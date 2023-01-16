De La Salle/MLK Jr. Classic Live Updates: Mike Davis Jr. leads San Joaquin Memorial past Moreau Catholic

CONCORD, Calif. — Follow Monday for live updates from the 25th De La Salle/Martin Luther King Jr. Classic, presented by SBLive Sports.

Seven games featuring some of the best players/teams in California along with Oregon power West Linn (13-0), ranked 17th nationally by SBLive, start at 9:30 a.m. all at De La Salle High School (1130 Winton Dr., Concord).

Check back below throughout the day for game summaries, photos, Players of the Game, videos, tweets and more.

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Livestream: NFHS

Campolindo senior 6-foot-3 guard Shane O'Reilly missed the last two games with a head injury, one a 74-66 loss to Clayton Valley Charter.

"He makes a difference," Campolindo coach Steven Dyer said. "A big difference."

He was largely THE difference in Monday's MLK Opener with 20 points, 10 rebounds and a block as the Cougars (12-5) never trailed in a spirited albeit not pretty game.

Shane O'Reilly, Campolindo. Photo: Todd Shurtleff

O'Reilly, a four-year letterman, had seven points in the first quarter, four in the second and seven more in the third. His only points of the fourth, two free throws, sealed it.

Omar Staples, a fantastic 6-3, 225-pound post who has signed a football scholarship to Stanford, led Oakland Tech (9-9) with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Ahmaree Muhammad added 12 points and five steals.

The Cougars seemed in control throughout, but Tech kept fighting back, largely behind a ball-hawking defense that led to 10 steals, and the offensive rebounding from Staples.

Shane O'Reilly (5), Campolindo. Photo: Dennis Lee

Up 47-31 heading into the fourth, Campolindo watched Tech score six straight on a bucket and two free throws from Asher Kramer and putback by Staples.

A steal and layup from Dylan Mansour (12 points) and tough runner by Clay Naffffziger (eight points in second half), kept Campolindo in control. Tech closed all the way to 51-46, but a driving layup and 3-point play by Logan Robeson gave the Cougars control. He finished with eight.

Time: 11 a.m.

Livestream: NFHS

Salesian attacks in waves, with players and shooters. It was all in play during Game 2 of the De La Salle MLK Classic.

The Pride (13-6), deep and balanced, kept spurting to double digit leads and Capital Christian (13-6) kept battling back behind Jayden Teat (15 points), Gavin Sykes (11) and Micah Hobson (10).

But Salesian just had too much depth and too much shooting, shown late with a trio of 3-pointers on three straight possessions — one each by Amani Johnson (10 points), Alvin Loving (13) and Isaiah Davis to put the game away. The made 10 3-pointers in the game.

Back-to-back layups by Johnson cemented things away in the final minute.

Aaron Claytor was the game's MVP with 13 points and seven assists. The 6-3 junior guard is super clever and confident with the ball. See what he had to say after the game below.

Salesian Aaron Claytor POTG (; 1:13)

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Livestream: NFHS

San Joaquin Memorial's Mike Davis Jr. had plenty lot of inspiration heading into the third game of the De La Salle/MLK Jr. Classic.

One, his Panthers were coming to the Bay Area, a new place to show off his improving skills. "I was always the biggest kid growing up so I've had to improve other parts of my game," said the 6-7 senior.

Two, Davis had heard about Moreau Catholic's highly-touted wing, 6-7 sophomore Kellen Hampton. And lastly, Davis is hoping to secure a college scholarship.

"Nothing yet, but I'm getting a lot of interest," Davis said. (See entire interview below)

San Joaquin Memorial Michael Davis Jr. POTG DLS MLK Jr. Classic (; 2:00)

He should even more after dominating play with 25 points, seven rebounds and four steals in the convincing win.

Davis scored inside, from the midrange and went outside on a couple of occasions. He was particularly good in transition.

The Panthers (12-7) — how did this team lose seven games — had plenty of balance with 11 from Gerald Perry Jr., nine by Julius Olanrewaju and eight each from Abram Potts and Amari Carraway.

Hampton and Spencer Shonnard had 16 points apiece for the Mariners, who were missing two starters due to injury.

