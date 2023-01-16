ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State QB CJ Stroud declares for NFL draft

By Sam Cooper, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wWyV5_0kGPwIo400

CJ Stroud is off to the NFL.

The Ohio State quarterback announced Monday that he is declaring for the NFL draft following two seasons as the Buckeyes’ starter and two top five finishes in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Stroud, who finished fourth in the Heisman voting in 2021 and third this past season, threw for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns with just 12 interceptions during his time in Columbus. He is expected to be a high first-round pick in the upcoming draft, perhaps even the first quarterback off the board.

With Monday being the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft, there had been some speculation about Stroud potentially returning to Columbus for his redshirt junior season. In a statement, he admitted the decision-making process has been difficult on him, but he ultimately decided to move on to the pros.

“This process has been difficult and this decision is one of the hardest I've ever had to make. As a kid I dreamed of playing football at the highest level and after much prayer, I’ve made the decision that it's time to turn those dreams into a reality,” Stroud wrote.

A native of California, Stroud was rated No. 51 overall in the class of 2020. He redshirted his first season with Justin Fields in place as OSU’s starter before moving into the QB1 role in 2021. He quickly flourished, throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns.

He followed that up with 3,688 yards and 41 touchdowns in 2022, including a 348-yard, four-touchdown performance in a heartbreaking College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Georgia that proved to be his final collegiate game.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Stroud is considered a surefire first-round pick who will compete with Alabama’s Bryce Young, Kentucky’s Will Levis and a few others to be the first quarterback off the board in the 2023 NFL draft.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

Georgia WR AD Mitchell transfers to Texas

Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell is heading to Texas. Mitchell announced Friday night that he would be joining the Longhorns in 2023. Mitchell’s arrival is a massive get for a Longhorns team looking to build off the 2022 season. Mitchell didn’t put up huge statistics in 2022 as he...
AUSTIN, TX
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
102.5 The Bone

Sources: Resolution talks in NCAA's case vs. Michigan hit impasse over Jim Harbaugh's refusal to say he lied to NCAA

A potential negotiated resolution in the NCAA infractions case involving the Michigan football program broke down this week after the NCAA demanded head coach Jim Harbaugh state that he lied to investigators, multiple sources told Yahoo Sports. According to sources, Harbaugh has acknowledged his program committed four Level II violations,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
102.5 The Bone

Time has come for Tom Brady: No shame in QB riding off into the sunset after loss to Cowboys

The 2007 season, one that saw the New England Patriots rewrite the offensive record book and post the NFL's only 16-0 regular-season record, is remembered as one of Tom Brady's finest. The additions of Randy Moss, Wes Welker and Donte' Stallworth led to some "Madden"-worthy performances, particularly over the first 10 games, when the Patriots averaged 41.1 points per game (and allowed just 15.7).
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning

Tom Brady has said he will take some time before making a decision about his playing future, but some of his teammates apparently believe they know which way the star quarterback is leaning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players felt as though Brady was saying goodbye to them after... The post Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
102.5 The Bone

Like Aaron Rodgers a year ago, Lamar Jackson's NFL future will boil down to resolving one thing

A year ago, when the Green Bay Packers were staring at their crossroads with Aaron Rodgers, the impasse was supposedly about everything but his contract. Rodgers wanted more communication with the front office, more inclusion in the team’s planning and more respect for the core veterans who built the culture. All of that, plus one gargantuan side item for the league’s reigning MVP: A reworked contract that made him Green Bay’s unquestionable starter through at least the 2023 season and the distinction of being the highest paid player in the NFL. When it was all over, the final tally was undeniable.
BALTIMORE, MD
102.5 The Bone

Yes, the Eagles are that good; 49ers face one heck of a QB question; and Mike Tomlin loves playing on All-Madden

The divisional round is here! This is a busy, busy time of the NFL calendar where the playoffs are heating up at the same time as the offseason for all the non-playoff teams. The Philadelphia Eagles are about to make their entrance into the fray, there are a handful of rookies already contributing, and one playoff team has a fascinating decision to make at quarterback this offseason.
PITTSBURGH, PA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
32K+
Followers
34K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy