Pender County, NC

WITN

Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl graffitied anti-Christian phrases and symbols on the monument. Churchgoers at Tar Landing Baptist...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

New Hanover Co. health director takes position as Brunswick Co. health services director

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has announced that David Howard will begin his role as the director of the health services department this month. Howard has served as the health director for Hyde County, and in Bladen County, he was the health and human services agency director and the health director. In 2017 he became assistant public health director for New Hanover County, and he became director for New Hanover County in 2021. All in all, he has almost 22 years of experience in the health field in North Carolina, per a release from Brunswick County.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Crews battling 15-acre brush fire in Brunswick County

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Bolivia Fire Department is battling a 15-acre brush fire near U.S. 17 and Reynolds Rd. Chief Crisco with the Bolivia Fire Department said it’s not clear how the fire started. Surrounding departments and the NC Forestry Service assisted to contain the fire. No injuries...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to rank of corporal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced five officers have received the rank of corporal. These promotions will take effect on January 30, 2023. The officers are:. Officer Cardiellea Barksdale. Officer Charles Boyce. Officer Robert Ferencak. Officer Casandra Knipp. Officer Krista Mangum. “Their hard work and dedication...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Frank Brinkley named chief of police at UNCW

Frank Brinkley named chief of police at UNCW
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a new...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

Wilmington firefighters battle Saturday morning house fire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department is on the scene of an active house fire. The fire started sometime before 9:30 Saturday morning on the corner of Burnett and Central Boulevards. It’s unclear if anyone was home at the time or if anyone has been injured. WECT’s...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Dog and her 10 puppies rescued in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Life recently got better for a dog and her 10 puppies in Craven County. Craven County Animal Protective Services said it rescued the mom and her puppies from an “abandoned, dilapidated” house on Tuesday. They had been trying to capture the mom for months. Click here to read about Craven […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration

Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Brunswick County decides opioid settlement spending strategy, approves new position

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County is set to receive $13.6 million in NC Opioid Settlement funds spread out annually until 2038. Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to direct the next year of funding towards “evidence-based, high impact” strategies. The state calls this “Option A” for local governments...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office locate missing teen

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teen. 13-year-old Austyn Grainger was last seen around 8:15 Thursday evening in the area of 3205 Mt. Misery Road in Leland. Grainger was wearing a black shirt, black pants and red...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Traffic accident involving pedestrian and vehicle closes Floral Parkway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident in the 1200 block of Floral Parkway involving a vehicle and a pedestrian has closed down Floral Parkway. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route. Wilmington Police Department is currently on the scene conducting an investigation. The pedestrian...
WILMINGTON, NC

