McAdenville, Gaston County PD says
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police say a person was shot in the leg in the 600 block of Hickory Grove Road near McAdenville around 6 p.m. on Monday. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign up...
'It seemed traumatic": Parent describes decision to remove child from SC Youth ChalleNGe Academy after incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than a dozen cadets at the South Carolina Youth ChalleNGe Academy were hospitalized last night. Officials say 14 cadets and one staff member were taken to the hospital for treatment after fights broke out at the McCrady Training Center. We now know that all of...
WYFF4.com
SC man accused of killing NC woman he met on social media, police say
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Police say a South Carolina man is behind bars in Myrtle Beach accused of killing a woman he met online. Police in Wilmington, North Carolina, say KC Johnson was reported missing on Saturday but was killed on Friday in Wilmington. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF...
Bojangles to offer new adult-version sweet tea drink in March across Carolinas
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bojangles announced its first-ever launch of an adult-version sweet tea beverage on Tuesday, according to a news release. The new Hard Sweet Tea is expected to hit North Carolina and South Carolina shelves in March, the release reads. It will be sold at a variety of chains such as Circle […]
foxsports640.com
Another person has been arrested in the shooting death of 23-year-old man in South Carolina
(FLORENCE COUNTY, South Carolina)– A 23-year-old man was shot to death while being held in a dog kennel in October. In the last couple of months, the murders of this…
WBTV
South Carolina police chief charged with misconduct in office, warrant says
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A South Carolina police chief has been charged with misconduct in office, state officials announced on Friday. According to an arrest warrant provided by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Great Falls Police Chief Jeremy Vinson is accused of committing malfeasance, misfeasance, or nonfeasance of his official duties in a 2021 case.
This Is The Top Buffet In South Carolina
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in South Carolina.
Old elementary school could become training center for SC law enforcement, school personnel
South Carolina's top cop detailed a proposed project he says could help make your child's school safer.
FOX Carolina
Man wanted for rape in Ohio found in NC, deputies say
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County deputies said an out-of-state fugitive was arrested in Nebo, North Carolina. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies received an anonymous tip on Jan. 9 that led them to a home in Nebo where 24-year-old Collin Douglas Rivera was located. Deputies said...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In South Carolina
People in the South know a thing or two about biscuits, whether you have a go-to diner that serves them alongside homemade jams and apple butter or you have a recipe that has been passed down for generations that your family swears by. "From the Pacific Northwest to the South,...
South Carolina Woman 'Pinching' Herself After $200,000 Lottery Win
She learned she won big while picking up another Powerball ticket.
COVID deaths on the rise in South Carolina
Aiken, S.C. (WJBF)- South Carolina is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Right now 23 counties have high levels of cases and 19 counties are in the medium ranges. This is a big difference from the fall when all South Carolina counties were at low levels. In the NewsChannel 6 viewing area, Aiken, Edgefield, McCormick […]
Lowes Foods Expands Presence in North and South Carolina by Opening New Locations
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Two $150K Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in South Carolina
Two $150,000 lottery tickets were sold Monday night in Greenville and Myrtle Beach.
country1037fm.com
Netflix Drops Trailer For Series About South Carolina Murders
It’s a case that has garnered national attention and outrage…and it happened in South Carolina. Netflix is ready to roll out a three-part docuseries on the Alex Murdaugh case entitled Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at their estate in Islandton, South Carolina. Jury selection begins on January 23rd.
