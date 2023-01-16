ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 teams that could trade for Milwaukee Bucks’ big man Serge Ibaka

Milwaukee Bucks veteran big man Serge Ibaka has been away from the team for over two weeks. On Friday, The Athletic’s insider Shams Charania revealed that the Bucks and Serge Ibaka have mutually agreed to find the veteran Ibaka a new home before the February 9th trade deadline. Reactions to the news that Serge Ibaka will be on the move were somewhat surprising mixed with wondering if Ibaka expected a different role when he re-signed with Milwaukee in the off-season.
76ers vs. Kings prediction and odds for Saturday, January 21

It’s no surprise that Joel Embiid, James Harden, and the Philadelphia 76ers are the No. 3 seed in the eastern conference, but the Sacramento Kings holding the three seed in the west is a shock. The Kings are 26-18 and yesterday defeated OKC at home. Their rookie, Keegan Murray led the way with 29 points, but Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox were great too. They’ll need to be great again to go toe-to-toe with the Sixers, who have won four straight.
Auburn offers five-star teammate of 2024 recruit A'Mon Lane

The Tigers have offered a premier defensive back for the 2024 class, and they could have an edge that may bring him to the Plains. Auburn has offered safety Anquon Fegans, according to his Twitter account. Fegans plays at Moody High School in Alabaster, Alabama, and is currently a composite five-star and the No. 2 prospect in Alabama according to 247Sports.
