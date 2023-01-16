Bulldogs' swim team scores victories

Athens’ Bulldogs’ swim team dived into the fast lane to victory Friday at the Ohio University Aquatic Center.

The boys’ team defeated both Groveport Madison and Warren high schools. The girls’ team beat Groveport Madison but lost a close one to Warren, only 3 points.

“There were some unexpected career bests posted,” Bulldogs’ Coach Denise Humphrey said. “After not having much training over the holidays, the kids are getting back into swim shape. The new best times that were earned were a pleasant surprise.”

A few key swimmers who stepped up their fast lane game include freshman Katelin Fridrich who captured two place first spots with victories in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard butterfly; Raul Rana at 1st place with 200-yard individual medley; Kenny Fridrich at 1st in the 100-yard butterfly; Isabelle Stowe at 1st in the 100-yard freestyle; Zoe Miller at 1st in the 500-yard freestyle; and Nico Benencia at 1st in the 100-yard breast stroke.

Bulldogs’ senior Isley Newton dropped a lot of time in her 200-yard freestyle and Wanase Phiri also posted a big drop in her 500-yard freestyle, Humphrey said.

Ethan Bowman’s 100-yard backstroke improved over 32 seconds from his previous best, Humphrey said.

Saturday, the Bulldogs competed in the prestigious Northeast Classic in Canton. Katelin Fridich had a time of 2:01 minutes in the 200-yard freestyle and 5:26 minutes in the 500-yard freestyle.

“Saturday was fantastic! Katelin broke two AHS team records,” Humphrey said. “She beat the 200-yard freestyle record, set in 1999, by over a second. She broke the 500-yard freestyle record, set in 1998, by over five seconds. Both of those records were held by Courtney Kostival who went on to swim at OU.”

Humphrey said Kenny Fridrich was the lone Bulldog to qualify for finals. He made it back in the 200-yard individual medley by posting a career best time (2:05 min).

Bulldogs’ boys’ 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay teams of Nico Benencia, Raul Rana, Nathan Kallet and Kenny Fridrich saw big time improvements. They are edging closer to breaking the team’s 200-yard medley relay record.

Boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay team – Raul Rana, Luca Gagliano, Jonas Beasley, and Nathan Kallet – also swam a season best (1:40 min).

Mid season, Humphrey said she is pleased with the Bulldogs’ progress.

“I am extremely pleased with the work ethic and positive attitude,” she said. “The team works hard and is very supportive of each other. Those things lead to fast swimming!”

Last thing to note for folks who watch or serve as timers at Bulldogs’ swim meets – sometimes the kids don’t breathe much or at all in events such as the 50-yard freestyle – pounding out all those strokes in less than 30 seconds from wall to wall.

“That’s true! Some of the best swimmers don’t breathe at all during the entire 50! The AHS kids have underwater kicking standards for each stroke so getting past the flags is an expectation,” Humphrey explained.