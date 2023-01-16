It’s no surprise that Joel Embiid, James Harden, and the Philadelphia 76ers are the No. 3 seed in the eastern conference, but the Sacramento Kings holding the three seed in the west is a shock. The Kings are 26-18 and yesterday defeated OKC at home. Their rookie, Keegan Murray led the way with 29 points, but Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox were great too. They’ll need to be great again to go toe-to-toe with the Sixers, who have won four straight.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO