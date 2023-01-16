Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County commissioners considering ban on homeless sleeping outside downtown locations
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Commissioners are considering a ban on homeless people sleeping overnight on New Hanover County-owned property. At their meeting on Monday, commissioners will hear a report about criminal activity, littering and the use of outdoor and parking deck areas as restrooms. Commissioners will consider...
WITN
Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl graffitied anti-Christian phrases and symbols on the monument. Churchgoers at Tar Landing Baptist...
WECT
New Hanover Co. health director takes position as Brunswick Co. health services director
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has announced that David Howard will begin his role as the director of the health services department this month. Howard has served as the health director for Hyde County, and in Bladen County, he was the health and human services agency director and the health director. In 2017 he became assistant public health director for New Hanover County, and he became director for New Hanover County in 2021. All in all, he has almost 22 years of experience in the health field in North Carolina, per a release from Brunswick County.
WECT
Wilmington to consider $828,355 construction contract for section of Greenville Loop Trail
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider awarding an $828,355 construction contract to Morgan Trucking and General Construction for section 1 of the Greenville Loop Trail. The 1-mile multi-use path will be 8-10 feet wide and run beside Holly Tree Road from S College Road to Pine...
Onslow County Sheriff’s office holding meeting in Sneads Ferry Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office wants to bridge the gap in Sneads Ferry. Law enforcement officials will be meeting with residents on what they hope to see change within the community. Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas said he hopes to increase the presence already, but wants to hear from people about […]
WECT
Deputy involved in three-car collision in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a crash with two other cars on Friday, Jan. 20. The crash occurred on Sidbury Road near Farm Road at around 4:14 p.m. According to a NC State Highway Patrol representative, the deputy was traveling...
WECT
Crews battling 15-acre brush fire in Brunswick County
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Bolivia Fire Department is battling a 15-acre brush fire near U.S. 17 and Reynolds Rd. Chief Crisco with the Bolivia Fire Department said it’s not clear how the fire started. Surrounding departments and the NC Forestry Service assisted to contain the fire. No injuries...
WECT
Man found guilty in murder of retired Columbus County music teacher
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been found guilty by a Columbus County jury in the murder of a retired music teacher. James Edward McKamey was convicted in the 2016 murder of Carol Greer, who taught in Columbus County. McKamey stabbed Greer to death and then left her body...
Bladenboro resident wanted following Social Services visit
BLADENBORO — Harley Victoria Locklear, 24 of Bladenboro was arrested on Wednesday. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office w
Town Center residents concerned about where to live next, current state of complex
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Jacksonville, more than 100 residents at Town Center Apartments are concerned about the future of where they are going to live. Back in August 2021, they were told they needed to leave because of safety hazards. For some of the residents, they say it’s not easy for them to just […]
WECT
Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to rank of corporal
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced five officers have received the rank of corporal. These promotions will take effect on January 30, 2023. The officers are:. Officer Cardiellea Barksdale. Officer Charles Boyce. Officer Robert Ferencak. Officer Casandra Knipp. Officer Krista Mangum. “Their hard work and dedication...
WECT
Frank Brinkley named chief of police at UNCW
WECT
Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a new...
WECT
Wilmington firefighters battle Saturday morning house fire
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department is on the scene of an active house fire. The fire started sometime before 9:30 Saturday morning on the corner of Burnett and Central Boulevards. It’s unclear if anyone was home at the time or if anyone has been injured. WECT’s...
Dog and her 10 puppies rescued in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Life recently got better for a dog and her 10 puppies in Craven County. Craven County Animal Protective Services said it rescued the mom and her puppies from an “abandoned, dilapidated” house on Tuesday. They had been trying to capture the mom for months. Click here to read about Craven […]
WNCT
Residents express concern about their future at Jacksonville apartment complex
Residents of Town Center Apartment Homes in Jacksonville went before the Jacksonville City Council to express their concerns and to find out the current state of the apartments after being told in 2021 they would have to vacate. Residents express concern about their future at Jacksonville …. Residents of Town...
WECT
Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration
WECT
Brunswick County decides opioid settlement spending strategy, approves new position
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County is set to receive $13.6 million in NC Opioid Settlement funds spread out annually until 2038. Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to direct the next year of funding towards “evidence-based, high impact” strategies. The state calls this “Option A” for local governments...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office locate missing teen
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teen. 13-year-old Austyn Grainger was last seen around 8:15 Thursday evening in the area of 3205 Mt. Misery Road in Leland. Grainger was wearing a black shirt, black pants and red...
WECT
Traffic accident involving pedestrian and vehicle closes Floral Parkway
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident in the 1200 block of Floral Parkway involving a vehicle and a pedestrian has closed down Floral Parkway. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route. Wilmington Police Department is currently on the scene conducting an investigation. The pedestrian...
