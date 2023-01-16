Prep highlights: Howell wrestlers dominate 'normal' tournament

Having to clash with perennial powers Hartland and Brighton every year can give a misleading impression of the quality of wrestlers at Howell.

The Highlanders haven’t beaten Hartland since 2007 and Brighton since 2010, but have had their fair share of success when they grapple with teams who aren’t annually ranked among the best in the state.

Howell took advantage of an opportunity to flex its collective muscle in the 59th annual Jim Dewland Classic at Parma Western, scoring 256.5 points to win by 53 points over the host school.

“We usually try to wrestle a pretty aggressive schedule,” Howell coach Quinn Guernsey said. “The Herm’s a pretty tough tournament. The one at Grand Haven last weekend was a pretty tough tournament.

“We’re good, but we’re not elite. We want to wrestle some of those elite teams, some of those elite tournaments. I was telling the kids the tournament we were at this weekend is a more normal tournament. There are some good teams there, there are some average teams there. We talked all week we could have a good day, and then we did. We had a much better day than I expected going in.”

Howell had four champions and placed 18 wrestlers. Only 14 wrestlers could count in team scoring, but teams were allowed to enter additional wrestlers who were designated in advance as non-scoring entries because some teams didn’t have full squads.

“We took advantage of that at a couple weights where we have a lot of depth,” Guernsey said. “We can double them and get them some of the same competition so we can see where they’re at with each other.”

Sophomore Connor Wallace (20-5) won the 106-pound championship with a 15-0 victory over Nathan Ostrosky (16-4) of Brooklyn Columbia Central.

Three days earlier, Wallace had Howell’s only victory against Hartland and one of the Highlanders’ five victories against Brighton.

“He did have a good week,” Guernsey said. “He’s had a good season so far. A couple matches didn’t go his way that he’d like to have back. He’s probably the guy having the best year on the team so far.”

Senior Drake Blazevski (14-3) won by disqualification in the 144 final over Maddox Cline of Shepherd. Senior Zac Egan (11-7) won a 6-2 decision over Kee DeKeyzer (21-4) of Ann Arbor Skyline in the 150 title bout.

Howell had both finalists at 157, where junior Brady Metz (17-5) won by default over senior teammate Dru Taylor (14-5).

Howell’s other second-place finishes came from Jake Lynn (126), Brady Butcher (165) and Gavin Holbrook (190). Taking third were Nik Korroch (138) and Will Stewart (165). Fourth-place finishers were Zac Leventis (113), Ryker Newstead (120), Elijah Madison (132) and Abdullo Aburasalov (165).

Fowlerville Duals

Fowlerville finished fourth out of 10 teams, losing 36-31 to Yale in the third-place match.

The Gladiators beat Lansing Waverly (69-12), Walled Lake Western (80-0), Belding (47-22) and Gibraltar Carlson (40-35). Mason beat Belding, 61-12, in the championship match.

Dalton Daniel went 5-0, Levi Baker and Richard Davis were 4-0, and Connor Kiernan was 3-0 for Fowlerville.

Traverse City Duals

Hartland went 5-0, including a 57-22 decision over 10th-ranked (Division 1) Westland John Glenn.

The Eagles also beat Adrian (64-13), Decatur (60-15), Lowell’s B team (65-10) and Clinton’s B team (57-18).

Hartland’s Vinnie Abbey won the Outstanding Wrestler award for the upper weights after going 5-0. Bohdan Abbey, Gabe Cappellano, Brayden Bobo and Chase Kern also went 5-0 for the Eagles.

Imlay City Duals

Hartland’s B team went 2-3, beating Imlay City’s B team (70-12) and Ortonville Brandon. The Eagles lost to Warren DeLaSalle (33-30), Imlay City (51-21) and New Baltimore Anchor Bay (54-21).

Hartland’s Jacob Pretzel beat two state-ranked wrestlers.

Maumee Bay Classic

Zak Knapp was fifth at 157, Jackson Johnson was sixth at 126 and Travis Richardson was sixth at 150 for Brighton.

Fowlerville Gladiatrix

Livingston County’s three returning all-state girls won their weight classes.

Fowlerville’s Margaret Buurma, ranked No. 1 at 125 by MichiganGrappler.com, won a 1-0 decision in the 125 final over Midland’s Arden Eschtruth, who is No. 5 at 130.

Howell’s Brynn Green (155) and Brighton’s Sabrina Nauss (190) won with first-period pins in their championship matches.

Brighton’s Emme Delisle was second at 115.

Hastings won the team championship by a 133-88 margin over runner-up Fowlerville.

Wildcat Invitational

Sophomore Cooper Podhola placed third at 106, leading Pinckney to a ninth-place team finish at Battle Creek Lakeview.

Finishing fourth were Drake Hurley (157) and Brady Raymond (175).

Hockey

Marquette 7, Howell 2

Cade Katlin and Joel Eskola scored to give Howell (3-9-1) a 2-1 lead with 6:44 left in the first period against the third-ranked team in Division 2, but Marquette scored the next six goals. Chad Pietila assisted on both Howell goals.

Jake Garrow scored four goals for Marquette (10-4-2), which will play Jan. 26 at Hartland and Jan. 28 at Brighton.

Girls basketball

Brighton 46, Sault Ste. Marie 36

Mary Copple scored 15 points and Julia Viau seven, as Brighton won its sixth straight game. The Bulldogs will play at Hartland at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Whitmore Lake 39, Charyl Stockwell 21

Jordan Knight led Stockwell with eight points.

Boys swimming and diving

Brighton Mini Invitational

Brighton finished fourth out of six teams with 355 points. Birmingham Seaholm won with 513.

Winning events for Brighton were Sam Keranen in the 500-yard freestyle (4:50.57) and Luke Newcomb in the 100 breaststroke (58.18). John McHugh was second in the 100 backstroke (52.72) for the Bulldogs.

Gymnastics

Hartland 140.175, Livonia Stevenson 133.7

Delaney Gomolka scored 9.35 on bars and 8.9 on beam, Brooke Zapfe scored 9.25 on vault and 8.975 on floor, Rori Gregory scored 9.15 on floor, Emma Beres scored 8.95 on vault, and Kate Gostlin scored 8.875 on floor to lead Hartland.

