roi-nj.com

Diversified Properties to bring new multifamily community to Jefferson

Diversified Properties acquired two lots totaling 9.84 acres in Jefferson, to pave the way for the construction of the first phase of Jefferson Place, a brand-new luxury multifamily community, according to a Wednesday announcement from NAI James E. Hanson. Hanson’s John Schilp and Sigmund Schorr represented Diversified Properties and the...
JEFFERSON, NJ
roi-nj.com

NJIT receives $1.3M in federal funding for engineering, manufacturing initiatives

Under the federal spending bill signed by President Joe Biden, New Jersey Institute of Technology on Thursday said it will receive $1.3 million for new initiatives that will bolster engineering education, as well as manufacturing and mechatronics apprenticeship training. The two new NJIT initiatives include the community college pre-engineering network...
ValueWalk

Gov. Mckee Rolls Out $100M Tax Relief Plan From Rhode Island

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee recently rolled out a tax relief plan to help families and businesses. The tax relief plan from Rhode Island would offer relief from rising inflation by reducing taxes, offering energy rebates, as well as preventing an increase in the gas tax. Tax Relief Plan From...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
roi-nj.com

Azarian helps Hobby Lobby ink 60,000 sq. ft. lease in Neptune

Azarian Realty Co. on Wednesday said that Hobby Lobby inked a 58,952-square-foot lease in Neptune Plaza Shopping Center in Neptune Township. The big-box retailer will be taking the prime Route 66-facing anchor space formerly occupied by Home Goods and Marshalls. Hobby Lobby is expected to open in 2024. Kevin Pelio...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
roi-nj.com

SETS Hybrid Training coming to Route 9 Plaza in Old Bridge

Gym franchise SETS Hybrid Training is coming to Route 9 Plaza in Old Bridge, relocating locally to the 26,000-square-foot shopping center. The group circuit-based training concept has grown significantly since opening three years ago, according to a Thursday announcement from Levin Management Corp. Levin serves as the property’s leasing and...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
riograndeguardian.com

Barton-Garcia: Ensuring federal broadband investments reach the RGV

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Jordana Barton-Garcia, a senior policy fellow at Connect Humanity, wants to make sure the Rio Grande Valley gets its fair share of broadband funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). “Of the many communities that need their share of the nation’s $65 billion federal...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
roi-nj.com

MAD Global adds former campaign manager for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine as managing director

Brenton Temple has joined MAD Global Strategy, the public affairs firm founded by Mike DuHaime, in the Columbus, Ohio, office as a managing director. Temple, who most recently served as campaign manager for Gov. Mike DeWine’s successful reelection campaign in Ohio, led the campaign strategy for one of the largest landslide victories in Ohio’s history. He then worked as executive director of DeWine’s inaugural committee. Previously, he was DeWine’s first deputy policy director.
OHIO STATE
MONTCO.Today

Upper Pottsgrove Residents Protest to Save Smola Farm

Herb Miller (standing), came to lobby for the continued designation of Smola Farm as open space; he is a former Pottsgrove Township commissioner. Upper Pottsgrove residents are up in arms regarding a plan to build $5.5 million municipal buildings on the former Smola Farm. On Jan. 17, a crowd of protestors spilled out of the room holding a public meeting with the township commissioners, reported Evan Brandt for The Mercury.
UPPER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island

Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
SCITUATE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

“We currently don’t have any legal protections for forests like this” - Nathan Cornell

Nathan Cornell considers it the finest stand of beeches in Rhode Island. “They look really impressive this time of year because the leaves turn a metallic, coppery-gold color that stands out against the white bark,” he explains, motioning towards a grove of the old-growth forest near the Community College of Rhode Island. Fog billows eerily from a swamp behind the grove, tracing a frosty rime upon trees which were ancient when the Knight Campus was still the Knight Estate.
WARWICK, RI
R.A. Heim

New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington

A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
WASHINGTON STATE
spokanepublicradio.org

Attempts to abolish tax advisory votes in WA draws resistance

A Washington House committee has scheduled a vote to approve a bill that would eliminate statewide advisory votes on legislative measures that increase taxes. In 2007, Washington voters approved Initiative 960, which requires any tax increase approved by lawmakers, but not by voters, to be subject to a non-binding public advisory vote.
WASHINGTON STATE
WETM 18 News

A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
