ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills vs. Dolphins Josh Allen Fight: Who Won? Mitch Morse's Wife!

By Mike Fisher
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09TZ39_0kGPw9wm00

The Buffalo Bills hosted the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, a game that featured a bit of a brawl involving Josh Allen. And Mitch Morse's wife is the winner.

The Buffalo Bills played the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and with a challenging 34-31 Wild Card final, won the game.

There was also a Josh Allen-related fight.

And who won that?

As it turns out, Mitch Morse's wife.

A first-half interception thrown by QB Allen made him fair game for the Dolphins to knock around. ... which Miami's Christian Wilkins (of course) did. And when Morse and the fellas saw their QB involved in what was bordering on a fight?

Well, they fought for him.

“You lose consciousness for a little bit,'' said center Morse on jumping in. "That's your guy.''

"I love him,'' Allen said.

Also in love with Mitch is Morse's wife Caitlin . And her reaction to it all is quite clever.

Taking to Twitter to express her concern about the incident, Mrs. Morse jokingly wondered openly if the loving protection her husband demonstrated for the Bills MVP quarterback Allen would ever be afforded her.

"I wonder if he would defend my honor the way he defends Josh?" Caitlin Morse tweeted, adding a few laugh emojis to the end.

Caitlin Morse's tweet is going viral - deservedly! - with over 14,000 and 750 retweets since the end of the game.

The Bills, with bodyguard Mitch Morse in the middle of it all, now move on to "defend each others' honor'' against the Cincinnati Bengals next weekend.

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
BUFFALO, NY
BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bills

Comments / 0

Community Policy