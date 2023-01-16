ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

One injured – Old Pelzer Road

One person was injured Wednesday night in a single vehicle wreck on Old Pelzer Road near Piedmont Golf Course Road. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital after his car struck a tree. Piedmont firefighters along with state troopers and Greenville county EMS responded to the wreck.
New community of tiny cabins opens near Lake Hartwell

SENECA, S.C. — Just a 50-minute drive from Greenville, Getaway Lake Hartwell boasts 40 cabins spread across 54 acres. Company officials said the cabins have views of dense, old-growth forests, and the area offers extensive trails to immerse yourself in nature. Officials said the cabins offer the creature comforts...
Getting Answers: Fews Bridge Road

Public donations help build chapel at state prison in Spartanburg County. The new chapel is located at Tyger River Correctional Institute in Enoree. It’s something inmates have been pushing for and a retired state supreme court justice made it happen. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. One worker is being...
Meritus Homes designing Pelzer Veterans Memorial for Pelzer Heritage

Meritus Signature Homes, located in Anderson, is honored to work with the Pelzer Heritage Commission on the Pelzer Veterans Memorial. We will be designing and handling all facets of the memorial’s construction. The memorial design includes a section to honor all Veterans and a Ring of Honor out front in a circle to observe those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. This will be at Murray St. at the lower mill. This will be pending the approval of the Pelzer Town Planning Committee on Feb. 15.
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Travelers Rest. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on SC-414 near Brooks Drive around 11:15 p.m. Troopers said a Chevy pickup truck was heading west when it went off the right side of the road. The driver […]
Deputies searching for missing 23-year-old in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Gisselle Emily Alvarenga, a 23-year-old who hasn’t been heard from since December 3, 2022. Deputies described Alvarenga as around 4 feet 11 inches tall and 117 pounds. She also has several tattoos,...
Deputies find missing 11 year-old safe in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said an 11-year-old who went missing earlier tonight was found safe. Deputies said the 11-year-old was last seen earlier this evening on Q Street wearing blue striped pants and a blue hoodie.
Location announced for new splash pad coming to Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new splash pad coming to the City of Hendersonville will officially grow roots at Patton Park. The splash pad is a joint project between City officials and the Hendersonville Kiwanis Club. “The Hendersonville Kiwanis Club is dedicated to improving the world one child and...
Deputies looking for man last seen leaving work in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man last seen leaving work Monday. Shawn Ray was last seen leaving Signature Automotive at 213 South Blackstock Road, according to deputies. The Sheriff’s Office said Ray was...
Missing 79-year-old Greenville County woman found safe

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: 1:15 p.m.: Mary Ann Fry was found safe, deputies said. No other details were released. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 79-year-old woman. Deputies said Mary Ann Dankovich Fry was last seen at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday on...
Moe’s Original BBQ opening second Upstate location

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Moe’s Original BBQ said due to the success of the Greenville location, they are expanding into Spartanburg. The new restaurant will be located on North Church Street in the mixed-use Hub development. It will include a patio with firepits and a greenspace for playing cornhole.
Deputies find endangered woman last seen picking up 3 small kids in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a missing endangered woman and three small children have been found. According to deputies, 31-year-old Michele Shontel Butler picked up her niece and nephews Heaven Lee-Willingham, 1, Terrell Dillard, 5, and Kentrell Willingham, 7 months, up on Sunday, Jan. 15 around 3:30 p.m. They had not been seen or heard from since.
