Magee PD Apprehends Juveniles from Big D Robbery in 2 Hours

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. On 1/20/2023 around 2am Officers were dispatched to Big D’s Pawn at 134 Simpson Hwy 149, Magee for an alarm call with broken glass. Officers arrived, cleared and processed the scene. A short time later officers made contact with two males juveniles walking near the scene; these juveniles matched video evidence collected from Big D’s. The juveniles were transported to Magee Police Department where they were interviewed and gave officers the location of the stolen items as well as a written confession.
MAGEE, MS
WLBT

Police: Victim taken to UMMC after shooting at McDonald’s in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a McDonald’s in Jackson Friday afternoon. Officials say that a vehicle was shot into at the restaurant on Northside Drive and Hanging Moss Road and a victim was taken to UMMC with no life-threatening injuries. According to...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Traffic stop uncovers over 70 pounds of meth in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested a man during a traffic stop after finding more than 70 pounds of drugs on Wednesday, January 18. Officials with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Jeep SUV on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation. During the […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
KNOE TV8

Mangham police make two arrests after Jan. 10 armed robbery

MANGHAM, La. (KNOE) - The Mangham Police Department and Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested two suspects relating to a shooting that occurred on Jan. 10, 2023. Kobe Holland, 20, of Rayville was arrested on Jan. 11 on a charge of attempted first-degree murder. Ladamien Moffitt, 21, of Winnsboro was arrested on Jan. 18 on charges of carrying a firearm on school property and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
MANGHAM, LA
WJTV 12

Family of Jaylen Lewis wants answers after his shooting death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of Jaylen Lewis held a protest outside the Mississippi State Capitol demanding answers from Capitol police over the death of the 25-year-old. Lewis died after a shooting incident involving Capitol Police on September 25, 2022. According to his mother, Arkela Lewis, they have heard nothing from Capitol police or […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

JPD: Argument led to fatal shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say an argument led to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Police were called on Jan. 11 to the 3000 block of Charleston Drive, where a man had been shot to death. The man's name was not released. Jackson Police Department Public Information Officer...
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

Man Arrested for Wednesday Night Shooting in Kosciusko

Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on 2nd Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18th for a shooting with injuries. Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds and EMS was called to the scene. One victim was transported to a hospital in Jackson via ambulance, while a...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WLBT

Remains found on Christmas Day identified as missing Pike Co. woman

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says human remains found on Christmas Day have been identified as those of a missing Pike County woman. Sheriff Jones says Chantel McCray’s remains were discovered on Wynndale Road. The 29-year-old was reported missing from McComb, Mississippi back in...
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Human remains found in Hinds County identified as McComb woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Human remains that were found in Hinds County in December have been identified as a missing McComb woman. Decomposed human remains were found on Wynndale Road near a water tower on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it appeared the remains had been at the location for […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man, woman charged in death of woman’s husband in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and woman face murder charges in Claiborne County after investigators said the woman’s husband was killed. According to Vicksburg Daily News, the incident happened on Chinquepin Street in Port Gibson over the weekend. Robert Mays, 45, was charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed Carl McDaniel. […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Vicksburg Mall increases security after teens fight in parking lot

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Mall will work with local law enforcement from now on to make sure children stay safe after a fight broke out over the weekend. ”This is not only to protect our establishment and the people here, but it’s also to protect them as well,” mall General Manager Joseph Ross said.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

School leaders take action after reports of kidnapping in Canton

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Canton Police Department continues to investigate recent reports of attempted kidnappings in the city. The alarming news now has schools taking extra security measures to make sure students are safe. Both school leaders and residents are concerned that someone could be targeting children and teenagers....
CANTON, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Vicksburg man charged with drugs

A Vicksburg man was arrested and charged with drug trafficking after his arrest early New Year’s morning, the authorities said. The man Trevae A. Wilson, 30, 321 Hatson Street, Vicksburg, was arrested and charged with trafficking of a controlled substance. He was arrested early New Year’s Day and was...
VICKSBURG, MS
kicks96news.com

DUI and Disorderly Arrests in Attala and Leake

ROSEMARY STRIBLING, 46, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond N/A. CARNEIL M TURNER, 29, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, Resisting Arrest, CPD. Bond $339.25, $649.25. RICHARD M WEBB, 36, of Pickens, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Bench...
CARTHAGE, MS
WJTV 12

Two arrested for Jackson homicide on New Year’s Eve

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested two suspects in connection to a homicide that happened on New Year’s Eve. The shooting happened on Shirley Avenue on December 31, 2022. Officer Sam Brown said the victim, 36-year-old Robert Epps, was shot five times at the location. He died from his injuries. According to Brown, Epps’ […]
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Woman Allegedly Kills Husband In Claiborne County

According to a report from WLBT, Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said that a wife was charged with murder after shooting and killing her husband. Sheriff Goods said that the man who died was from Port Gibson. WLBT reports that police responded to a call about hearing gunshots on Chinquepin...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS

