Parrish high school receives $25K donation for automotive program
PARRISH, Fla. — A local high school received a $25,000 check Thursday afternoon "to develop and employ young, skilled, local students for jobs in the automotive service field." The Gettel Automotive Group donated the hunk of money to the Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair program at Parrish Community High...
Bay News 9
Pinellas County Schools teacher receives national recognition
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — During a time when many are leaving the profession, a Pinellas County teacher was nationally recognized Wednesday for her dedication to the classroom. Dr. Kristie Joe Redfering, who teaches special education at the Nina Harris Exceptional Student Education Center in Pinellas Park, received the 2023 Special Education Teacher of the Year award from The Council for Exceptional Children.
phsnews.com
New Hillsborough County District Rezoning Proposals
The Hillsborough County school district has introduced several new rezoning proposals in attempts to minimize overcrowding in public schools. This problem is faced across the nation today; however, the issue has become extremely severe in certain Hillsborough County Public Schools. The main goal of the district proposals is to limit...
Tampa native, Marine Corps veteran with 22 years of law enforcement service dies of cancer
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Sergeant Travis Miller passed away Thursday morning "after a hard-fought battle with cancer," the department announced on Facebook. "Travis you were simply the best. It was an honor to serve alongside you. Thank...
995qyk.com
Pasco Dad Complains About School Mural So Principal Calls His Boss To Complain About Him
Shawn Hayston, a father of two elementary school-age sons, visited Pasco County’s Pine View Middle School last August with a group of parents raising concerns about one of the school’s murals, which had been featured in social media posts. The mural, which depicted a girl in a gas mask, has since been painted over.
Sarasota School Board outlines next steps in superintendent search
SARASOTA, Fla. — In Sarasota, the school district remains in leadership limbo. In December, the Sarasota School Board and Superintendent Brennan Asplen agreed to separate in a controversial move by the school board, which some accused of being politically motivated. Now, the school board is taking the first steps...
Teen accused of stabbing student on Pinellas County school bus
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody Tuesday morning after police said he stabbed another student with a box cutter on a school bus. St. Petersburg police officers responded just after 7 a.m. near 3rd Avenue North and 10th Street North near downtown St. Pete to a report of a cutting on a school bus, according to department spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez.
Mysuncoast.com
Neighbors are grieving for Manatee County teacher
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - People in Justin Darr’s neighborhood are coming to terms with the news the 39-year-old school teacher was found dead last weekend. Darr’s body was found dead early Sunday morning after being missing for a week. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Darr was found on undeveloped land near his residence on Cottage Hill Avenue in Parrish.
fox13news.com
What happened to Sabrina Aisenberg? Baby’s disappearance still a mystery after 25 years
TAMPA, Fla. - In a house in Maryland, a room sits filled with trinkets and toys bought for a little girl who never got to play with them. In the basement, lies a cedar closet full of baby clothes that were never worn. Throughout the house are photos of a baby who never set foot inside the residence.
Hillsborough residents unaware of harmful acid spill blocks away from community
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The red and blue lights from Hillsborough County first responders were shrouded by a green vapor cloud following an acid spill that temporarily shut down part of Interstate 4. According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, a caller noticed the odd-looking cloud and called authorities, prompting a three-hour ordeal Thursday morning. Fire […]
Pasco sheriff's office: Body found in Hudson waterway
HUDSON, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man's body was found in a body of water in Hudson. The body was found at around 12:45 p.m. near U.S. 19 and Sea Pines Drive, the sheriff's office said in a tweet. Authorities have not released...
fox13news.com
'I'm bombing the school': Wesley Chapel teen arrested for posting threat on Snapchat
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy was arrested after Pasco County deputies learned he posted a threat to bomb his school, investigators said. The teen was arrested Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff's office, he shared on Snapchat the following message, "I`m bombing the school tmr. U must be crazy." He attends Cypress Creek High School in Wesley Chapel.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lakeland ‘double dog-napper’ scoops up two pups, drives away
An alleged "double dog-napper" was arrested after security footage showed a woman taking two dogs from a north Lakeland home and putting them in her car.
Tampa teens spend day giving back during Youth Service Leadership Summit
TAMPA, Fla. — On Monday, the Youth Service Leadership Summit was held in Tampa for the third year in a row. The Ryan Nece Foundation, Community Tampa Bay and Frameworks of Tampa Bay helped put on the youth event. The groups partnered with 12 different non-profits in the community...
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch teacher found dead in Parrish
Manatee County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the death of a 39-year-old Parrish man who was found dead Sunday morning not far from his Cottage Hill Avenue home. Justin Darr was a physical education teacher at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School in Lakewood Ranch. A Sheriff's Office release said the...
Clearwater Police launch new survey tool for residents
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department launched a new public survey tool Wednesday to better understand local concerns and attitudes, according to a news release. The department said this is their latest effort to engage with the community issues that may be important to residents. The survey will...
cw34.com
Video: Credit cards stolen from retirement community used at Walmart
VALRICO, Fla. (CBS12) — Credit cards stolen from multiple elderly residents at a retirement center in one Florida county ended up being used at a Walmart in another. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said someone swiped the credit cards from a number of private rooms at the Osprey Heights retirement living facility in Valrico last month.
Man killed in Hillsborough County crash after suffering medical emergency
A Webster man died Friday morning after a medical emergency caused him to crash into a traffic sign in Hillsborough County, troopers said.
Temple Sinai set to host 15th annual Sarasota Jewish Food Festival
SARASOTA, Fla. — Thousands of people will have a chance to enjoy a tantalizing day of traditional homemade Jewish delicacies at the annual Sarasota Jewish Food Festival hosted by Temple Sinai. The indoor, free event welcoming the whole community will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on...
Red tide levels in Tampa Bay area drop in latest report
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — As people along the west coast of Florida struggled with respiratory issues and the sights and smells of dead fish, relief could be on the way as red tide levels in the Tampa Bay area have dwindled in the latest report. The red tide organism,...
