Elvis Presley’s Ex-Girlfriends Remember The Late Lisa Marie Presley

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQAwS_0kGPxk0P00

Last week, the only daughter of the iconic Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, died suddenly. She was rushed to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest and passed away at the age of 54. Her mother and Elvis’ ex-wife Priscilla Presley released a statement and asked for privacy at this time.

When the news broke of her death, many friends, family, and fans paid tribute to Lisa Marie, who was seen just days earlier at the Golden Globe Awards. Some of Elvis’ ex-girlfriends remembered Lisa Marie, who spent time with her when she was young.

Elvis Presley’s ex-girlfriends remember Lisa Marie Presley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vX0Ph_0kGPxk0P00
12 July 2020 – Benjamin Keough, Son of Lisa Marie Presley and Grandson of Elvis Presley, Dead at 27 From Apparent Suicide. File photo: 7 May 2015 – Hollywood, California – Lisa Marie Presley. “Mad Max: Fury Road” Los Angeles Premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Photo Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Image Collect

Elvis’ former fiancée, Ginger Alden wrote, “It’s not always easy knowing all/what to say in moments sometimes but here goes. As many of us share with extreme saddened hearts today the passing of Elvis’s daughter, I wanted to reflect. My time with Lisa Marie was unique for me and special. I grew to care deeply for her and felt the same from her. We didn’t have years together but it was quality time spent for sure when she visited Elvis and me at Graceland as a young child in 77 and was able to join us on some tours and visit with me at my family home.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dLqRk_0kGPxk0P00
LIVING LEGEND: THE KING OF ROCK AND ROLL, US poster, from left: Ginger Alden, Earl Owensby, 1980 / Everett Collection

She continued, “I will always remember riding in the golf cart with Lisa at her father’s home, something she loved so very much and taking her to good “ole” Mcdonalds for a burger. We went to Libertyland, rode rides, something we all loved to do. I understood her feelings and appreciated notes she wrote to me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y7UML_0kGPxk0P00
THE KING, (aka PROMISED LAND), Linda Thompson, 2017. © Oscilloscope /Courtesy Everett Collection

In addition, Linda Thompson, who dated Elvis from 1972 until 1976, honored Lisa Marie. She shared, “I was so happy to see her at Graceland to celebrate what would have been Elvis’s 88th birthday, and then, of course, at the Golden Globes. Lisa and I kept in touch off and on for all these years…Lisa Marie was so much like her daddy it was uncanny…She had his deep, soulful eyes, his pouty lip, and his raucous, irreverent sense of humor…I believe she lived her life authentically.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UFifG_0kGPxk0P00
ROUSTABOUT, Elvis Presley, 1964 / Everett Collection

Lisa Marie will be buried next to her son, Benjamin Keough at Graceland. Elvis and other members of the Presley family are also buried at his former residence turned museum.

