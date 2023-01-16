Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
Numerous Local and Area Basketball Teams in Action Tonight
Manitowoc Lincoln and Roncalli Boys Basketball teams play conference home games tonight while Manitowoc Lutheran and Two Rivers both have road assignments. In the FRCC, the Ships host Bay Port, Notre Dame is at Sheboygan North, Pulaski visits Sheboygan South in the season’s second coaching matchup of the Shaw brothers, Ashwaubenon goes to Green Bay Southwest and #1 De Pere is home for Green Bay Preble.
seehafernews.com
Local Bowler Rolls 300 Game At Meadow Lanes West
A 300-game highlighted league bowling action Thursday in the city of Manitowoc. Terry Strauss rolled his perfect game as part of a 792 Men’s National Honor Count series in the 21st Century League at Meadow Lanes West. Strauss also had games of 279 and 213. Gary Kott was just...
seehafernews.com
Mishicot Girls Topple Manitowoc Lutheran, Roncalli Sweeps Two Rivers
Mishicot used relentless pressure to force numerous turnovers and the visiting Indians were able to pull away in the 2nd half to beat Manitowoc Lutheran 60-33 in Girls Basketball last night. Coach Mike Garceau’s squad moved out to a 23-14 halftime lead and was never threatened, thereafter, in posting the...
seehafernews.com
Ships Sweep Bay Port And Dvorachek Joins 1000 Point Club At Reedsville
Manitowoc Lincoln 78 Bay Port 68. De Pere 97 Green Bay Preble 33. Pulaski 62 Sheboygan South 37. Sheboygan North 68 Notre Dame 58. Ashwaubenon 71 Green Bay Southwest 56. Manitowoc Lutheran 61 Reedsville 56. ( During that contest, Zach Dvorachek reached and exceeded the 1,000 point mark in his high school career totalling 20 points in the Panthers loss. Camden Dvorachek chipped in 15 points to go along with 17 rebounds. The visiting Lancers had 3 players in double figures lead by Derek Laabs with 18 points. Noah Czarneski tallied 16 and Noah Lukasek added 12 points.)
seehafernews.com
Local Sporting Events Dependent on the Weather
If the weather doesn’t intervene, a number of Girl’s High School Basketball games are scheduled to be played tonight. Beginning in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference, Roncalli is at Two Rivers, Chilton goes to Valders, Kiel visits Sheboygan Falls and the Brillion Lions are home to face New Holstein.
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: A conversation with broadcasting legend Chuck Ramsay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
seehafernews.com
School Bus Slides into a Ditch in Brown County, No One Injured
All of the students on a school bus are safe after the bus slid into a ditch yesterday morning in Brown County. The bus was carrying students in the Unified School District of De Pere, namely middle and high school students when it entered the ditch in the area of Olden Glen Road and North Olden Glen Road at around 8:30 a.m.
Fox11online.com
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Historical Society Announces Romy Gosz Program
The Manitowoc County Historical Society is inviting the public out to their first Hungry for History program on February 16th, as they will be taking a look at the musical history of Roman “Romy” Gosz. Lloyd Gosz, youngest of the Gosz clan, will be on hand to share...
seehafernews.com
Six Injured, Three Hospitalized After Ammonia Leak At TNT Crust In Green Bay
Three of the six people hurt in Wednesday’s ammonia leak at the TNT Crust plant in Green Bay had to be rushed to the hospital. Paramedics say they suffered respiratory chemical burns when the leak happened about 1:15 yesterday morning. Sixteen people were in the plant at the time,...
seehafernews.com
Norman G. Loeh
Norman G. Loeh. age 79 of rural Whitelaw (Manitowoc County) passed away unexpectedly at his residence Thursday evening, January 12, 2023. Norman was born in Manitowoc on October 6, 1943 to the late Norman H. and Ann (Nemecek) Loeh. He graduated from Mishicot High School with the class of 1961 and was a Veteran of the United States Army, 1965-1967, having been stationed in Germany for 18 months. Norman married Bonita (Bonnie) Burish on August 17, 1968 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Kellnersville. She was his sweetheart for 54 years.
radioplusinfo.com
1-20-23 two injured in head-on collision in fdl county
Two people were injured, one seriously in a head on collision on slippery roads in Fond du Lac County. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened Thursday morning on state Highway 67 near Campbellsport. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened when one vehicle crossed over the center line. The driver of the vehicle that crossed over was flown by helicopter to Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac with non life-threatening injuries.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Library Announces One-to-One Adult Literacy Training Session
The following article was submitted by Margo Meyer, the One-to-One Adult Literacy Partners Coordinator. What if I told you an opportunity exists within our community where you could make a difference in the lives of adults who want to improve their literacy skills? And what if this opportunity was flexible? It would be an opportunity built around your schedule! How often does that happen?
Fox11online.com
Disturbance at Oshkosh middle school stemmed from student discipline, prosecutors say
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Six people arrested at Merrill Middle School allegedly forced their way into the school because they were responding to a 13-year-old being disciplined inside -- leading to "chaos" and a fight, according to a criminal complaint. Misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer were filed...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Large turnout of concerned residents for Washington Co. Land Use & Planning meeting
January 19, 2023 – Town of Erin, WI – Hundreds of people turned out for a 7:30 a.m. public hearing before the Washington County Land Use & Planning Committee to express their concerns regarding a proposal by Washington County to build a trailer on a wetland parcel at the intersection of CTH K and CTH E to potentially house a violent sex offender.
seehafernews.com
City of Two Rivers Takes Next Step in the Construction of an Affordable Housing Project
The Two Rivers City Council is looking to the DNR for monetary help with an affordable housing project. City Manager Greg Buckley tells us that during its Monday meeting, the Council approved an application to the DNR’s Wisconsin Assessment Monies program. Any money received would go toward the environmental...
Door County Pulse
Sturgeon Bay Postpones Decision on Fleet Farm
Sturgeon Bay’s Common Council agreed Tuesday to establish a development agreement with Fleet Farm to build a new store along the west entrance to the city, but the details of that agreement have yet to be finalized. Fleet Farm wants to construct a 91,000-square-foot retail store with an automotive...
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-41 NB in Appleton, crash cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on I-41 northbound in Appleton has cleared. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes are back open to motorists traveling in the area. There is no update on...
wearegreenbay.com
Latest updates on this snow system
An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
wtaq.com
Preliminary Hearing Postponed for Green Bay Teen Charged in Fatal Fentanyl Overdose
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A preliminary hearing was postponed Tuesday for a 15-year-old girl accused of providing fatal dose of fentanyl-laced pills to another teen. Maylia Julieanna Paige Sotelo of Green Bay is charged in adult court with first-degree reckless homicide. Defense attorney Trisha Fritz said there are...
Comments / 0