Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

Evacuation at Colorado Springs school Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Staff and students evacuated Colorado Springs Discovery Canyon Campus early Friday morning. The school is located off North Gate Boulevard just west of Highway 83 on the north side of the city. Academy District 20 is reporting the evacuation was due to a water main break.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

How many chickens can you own in Colorado Springs?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Egg prices may have you thinking of alternative options, and perhaps one of those is owning chickens. The City of Colorado Springs allows property owners to keep up to 10 chickens ages six months or older, however, roosters are prohibited. According to JJ Johnson, Assistant Manager for Tractor Supply in Monument, there […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 KEKB

Deceased Colorado Man Identified as Triple Murderer

Typically, when you hear about a murder being solved, that news is accompanied by a statement regarding the culprit spending the rest of their life behind bars. However, while police have identified the man who took the lives of three people in Colorado, it has also been discovered that the man himself is already deceased.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KDVR.com

Another Colorado library closes for meth contamination

The Bemis Public Library in Littleton will close immediately after a test found meth contamination in the public bathrooms. Lisa D'Souza reports. Another Colorado library closes for meth contamination. The Bemis Public Library in Littleton will close immediately after a test found meth contamination in the public bathrooms. Lisa D'Souza...
LITTLETON, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities

In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Multiple Colorado libraries close for possible meth contamination, Pikes Peak Library District to do testing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After at least three Denver-area libraries closed for possible meth contamination, the Pikes Peak Library District announced they were taking proactive measures on Thursday. “Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is aware of the recent incidents at three other public libraries in Colorado involving methamphetamine contamination...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Academy D20 proposing new start times for schools

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — At a meeting for Academy School District 20 (D20) on Thursday night, new start and end times for elementary, middle, and high schools were brought before the school board as a proposal that would bring younger children in earlier and older children in later. According to a public relations specialist with D20, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

MISSING: Teen last seen in Colorado Springs Sunday evening, mom asks for help

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs mother s hoping for help from the public with locating her missing daughter. The mother of Leah Zander has reached out to police and multiple news outlets after he daughter was reportedly last seen Sunday night at about 11:30 in the area of Betty Krause Park. The park is in the Knob Hill area of Colorado Springs, east of the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Jan. 20 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Jayden Montez, 18, is a Hispanic male, 5’07” tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair andbrown eyes. Montez has two no-bond warrants for Failure to Comply which includes: Violation of a Protection Order […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

I-25 south of Pueblo closed to New Mexico border

UPDATE: FRIDAY 1/20/2023 7:47 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — I-25 southbound is now closed from just south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border because of deteriorating and dangerous weather conditions. According to COtrip, I-25 is now closed at Exit 94: Pueblo Boulevard, two miles south of Pueblo. ORIGINAL STORY: I-25 south of Trinidad closed to […]
PUEBLO, CO

