Parrish, FL

Bay News 9

Pinellas County Schools teacher receives national recognition

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — During a time when many are leaving the profession, a Pinellas County teacher was nationally recognized Wednesday for her dedication to the classroom. Dr. Kristie Joe Redfering, who teaches special education at the Nina Harris Exceptional Student Education Center in Pinellas Park, received the 2023 Special Education Teacher of the Year award from The Council for Exceptional Children.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
phsnews.com

New Hillsborough County District Rezoning Proposals

The Hillsborough County school district has introduced several new rezoning proposals in attempts to minimize overcrowding in public schools. This problem is faced across the nation today; however, the issue has become extremely severe in certain Hillsborough County Public Schools. The main goal of the district proposals is to limit...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Teen accused of stabbing student on Pinellas County school bus

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody Tuesday morning after police said he stabbed another student with a box cutter on a school bus. St. Petersburg police officers responded just after 7 a.m. near 3rd Avenue North and 10th Street North near downtown St. Pete to a report of a cutting on a school bus, according to department spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Neighbors are grieving for Manatee County teacher

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - People in Justin Darr’s neighborhood are coming to terms with the news the 39-year-old school teacher was found dead last weekend. Darr’s body was found dead early Sunday morning after being missing for a week. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Darr was found on undeveloped land near his residence on Cottage Hill Avenue in Parrish.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

'I'm bombing the school': Wesley Chapel teen arrested for posting threat on Snapchat

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy was arrested after Pasco County deputies learned he posted a threat to bomb his school, investigators said. The teen was arrested Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff's office, he shared on Snapchat the following message, "I`m bombing the school tmr. U must be crazy." He attends Cypress Creek High School in Wesley Chapel.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Longboat Observer

Lakewood Ranch teacher found dead in Parrish

Manatee County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the death of a 39-year-old Parrish man who was found dead Sunday morning not far from his Cottage Hill Avenue home. Justin Darr was a physical education teacher at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School in Lakewood Ranch. A Sheriff's Office release said the...
PARRISH, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater Police launch new survey tool for residents

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department launched a new public survey tool Wednesday to better understand local concerns and attitudes, according to a news release. The department said this is their latest effort to engage with the community issues that may be important to residents. The survey will...
CLEARWATER, FL
cw34.com

Video: Credit cards stolen from retirement community used at Walmart

VALRICO, Fla. (CBS12) — Credit cards stolen from multiple elderly residents at a retirement center in one Florida county ended up being used at a Walmart in another. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said someone swiped the credit cards from a number of private rooms at the Osprey Heights retirement living facility in Valrico last month.
POLK COUNTY, FL
