Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. On 1/20/2023 around 2am Officers were dispatched to Big D’s Pawn at 134 Simpson Hwy 149, Magee for an alarm call with broken glass. Officers arrived, cleared and processed the scene. A short time later officers made contact with two males juveniles walking near the scene; these juveniles matched video evidence collected from Big D’s. The juveniles were transported to Magee Police Department where they were interviewed and gave officers the location of the stolen items as well as a written confession.

MAGEE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO