Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Tim Bradley: Gervonta Davis Is A Piece Of Sh!t, I Hope Ryan Garcia Knocks Him Out!
The yearslong beef between Gervonta Davis and Timothy Bradley Jr. keeps growing new tentacles. Davis recently commented that Bradley’s Hall of Fame career “was really ass – facts.”. The statement was a much more toned-down version than what Davis tweeted in 2019 in response to Bradley comparing...
Boxing Scene
Joe Joyce, Zhang Zhilei To Fight April 15 In London For Joyce’s WBO Interim Heavyweight Title
Zhang Zhilei will get the opportunity to knock off an undefeated heavyweight again in his next fight. BoxingScene.com has learned that the Chinese contender will challenge Joe Joyce for the unbeaten Joyce’s WBO interim championship April 15 at a venue to be announced in London. Joyce-Zhilei will match huge heavyweights who won Olympic silver medals – Zhilei at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing and Joyce at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
Boxing Scene
Floyd Mayweather vs. Liam Harrison Exhibition on February 25 at O2 Arena
Former five division world champion Floyd Mayweather will indeed move forward with his plan to stage an exhibition fight in the UK. Mayweather took to social media to officially announce that his next unsanctioned fight will take place on February 25 at the O2 Arena in London. Mayweather's opponent will...
Boxing Scene
Stephen Fulton-Naoya Inoue 122-Pound Championship Clash Targeted For Late Spring In Japan
A pound-for-pound showdown is on the horizon. BoxingScene.com has learned that a deal has been reached for a Stephen Fulton-Naoya Inoue championship fight. Fulton will defend his unified WBC/WBO junior featherweight crown versus Inoue, who recently vacated his undisputed bantamweight championship in pursuit of winning a title in a fourth weight division.
Boxing Scene
Showtime's Espinoza on Restarting Spence vs. Crawford Talks
If Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford expect to fight each other anytime soon, their negotiations will have to be conducted differently—much differently—than the first time around, according to a highly partisan participant. WBA, WBC, IBF welterweight champion Spence and WBO titlist Crawford were engaged in serious conversations...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Boxing Scene
Arum on Fury-Usyk: I Believe in The Next Week Venue Will Be Determined
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is still in the process of finalizing the terms for an undisputed showdown with WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk,. As Arum explained to BoxingScene.com earlier this week, the biggest remaining obstacle is the venue. At the...
Boxing Scene
David Stevens on Big KO: I Knew I Just Needed To Keep Pushing
David Stevens, a power-punching boxer from nearby Reading, Pa., produced one of the more dramatic endings in recent ShoBox history, theatrically dropping and stopping Sean Hemphill with just two seconds left in their hotly contested eight-round super middleweight showdown to capture the biggest win of his young career in the main event of ShoBox on Friday, January 20 live on Showtime from Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, Pa.
Boxing Scene
Filip Hrgovic-Andy Ruiz Interim Heavyweight Title Fight Ordered By IBF
Filip Hrgovic and Andy Ruiz are back in each other’s sights. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that an interim IBF heavyweight title fight has been ordered between Hrgovic and Ruiz, with a 30-day free negotiation period assigned to the proposed bout. Hrgovic is co-promoted by Wasserman Boxing and Matchroom Boxing, while...
Boxing Scene
Alexis Rocha Will Target Big Names, Big Fights After Upcoming Return
YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif. hosted an exclusive media roundtable with Santa Ana’s Alexis Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) ahead of his NABO Welterweight title defense against Anthony “Juice” Young (24-2, 8 KOs). The 12-round main event fight will be the first boxing event at YouTube Theater on...
Boxing Scene
Eubank, Smith Weigh In Without Incident Day After Very Personal Insults At Press Conference
There was less drama when Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Smith stepped on the scale Friday afternoon than occurred during their final press conference Thursday. Eubank and Smith made weight without incident a day after trading very personal insults at their press conference in Manchester, England. Smith repeatedly questioned Eubank’s sexuality and Eubank eventually claimed Smith regularly cheats on his wife while they were on stage Thursday, which could cause the British Boxing Board of Control to take action against Smith (https://www.boxingscene.com/bbbofc-consider-misconduct-charges-against-smith-eubank-jr-following-heated-press-conference--171933).
