Read full article on original website
Related
Why Trent Alexander-Arnold has been dropped for Liverpool vs Chelsea
Trent Alexander-Arnold will start on the bench for Liverpool's Premier League clash at home to Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.
Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: Player ratings as Reds & Blues play out goalless draw
Liverpool and Chelsea's struggles this season continued in a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Saturday.
Transfer rumours: Liverpool's 'Gerrard' promise to Bellingham; Chelsea bid for Caicedo
Friday's transfer rumours, including stories on Jude Bellingham, Moises Caicedo and more.
Saudi All-Star XI vs PSG: How much money will the game generate?
PSG are taking part in a friendly in Saudi Arabia on Thursday evening and they stand to earn a handsome sum from the game.
When can Mykhailo Mudryk make his Chelsea debut?
The transfer of Mykhailo Mudryk made many headlines, but now it is time for him to show why Chelsea spent so much.
90min
Graham Potter praises Thiago Silva & Mykhailo Mudryk following Liverpool draw
Chelsea head coach Graham Potter was delighted with the performances of Thiago Silva and Mykhailo Mudryk in their 0-0 draw at Liverpool.
Ben Mee: Adapting to Brentford, 'special' Thomas Frank, leaving Burnley & more
Ben Mee talks to 90min about his Burnley exit, adapting to life at Brentford, what makes Sean Dyche & Thomas Frank special, European dreams and more.
Transfer rumours: Mbappe snubbed Liverpool; Man Utd & Chelsea enter Raya race
Thursday's transfer rumours, including stories on Kylian Mbappe, David Raya, Pedro Porro and more.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted lineup for their Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.
Juventus hit with huge Serie A points deduction
Juventus have been sanctioned along with former directors over capital gains financial scandal.
Why Thomas Tuchel replacing Antonio Conte would be a mistake
Tottenham are said to be considering replacements to head coach Antonio Conte, but Thomas Tuchel should not be his successor.
Transfer rumours: Kane open to Man Utd move; Liverpool eyeing Mount move
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Harry Kane, Mason Mount,
West Ham complete signing of Aston Villa striker Danny Ings
West Have have completed the signing of Aston Villa striker Danny Ings in a move worth £15m.
Jesse Lingard admits alcohol helped 'take the pain away' at Man Utd
Jesse Lingard admits he turned to alcohol before bed after battling issues with abuse and his mother's depression.
Man City vs Wolves - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Manchester City will attempt to build a run of form when they take on Wolves at the Etihad.
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0