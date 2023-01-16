Artem Brusov moved from Russia to South Florida in mid-2021 to secure the kind of potentially career-changing chance he’ll receive Friday night. The 31-year-old Brusov’s record is impressive (12-0, 11 KOs), but it has been built against opponents either with losing records or little experience. The undefeated light heavyweight happily accepted what on paper appears to be by far the most difficult fight of his six-year pro career, an eight-rounder against Atif Oberlton, because he wants to prove himself against a well-regarded prospect in a fight Showtime will air as part of its “ShoBox: The New Generation” series from Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO