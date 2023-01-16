ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NBA

Bleacher Report: Updated Mock Draft with two-round projections

(B/R) — The 2022-23 NBA season is past its midway point, and the upcoming draft class continues to look strong with the top prospects maintaining high levels of play—not to mention new, intriguing prospects are starting to emerge. A few international players have made waves overseas lately, giving...
NBA

Everything to know ahead of Bulls-Pistons in NBA Paris Game

The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls touched down in Paris, France on Monday in preparation for Thursday’s NBA Paris showdown in the City of Lights. Bulls-Pistons will be the 119th international NBA game played since 1984 and the second Global Game this season. Paris is hosting its sixth NBA matchup — its first coming in a 1994 preseason game between the Warriors and Hornets, and its last being a matchup between the Bucks and Hornets in 2020, the first regular season game played in France.
NBA

5 stats to know: NBA Paris Game 2023

While only 282 miles separates Chicago and Detroit by car, the longtime NBA rivals have traveled nearly 4,000 miles to Paris to face one another in the final NBA Global Game of the 2022-23 season. Here are five stats to know entering Thursday’s game at Accor Arena. Chicago won...
NBA

GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: Clippers Head to Utah to Take on the Scrappy Jazz

Last Matchup: 11/21/22 – LAC 121 – UTAH 114 | Norman Powell: 30 PTS – Jordan Clarkson 26 PTS. The Jazz and Clippers are meeting for the 16th time over the last three seasons (including playoffs), with Utah holding an 8-7 advantage so far in the matchup over that span. Only the Mavericks (8) have more wins against Utah than Los Angeles since 2020-21.
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 20, 2023

A Pelicans weekend in Florida begins Friday at 6 p.m. Central, with New Orleans (26-19) visiting Orlando (16-28). Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM starts at 5:30. Sunday brings a 2:30 p.m. afternoon tilt in Miami. Listen to the Pelicans Weekly radio show, which aired Thursday. New Orleans...
NBA

Ask Sam Mailbag: LaMelo's Injury, Coby White, The Corner Three

Mike Sutera: LaMelo suffered yet another ankle sprain. If I'm the Hornets I sit him the rest of the year. Tank and help get him healthy. Also read the Raptors have told teams they’re going to do something. Anunoby? More stuff: Indy supposedly open to trading Duarte. Soured on him already. Injured to start the season and really struggling with his shot. Wonder if there is a deal to be made with Knicks. They like Toppin. Knicks were big fans of his during the draft.
NBA

Lillard 10th In Jersey Sales, 7th In West All-Star Guard Voting

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard tends to draw a lot of attention when he's on the court. He's been getting a fair amount off the court lately as well. First, Lillard picked up 187,910 votes in the last week of fan voting for starters at the 2023 All-Star Game, scheduled to be held February 19 in Salt Lake City. But Lillard still remains in seventh among Western Conference guards in the latest round of returns. He's got considerably more votes that Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who is averaging 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists as a part-time starter this season, in eighth but is well behind another Lakers guard, Russell Westbrook, in sixth.
NBA

NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Jan. 20

There will be no shortage of action across the NBA on Friday with 18 teams set to play. One of the better matchups figures to be the Mavericks hosting the Heat, though Dallas will be missing Christian Wood (thumb). Another game that stands out features the Kings hosting the Thunder with both teams hoping to make it to the playoffs. With so many options, let’s get down to business and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to potentially avoid.

