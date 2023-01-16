Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing livesEdy ZooJackson, MS
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying lowRoger MarshMississippi State
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonTed RiversJackson, MS
Recap: Mississippi Father Proudly Watches his 8-Year-Old Son 'Harvest' an Impressive 270-pound 'Trophy' BuckZack LoveJackson, MS
Related
mageenews.com
Magee PD Apprehends Juveniles from Big D Robbery in 2 Hours
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. On 1/20/2023 around 2am Officers were dispatched to Big D’s Pawn at 134 Simpson Hwy 149, Magee for an alarm call with broken glass. Officers arrived, cleared and processed the scene. A short time later officers made contact with two males juveniles walking near the scene; these juveniles matched video evidence collected from Big D’s. The juveniles were transported to Magee Police Department where they were interviewed and gave officers the location of the stolen items as well as a written confession.
WLBT
Police: Victim taken to UMMC after shooting at McDonald’s in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a McDonald’s in Jackson Friday afternoon. Officials say that a vehicle was shot into at the restaurant on Northside Drive and Hanging Moss Road and a victim was taken to UMMC with no life-threatening injuries. According to...
Traffic stop uncovers over 70 pounds of meth in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested a man during a traffic stop after finding more than 70 pounds of drugs on Wednesday, January 18. Officials with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Jeep SUV on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation. During the […]
KNOE TV8
Mangham police make two arrests after Jan. 10 armed robbery
MANGHAM, La. (KNOE) - The Mangham Police Department and Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested two suspects relating to a shooting that occurred on Jan. 10, 2023. Kobe Holland, 20, of Rayville was arrested on Jan. 11 on a charge of attempted first-degree murder. Ladamien Moffitt, 21, of Winnsboro was arrested on Jan. 18 on charges of carrying a firearm on school property and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Family of Jaylen Lewis wants answers after his shooting death
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of Jaylen Lewis held a protest outside the Mississippi State Capitol demanding answers from Capitol police over the death of the 25-year-old. Lewis died after a shooting incident involving Capitol Police on September 25, 2022. According to his mother, Arkela Lewis, they have heard nothing from Capitol police or […]
WAPT
'Armed and dangerous' suspect identified in shooting that killed Jackson woman
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect in connection with a fatal shooting. Lucy Parkman was shot to death on Jan. 11 at a mobile home park in the 200 block of Stokes Robertson Road. According to police, she was shot by "a known associate," later identified as Charlott Blackley.
WAPT
JPD: Argument led to fatal shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say an argument led to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Police were called on Jan. 11 to the 3000 block of Charleston Drive, where a man had been shot to death. The man's name was not released. Jackson Police Department Public Information Officer...
breezynews.com
Man Arrested for Wednesday Night Shooting in Kosciusko
Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on 2nd Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18th for a shooting with injuries. Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds and EMS was called to the scene. One victim was transported to a hospital in Jackson via ambulance, while a...
WLBT
Remains found on Christmas Day identified as missing Pike Co. woman
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says human remains found on Christmas Day have been identified as those of a missing Pike County woman. Sheriff Jones says Chantel McCray’s remains were discovered on Wynndale Road. The 29-year-old was reported missing from McComb, Mississippi back in...
Human remains found in Hinds County identified as McComb woman
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Human remains that were found in Hinds County in December have been identified as a missing McComb woman. Decomposed human remains were found on Wynndale Road near a water tower on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it appeared the remains had been at the location for […]
Man, woman charged in death of woman’s husband in Claiborne County
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and woman face murder charges in Claiborne County after investigators said the woman’s husband was killed. According to Vicksburg Daily News, the incident happened on Chinquepin Street in Port Gibson over the weekend. Robert Mays, 45, was charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed Carl McDaniel. […]
WLBT
Former Jackson employee pleads guilty to illegally obtaining thousands in grant money
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former City of Jackson employee has been convicted for fraudulently obtaining thousands in grant money intended for artistic projects in the City of Jackson. According to court documents, Keyshia Sanders, 47, the City of Jackson’s former Constituent Service Manager, pleaded guilty to violating laws and...
WLBT
Vicksburg Mall increases security after teens fight in parking lot
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Mall will work with local law enforcement from now on to make sure children stay safe after a fight broke out over the weekend. ”This is not only to protect our establishment and the people here, but it’s also to protect them as well,” mall General Manager Joseph Ross said.
WLBT
School leaders take action after reports of kidnapping in Canton
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Canton Police Department continues to investigate recent reports of attempted kidnappings in the city. The alarming news now has schools taking extra security measures to make sure students are safe. Both school leaders and residents are concerned that someone could be targeting children and teenagers....
Neshoba Democrat
Vicksburg man charged with drugs
A Vicksburg man was arrested and charged with drug trafficking after his arrest early New Year’s morning, the authorities said. The man Trevae A. Wilson, 30, 321 Hatson Street, Vicksburg, was arrested and charged with trafficking of a controlled substance. He was arrested early New Year’s Day and was...
WLBT
Canton Police: Reports of couple trying to lure children into their vehicle
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Canton have taken several calls regarding a couple reportedly trying to lure children into their vehicle. Police Chief Otha Brown says he’s received reports that a white female and black male are driving around the city in a white vehicle and attempting to lure children inside.
kicks96news.com
DUI and Disorderly Arrests in Attala and Leake
ROSEMARY STRIBLING, 46, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond N/A. CARNEIL M TURNER, 29, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, Resisting Arrest, CPD. Bond $339.25, $649.25. RICHARD M WEBB, 36, of Pickens, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Bench...
kicks96news.com
Multiple Sale of a Controlled Substance and Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba
JONATHAN BAILEY, 51, of Bailey, DUI – 1st. Bond $1,500. MICHAEL J BELL, 44, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $25,000. RACHEL DENISE BELL, 35, Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. BRITTNEY BENAMON, 31, Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear,...
Two arrested for Jackson homicide on New Year’s Eve
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested two suspects in connection to a homicide that happened on New Year’s Eve. The shooting happened on Shirley Avenue on December 31, 2022. Officer Sam Brown said the victim, 36-year-old Robert Epps, was shot five times at the location. He died from his injuries. According to Brown, Epps’ […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Woman Allegedly Kills Husband In Claiborne County
According to a report from WLBT, Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said that a wife was charged with murder after shooting and killing her husband. Sheriff Goods said that the man who died was from Port Gibson. WLBT reports that police responded to a call about hearing gunshots on Chinquepin...
Comments / 0