Boxing Scene
Hearn Hopes To Conclude a Deal For Canelo vs. Ryder Title Clash
Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom is currently trying to finalize a super middleweight fight between Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and British contender John Ryder. Last May, Canelo suffered his first defeat since 2013 when he was outboxed over twelve rounds by WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry BIvol. He dropped...
Boxing Scene
Moses Itauma: I Just Want To Go Step-By-Step To Fulfill My Ambition
Moses Itauma knows enough about Mike Tyson’s record as the youngest world heavyweight champion to be able to drop into conversation the exact age that he achieved the task - 20 years, 4 months 22 days. It is a record the 18-year-old Itauma says he wants to break. He...
Boxing Scene
David Stevens Doesn't Think Sean Hemphill 'Has What It Takes; I Know I’m The Bigger Puncher'
Sean Hemphill has an untarnished record, a lot of confidence and a renowned trainer in his corner. That won’t be enough, according to David Stevens, for him to remain undefeated Friday night. Stevens believes his power will be the difference during their “ShoBox: The New Generation” main event, an eight-round super middleweight match Showtime will televise from Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Boxing Scene
Bivol: I Want to Get More Belts at 175 or 168, Whichever is Easier
Dmitry Bivol’s biggest ambition in boxing is to collect more titles, but he realizes some opportunities are easier to be had than others. The WBA light heavyweight champion from Russia has made it clear his top priority is to become an undisputed 175-pound champion. More recently he has expressed interest in competing at 168, specifically for a rematch with that division’s undisputed champion, Canelo Alvarez.
Boxing Scene
Diego Pacheco-Jack Cullen Fight Set For March 11 DAZN Show Featuring Callum Smith
One of the sport’s hottest prospects will travel abroad for his next step up in competition. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that unbeaten super middleweight Diego Pacheco and Jack Cullen are set for a bout that will land on a March 11 DAZN show from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. The crossroads clash will come in supporting capacity to local hero Callum Smith (29-1, 21KOs), a former WBA super middleweight champ and current WBC light heavyweight mandatory challenger who will headline versus a yet-to-be-named opponent.
Boxing Scene
Atif Oberlton Out-Boxes Artem Brusov, Wins On Points To Stay Unbeaten In ‘ShoBox’ Co-Feature
BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania – Atif Oberlton playfully proclaimed, according to what was embroidered on his cape, that he was “here to save boxing” as he walked to the ring Friday night. That’s a much taller order than even this 6-foot-3 southpaw can handle, but the light heavyweight prospect...
Boxing Scene
Felix Cash Eyes EBU Title Shot, WBA Eliminator Versus Austin 'Ammo' Williams No Longer In Play
Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams will have to look elsewhere for his first fight of the new year. BoxingScene.com has learned that plans are no longer in place for Williams to meet England’s Felix Cash. The previously agreed-upon WBA middleweight semi-final title eliminator was eyed for March 11 in Liverpool, with both parties even acknowledging the pairing after posting wins on separate shows on consecutive weekends last December.
Boxing Scene
Kell Brook Wants The Eubank vs. Smith Winner, Says Shalom
Promoter Ben Shalom of Boxxer has revealed that former world champion Kell Brook is looking to return to the ring - and he's interested in facing the winner of Chris Eubank Jr. vs Liam Smith. Eubank will collide with Smith in a middleweight clash this coming Saturday in Manchester. Brook...
Boxing Scene
Artem Brusov: Atif Oberlton 'Much Better' Than Prior Opponents; I'm Not Bad, Too
Artem Brusov moved from Russia to South Florida in mid-2021 to secure the kind of potentially career-changing chance he’ll receive Friday night. The 31-year-old Brusov’s record is impressive (12-0, 11 KOs), but it has been built against opponents either with losing records or little experience. The undefeated light heavyweight happily accepted what on paper appears to be by far the most difficult fight of his six-year pro career, an eight-rounder against Atif Oberlton, because he wants to prove himself against a well-regarded prospect in a fight Showtime will air as part of its “ShoBox: The New Generation” series from Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Comments / 1