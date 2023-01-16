Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Reset Your Graphics Driver on Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Do you need help with your graphics driver on Windows? Maybe it's not working properly, or you can't get it to install correctly. If you are...
makeuseof.com
Canva vs. Adobe Express: Which Is the Better Free Graphic Design Tool?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Traditional graphic design and illustration software, like Photoshop, Illustrator, and CorelDRAW, come with a hefty price tag and a steep learning curve. Those are not your only options, though. There are some great free graphic design tools that you can use in your PC browser or even on your smartphone.
makeuseof.com
How to Add an Open-Source Licence to Your Projects on GitHub
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. An open-source license is a legal document that outlines the terms under which others can use, modify, and distribute your open-source projects. Adding an open-source license...
makeuseof.com
How to Quickly Learn a New Programming Language
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Programming is hard, but that doesn’t mean it’s too difficult for you to learn it!. The tech world is fast-paced and competitive. New programming...
makeuseof.com
Creating Sprite-Based Game Characters in Pygame
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're a game developer using the Pygame library, you've probably come across the Sprite class. The Sprite class is a powerful tool for creating game characters that you can easily move, rotate, and scale on the screen.
makeuseof.com
What Is Mousetrapping and How Do You Break Free?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Mousetrapping operates like a traditional mousetrap: misled by a bait, you unknowingly walk into a trap designed to keep you stuck for as long as necessary.
makeuseof.com
How to Add Apps to Your Discord Server: A Beginner's Guide
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Discord is one of the most popular VoIP (voice over internet protocol) programs out there with millions of users across the world. It's a rather easy-to-use program and really lets users do pretty much what they want on their own Discord 'servers' from messaging to voice/video calls and even streaming games to their friends.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Windows Component Services Tool, and How Do You Access It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Component Services tool helps you configure COM (Component Object Model) components and COM+ applications. COM is a system that helps you create software components and link them together to build applications, and a COM+ application comprises a group of COM components that perform related functions.
makeuseof.com
Learn & Build a Virtual Satellite With EOS Data Analytics
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It’s impossible to argue that satellites aren’t essential in the modern world. They power data services, provide vital research resources, and even protect the country you call home. But how much do you really know about these elusive sky-dwelling machines?
makeuseof.com
What Is the Windows 11 Update Error 0x800f0922? Here's How to Fix It
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's recommended to regularly update Windows if you want to keep your system bugs-free and enjoy new features by Microsoft. While most updates install without any issue, some of them will throw an error during installation.
makeuseof.com
The 10 Best Link Building Services
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When it comes to growing your business, Google can make or break your growth almost on its own. Because of this, where you rank on a Google search can make all the difference when it comes down to your business.
makeuseof.com
10 Things You Can Do With Power Management Commands in Terminal
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Power management commands are vital for fine-tuning your Mac's power options. And they have become even more significant since macOS Ventura's System Settings took out many energy-saving settings that Monterey and older versions had.
makeuseof.com
How to Make a Temperature and Humidity Sensor for Home Automation
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You can quickly build a DIY digital temperature and humidity sensor with an OLED display module to show the temperature and humidity of your room. You can also integrate this DIY climate sensor into your smart home automation software, such as a Home Assistant server, to automate your HVAC unit (air conditioning), fan, or humidifier for temperature and humidity control.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Error Code "0xc000001d" on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Occasionally, Windows throws the 0xc000001d error at users when they try to start an application. Sometimes, it appears when users run a particular application, but in other cases, it appears randomly. When the error hits your screen, you may also encounter a BSoD. Why does this error occur, and what can you do about it?
makeuseof.com
How Can You Give Your Smartphone a Security Spring Clean?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Nowadays, protecting your smartphone from cyberattacks is just as important as it's always been on PCs and laptops. We store a lot of important data on our phones, and are usually logged in to various accounts. Malicious actors are aware of this, meaning smartphones have become a prime target for attacks. It's therefore important that you maintain your smartphone's security to avoid falling victim to cybercrime.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Update Error 0xC1900101 – 0x30017 in Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The update error 0xC1900101 – 0x30017 pops up when the users try to either install a system update or upgrade to the latest Windows version. There can be a number of reasons behind this issue, such as insufficient space for the update, antivirus installation, and corruption issues within the system.
makeuseof.com
How to Hide Your MAC Address and Why You Should
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most people have at least a vague idea of what an IP address is, and some understand the implications of revealing it to threat actors and other third-parties too.
makeuseof.com
7 Reasons Why Servers Are More Expensive Than Similarly Specced PC Hardware
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Servers are computers that host services such as email, websites, and file transfer. They are crucial components that support the World Wide Web and the world itself. But as important as they are, you might be surprised that server components often aren’t much more powerful than your regular desktop computer. In fact, many server components use the same technology as your typical consumer-grade components.
makeuseof.com
Is Your Internet Slow on Your Windows Laptop, But Not on Your Phone? Here's How to Fix It
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Is your internet connection superfast on your phone but behaves like a lazy tortoise on your laptop? Can you seamlessly stream HD videos on your mobile device without buffering but struggle even to open a website on your laptop browser? What is the reason for such a disparaging treatment of different devices by your internet?
makeuseof.com
How to Design and Code a Health Bar in Unity3D
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Pioneered in some of the world’s earliest video games, health is a common mechanic that persists in many of today’s most popular titles. Health makes it possible to employ complex fight mechanics, create player progression, and make your game more intuitive. But how do you add a health system to your own games?
Comments / 0