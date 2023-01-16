ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Basketball Quick Preview: Irish VS Boston College Eagles

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish welcome the Boston College Eagles to Purcell Pavilion for a Saturday afternoon ACC cellar dweller showdown. Unlike Notre Dame, however, BC has been able to at least put 3 conference wins on the board. While I could bang away at the need for Notre Dame...
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Hockey Wins Opener Against Penn State

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team was on the road today, travelling to the aptly nicknamed Hockey Valley for a series with the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Irish were able to come away with the win in the opener and the reason is quite simple, Ryan Bischel. Just a few weeks after setting a career high for single game saves against Penn State Bischel was at it again, making a new career high 52 saves in the win while only allowing the single goal. The effort from Bischel, along with some power play heroics from Ryder Rolston were enough for the 2-1 win.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Women’s Basketball: Irish survive trip to Clemson, 57-54

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish didn’t have their best game against the Clemson Tigers on Thursday night in ACC action — but they had just enough to get the job done, 57-54. Olivia Miles led the way for the Irish once again with a 20 point performance, and Maddy Westbeld added 15 points.
CLEMSON, SC
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Men’s Basketball: Data Ode to Head Coach Mike Brey

A major era of Notre Dame men’s basketball comes to a close with head coach Mike Brey’s expected departure from the program at the end of the 2023 season. In his 23 seasons at the helm of the Irish’s men’s basketball squad, Brey has accomplished many incredible things.
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football Offseason Primer (Post-Transfer Portal Window Edition)

The national championship game is over and done with, as is the first transfer portal window. The Notre Dame football roster won’t be adding scholarship players from Jan. 19th until at least May 1st. And while the offseason for the Irish technically began after winning the Gator Bowl, the first transfer portal window felt like a continuation of the postseason that has finally ended.
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

Who’s ready for some Notre Dame lacrosse this year?

With the Notre Dame men’s lacrosse season just around the corner, Drew Brennan here, and I am excited to introduce myself as the newest member of the One Foot Down team. I will be covering our Fighting Irish throughout the spring as they look to bring home the program’s first National Championship in late May over Memorial Day weekend.
SOUTH BEND, IN

