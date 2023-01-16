Read full article on original website
thejournalonline.com
One injured – Old Pelzer Road
One person was injured Wednesday night in a single vehicle wreck on Old Pelzer Road near Piedmont Golf Course Road. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital after his car struck a tree. Piedmont firefighters along with state troopers and Greenville county EMS responded to the wreck.
WYFF4.com
New community of tiny cabins opens near Lake Hartwell
SENECA, S.C. — Just a 50-minute drive from Greenville, Getaway Lake Hartwell boasts 40 cabins spread across 54 acres. Company officials said the cabins have views of dense, old-growth forests, and the area offers extensive trails to immerse yourself in nature. Officials said the cabins offer the creature comforts...
FOX Carolina
Getting Answers: Fews Bridge Road
Public donations help build chapel at state prison in Spartanburg County. The new chapel is located at Tyger River Correctional Institute in Enoree. It’s something inmates have been pushing for and a retired state supreme court justice made it happen. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. One worker is being...
2 injured when construction lift hits power line in Greenville
Two workers were inside a lift which came into contact with a high voltage power line outside an apartment building Thursday afternoon in Greenville.
WYFF4.com
Greenville family gets front-row seat to downtown emergency rescue
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Kent family was getting ready for a quiet Thursday evening at home at District West Apartments, when the day took a turn. "And then we had all this excitement," Wade Kent said. "There were two people in buckets. They were painting the roof over our...
thejournalonline.com
Meritus Homes designing Pelzer Veterans Memorial for Pelzer Heritage
Meritus Signature Homes, located in Anderson, is honored to work with the Pelzer Heritage Commission on the Pelzer Veterans Memorial. We will be designing and handling all facets of the memorial’s construction. The memorial design includes a section to honor all Veterans and a Ring of Honor out front in a circle to observe those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. This will be at Murray St. at the lower mill. This will be pending the approval of the Pelzer Town Planning Committee on Feb. 15.
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Travelers Rest. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on SC-414 near Brooks Drive around 11:15 p.m. Troopers said a Chevy pickup truck was heading west when it went off the right side of the road. The driver […]
WYFF4.com
FedEx truck veers off Anderson County road into field, leading to death of pony, witness says
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A crash on an Upstate road Thursday involving a FedEx truck led to the death of a pony, according to a nearby property owner. The crash happened just after 2 p.m. at Good Hope Church Road and Gentry Road, near Starr in Anderson County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.
WYFF4.com
Driver dies in overnight crash in Greenville County, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A driver has died following a crash in Greenville County. State troopers said the crash happened at 11:15 p.m. on Thursday on Highway 414 near Brooks Drive. Troopers said a pickup truck went off the right side of the road, then overcorrected and went off the...
Gas leak shuts down road in Spartanburg Co.
A gas leak shut down a road Thursday in Spartanburg County.
One dead after Upstate crash Thursday night
The Highway Patrol reports one person has died in a single vehicle collision in northern Greenville County. The fatal crash happened on Highway 414 about 6 miles north of Travelers Rest.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 23-year-old in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Gisselle Emily Alvarenga, a 23-year-old who hasn’t been heard from since December 3, 2022. Deputies described Alvarenga as around 4 feet 11 inches tall and 117 pounds. She also has several tattoos,...
WYFF4.com
Family and community come together as Oconee Co. road rage victim makes progress
TOCCOA, Ga. — The family of Georgia a woman is hoping for a miracle. After she was shot in the head during a road rage incident in the upstate. "I was just chill to the bone. I didn't know what to do or what to say," Heather Stevanus' grandfather, Lane Goss said.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing 11 year-old safe in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said an 11-year-old who went missing earlier tonight was found safe. Deputies said the 11-year-old was last seen earlier this evening on Q Street wearing blue striped pants and a blue hoodie.
FOX Carolina
Location announced for new splash pad coming to Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new splash pad coming to the City of Hendersonville will officially grow roots at Patton Park. The splash pad is a joint project between City officials and the Hendersonville Kiwanis Club. “The Hendersonville Kiwanis Club is dedicated to improving the world one child and...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for man last seen leaving work in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man last seen leaving work Monday. Shawn Ray was last seen leaving Signature Automotive at 213 South Blackstock Road, according to deputies. The Sheriff’s Office said Ray was...
WYFF4.com
Missing 79-year-old Greenville County woman found safe
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: 1:15 p.m.: Mary Ann Fry was found safe, deputies said. No other details were released. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 79-year-old woman. Deputies said Mary Ann Dankovich Fry was last seen at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday on...
FOX Carolina
Moe’s Original BBQ opening second Upstate location
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Moe’s Original BBQ said due to the success of the Greenville location, they are expanding into Spartanburg. The new restaurant will be located on North Church Street in the mixed-use Hub development. It will include a patio with firepits and a greenspace for playing cornhole.
thejournalonline.com
County Council denies zoning change that would allow new apartments – Off Liberty Highway
During their meeting Tuesday, Anderson County Council denied a zoning request that would have allowed a 360 unit apartment and commercial development between Liberty Highway and Hwy. 76, agreed to sell the Iva library property to School District 3 and approved a zoning change request in the Williamston area. Council...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find endangered woman last seen picking up 3 small kids in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a missing endangered woman and three small children have been found. According to deputies, 31-year-old Michele Shontel Butler picked up her niece and nephews Heaven Lee-Willingham, 1, Terrell Dillard, 5, and Kentrell Willingham, 7 months, up on Sunday, Jan. 15 around 3:30 p.m. They had not been seen or heard from since.
