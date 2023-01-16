ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Man found dead in vehicle in Westwood, homicide detectives investigating

By Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yGre_0kGPwSO600

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle Sunday in Westwood.

According to a news release from Cincinnati police, officers responded to the 3200 block of Gobel Avenue around 11:36 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle.

Fire personnel determined the man inside the vehicle was dead. He was identified as 31-year-old Michael Haley II.

Haley's death is being investigated as a homicide.

No further details have been released into the manner of Haley's death.

Anyone with information about Haley's death is asked to call homicide investigators at 513-352-3542.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Second suspect wanted after woman shot, killed in Batavia Township

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is searching for a second suspect wanted in a fatal shooting of a woman this week. According to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 17, around 6:45 p.m., officers received a 911 call from a woman who stated her son had arrived at her home on Magnolia Drive with his girlfriend who had been shot.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Police respond to Dayton shooting, at least 2 injured

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured following a Friday evening shooting in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue in Dayton around 8:20 p.m. on Friday. When Dayton Police arrived on scene, authorities discovered one male injured with a gunshot wound. The injured […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Suspect arrested, charged in armed robbery near UC campus

CINCINNATI — Bearcats are breathing a sigh of relief after a person is taken into custody for two robberies near UC’s campus. According to Cincinnati police, 22-year-old Raphael Betts, has been charged with five counts of aggravated robbery. Police said the charges stem from an incident in the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man arrested in string of armed robberies targeting UC students

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 22-year-old is behind bars Thursday night accused in multiple armed robberies near the University of Cincinnati’s campus. Raphael Betts faces five counts of aggravated robbery. He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 6:43 p.m. Four of the alleged robberies involved UC students...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Hamilton County deputies arrest woman after hit-and-run pursuit

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — Hamilton County deputies were involved in a hit-and-run pursuit in the Lincoln Heights area, Wednesday afternoon. Officials say that at approximately 11:35 a.m. a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt operated by Bryiona Brown, 35, appeared to intentionally strike two parked cars while deputies were present for an investigation on the 900 block of Simmons Avenue.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Police searching for missing 14 year-old girl last seen in Fort Thomas

Police are searching for Harmony Collins, 14, who has been missing from the Fort Thomas area since 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17. Per Fort Thomas police, Collins is 5-foot-five, 120 pounds with brownish hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, white shoes, a pink shirt and black sweatpants as well as a black backpack with a Nike logo.
FORT THOMAS, KY
Xenia Daily Gazette

Police searching for 16-year-old male

XENIA — A 16-year-old is wanted by Xenia police in connection with a shooting on East Second Street Monday. According to a release from police, Xenia officers and deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 420 block of East Second shortly after 3 p.m., on a shooting. When officers and deputies arrived, they found Sincere J. Spencer and a 17-year-old while female each suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies treated the victims’ injuries until units from the Xenia Township Fire Department arrived. The victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.
XENIA, OH
Fox 19

1 dead in Clermont County shooting, sheriff says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A person is dead Tuesday night from a shooting in Batavia Township. It happened on Magnolia Drive, which is located off Amelia-Olive Branch Road about a mile and a half north of OH-125. Reports of the shooting surfaced around 6:55 p.m. A Clermont County Sheriff’s Office detective...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Man dies after Monday night West Price Hill shooting

HARRISON, Ohio — One man has died following a shooting in the 900 block of Harris Avenue Monday night, the Cincinnati Police Department says. CPD says around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Harris Avenue in reference to a report of a person having been shot.
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

String of related armed robberies reported off-campus

The Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) is investigating a series of related armed robberies that occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. The department does not disclose how many incidents have occurred within the past two days, however, on at least four separate occasions, the victim was threatened with or confronted with a weapon.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Norwood

CINCINNATI — A postal worker was robbed at gunpoint in Norwood, Thursday. Police say a postal worker was robbed in the 1900 block of Delaware Avenue. According to police, the worker was approached by two Black males who had a firearm. Police say the suspects demanded the postal worker's...
NORWOOD, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy