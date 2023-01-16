Read full article on original website
Related
Robert Horry Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Has No Obligation To Attend Game LeBron James Break Scoring Record
The seven-time NBA champion doesn't have a problem if Abdul-Jabbar skips the game LeBron passes him
Paul George Asks For Help On Instagram After A Kid Hit His New Car And Dipped Away
Paul George sought the public’s help in identifying the person he believes to have reportedly hit his brand-new vehicle.
Look: Former Miami Heat teammates Ray Allen, Shane Battier face off as high school coaches
MIAMI, Fla.- Back in 2012-2013 and 2013-2014 NBA seasons, Ray Allen and Shane Battier were fellow teammates on the Miami Heat together. Fast forward about a decade later and the two are facing off on the hardwood, but not as basketball players. The pair, who played together on the Heat’s ...
Kyrie Irving Writes "Moorish Liberation" on Shoes
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving wrote "Moorish Liberation" on his old Nike shoes.
Robert Horry Compares Trae Young Flying On A Different Plane During Last Year's Series Against Miami Heat To Kobe Bryant Leaving Lakers To Promote Book
Horry called Young's behavior disrespectful to teammates
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Kendrick Perkins: Lakers are punishing LeBron James for Russell Westbrook trade
Everyone is waiting to see if the Los Angeles Lakers do anything before the Feb. 9 trade deadline to improve their roster and get closer to championship contention. Their 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks are apparently their only attractive trade chips, yet the front office is reluctant to trade them, which doesn’t sit well with LeBron James.
Meet KJ Bolden, The Best Athlete In America
KJ Bolden is the No. 1 athlete in the country, and for good reason. The Tennessee Volunteers, and every other major school, are battling for his services.
Hakeem Olajuwon Shockingly Reveals He Didn't Want To Play Center
Hakeem Olajuwon had a preference to play in different ways rather than being fed at the post.
NBA
Bleacher Report: Updated Mock Draft with two-round projections
(B/R) — The 2022-23 NBA season is past its midway point, and the upcoming draft class continues to look strong with the top prospects maintaining high levels of play—not to mention new, intriguing prospects are starting to emerge. A few international players have made waves overseas lately, giving...
Grizzlies get heated with ex-NFL star Shannon Sharpe before half
Referees and security intervened to settle a confrontation between several Grizzlies players and former NFL star Shannon Sharpe just before halftime of Friday's game between Memphis and the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA
Everything to know ahead of Bulls-Pistons in NBA Paris Game
The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls touched down in Paris, France on Monday in preparation for Thursday’s NBA Paris showdown in the City of Lights. Bulls-Pistons will be the 119th international NBA game played since 1984 and the second Global Game this season. Paris is hosting its sixth NBA matchup — its first coming in a 1994 preseason game between the Warriors and Hornets, and its last being a matchup between the Bucks and Hornets in 2020, the first regular season game played in France.
NBA
5 stats to know: NBA Paris Game 2023
While only 282 miles separates Chicago and Detroit by car, the longtime NBA rivals have traveled nearly 4,000 miles to Paris to face one another in the final NBA Global Game of the 2022-23 season. Here are five stats to know entering Thursday’s game at Accor Arena. Chicago won...
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: Clippers Head to Utah to Take on the Scrappy Jazz
Last Matchup: 11/21/22 – LAC 121 – UTAH 114 | Norman Powell: 30 PTS – Jordan Clarkson 26 PTS. The Jazz and Clippers are meeting for the 16th time over the last three seasons (including playoffs), with Utah holding an 8-7 advantage so far in the matchup over that span. Only the Mavericks (8) have more wins against Utah than Los Angeles since 2020-21.
NBA
"Good To See That Happen" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over LA
After a brutal losing streak where Utah had recently lost seven of eight, it's safe to say that the Jazz have turned the corner. They've since responded to win four of five, culminating in Wednesday's wire-to-wire 126-103 victory over the shorthanded LA Clippers. Six players scored in double figures as Utah has now climbed back to .500 on the season.
Report: Aaron Rodgers Trade in Play for Packers
For the third year in a row, the quarterback’s future in Green Bay remains unclear.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 20, 2023
A Pelicans weekend in Florida begins Friday at 6 p.m. Central, with New Orleans (26-19) visiting Orlando (16-28). Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM starts at 5:30. Sunday brings a 2:30 p.m. afternoon tilt in Miami. Listen to the Pelicans Weekly radio show, which aired Thursday. New Orleans...
NBA
Ask Sam Mailbag: LaMelo's Injury, Coby White, The Corner Three
Mike Sutera: LaMelo suffered yet another ankle sprain. If I'm the Hornets I sit him the rest of the year. Tank and help get him healthy. Also read the Raptors have told teams they’re going to do something. Anunoby? More stuff: Indy supposedly open to trading Duarte. Soured on him already. Injured to start the season and really struggling with his shot. Wonder if there is a deal to be made with Knicks. They like Toppin. Knicks were big fans of his during the draft.
NBA
Lillard 10th In Jersey Sales, 7th In West All-Star Guard Voting
Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard tends to draw a lot of attention when he's on the court. He's been getting a fair amount off the court lately as well. First, Lillard picked up 187,910 votes in the last week of fan voting for starters at the 2023 All-Star Game, scheduled to be held February 19 in Salt Lake City. But Lillard still remains in seventh among Western Conference guards in the latest round of returns. He's got considerably more votes that Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who is averaging 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists as a part-time starter this season, in eighth but is well behind another Lakers guard, Russell Westbrook, in sixth.
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Jan. 20
There will be no shortage of action across the NBA on Friday with 18 teams set to play. One of the better matchups figures to be the Mavericks hosting the Heat, though Dallas will be missing Christian Wood (thumb). Another game that stands out features the Kings hosting the Thunder with both teams hoping to make it to the playoffs. With so many options, let’s get down to business and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to potentially avoid.
Comments / 0