roi-nj.com
Murphy announces plans to work on next Energy Master Plan (whether it includes costs remains to seen)
Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday the commencement of planning for the development of a new Energy Master Plan — for release in 2024. The administration said the 2024 EMP will reflect New Jersey’s updated climate goals and the impacts of recent state and federal policies that will help accelerate the state’s transition to a 100% clean energy economy.
roi-nj.com
Diversified Properties to bring new multifamily community to Jefferson
Diversified Properties acquired two lots totaling 9.84 acres in Jefferson, to pave the way for the construction of the first phase of Jefferson Place, a brand-new luxury multifamily community, according to a Wednesday announcement from NAI James E. Hanson. Hanson’s John Schilp and Sigmund Schorr represented Diversified Properties and the...
roi-nj.com
NJIT receives $1.3M in federal funding for engineering, manufacturing initiatives
Under the federal spending bill signed by President Joe Biden, New Jersey Institute of Technology on Thursday said it will receive $1.3 million for new initiatives that will bolster engineering education, as well as manufacturing and mechatronics apprenticeship training. The two new NJIT initiatives include the community college pre-engineering network...
roi-nj.com
Corporate America Realty & Advisors preleases under-construction Class A industrial building in Hamilton
Lowe’s Home Centers said it officially signed a long-term lease for 58 Thomas J Rhodes Industrial Drive in Hamilton — a 102,575-square-foot building situated on 7.5 acres. The facility is also known as Hub #2. Nate Demetsky, executive vice president of JLL, co-brokered the deal for developer 58...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Rhode Island?
Jonathan Nelson is a businessman and philanthropist from Rhode Island. He is the founder and CEO of Providence Equity Partners, a private equity firm that invests in media, communications, and education companies.
ValueWalk
Gov. Mckee Rolls Out $100M Tax Relief Plan From Rhode Island
Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee recently rolled out a tax relief plan to help families and businesses. The tax relief plan from Rhode Island would offer relief from rising inflation by reducing taxes, offering energy rebates, as well as preventing an increase in the gas tax. Tax Relief Plan From...
roi-nj.com
Azarian helps Hobby Lobby ink 60,000 sq. ft. lease in Neptune
Azarian Realty Co. on Wednesday said that Hobby Lobby inked a 58,952-square-foot lease in Neptune Plaza Shopping Center in Neptune Township. The big-box retailer will be taking the prime Route 66-facing anchor space formerly occupied by Home Goods and Marshalls. Hobby Lobby is expected to open in 2024. Kevin Pelio...
WPRI
Select the ideal educational journey for your child with Rhode Island Families for School Choice
Rhode Island Families for School Choice seek to empower families to choose the educational environment that best meets the strengths and needs for each student by advancing public policies and providing a voice for school choice. This morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by Sheila Konis and Matt...
roi-nj.com
SETS Hybrid Training coming to Route 9 Plaza in Old Bridge
Gym franchise SETS Hybrid Training is coming to Route 9 Plaza in Old Bridge, relocating locally to the 26,000-square-foot shopping center. The group circuit-based training concept has grown significantly since opening three years ago, according to a Thursday announcement from Levin Management Corp. Levin serves as the property’s leasing and...
riograndeguardian.com
Barton-Garcia: Ensuring federal broadband investments reach the RGV
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Jordana Barton-Garcia, a senior policy fellow at Connect Humanity, wants to make sure the Rio Grande Valley gets its fair share of broadband funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). “Of the many communities that need their share of the nation’s $65 billion federal...
Rhode Island air show is ‘no longer,’ Gen. Callahan says
The Rhode Island National Guard Open House Air Show will not be held this summer, or perhaps ever again.
roi-nj.com
MAD Global adds former campaign manager for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine as managing director
Brenton Temple has joined MAD Global Strategy, the public affairs firm founded by Mike DuHaime, in the Columbus, Ohio, office as a managing director. Temple, who most recently served as campaign manager for Gov. Mike DeWine’s successful reelection campaign in Ohio, led the campaign strategy for one of the largest landslide victories in Ohio’s history. He then worked as executive director of DeWine’s inaugural committee. Previously, he was DeWine’s first deputy policy director.
Upper Pottsgrove Residents Protest to Save Smola Farm
Herb Miller (standing), came to lobby for the continued designation of Smola Farm as open space; he is a former Pottsgrove Township commissioner. Upper Pottsgrove residents are up in arms regarding a plan to build $5.5 million municipal buildings on the former Smola Farm. On Jan. 17, a crowd of protestors spilled out of the room holding a public meeting with the township commissioners, reported Evan Brandt for The Mercury.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island
Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
roi-nj.com
New Jerseyans’ view of politics as ‘dirty business’ has increased over past 15 years
Think politics is a dirty business? If your answer is “Yes,” you share the opinion of just under half of Garden State residents — 44% say so, although another 44% believe it is an honorable thing to do, according to a new Monmouth University Poll released Wednesday.
johnstonsunrise.net
“We currently don’t have any legal protections for forests like this” - Nathan Cornell
Nathan Cornell considers it the finest stand of beeches in Rhode Island. “They look really impressive this time of year because the leaves turn a metallic, coppery-gold color that stands out against the white bark,” he explains, motioning towards a grove of the old-growth forest near the Community College of Rhode Island. Fog billows eerily from a swamp behind the grove, tracing a frosty rime upon trees which were ancient when the Knight Campus was still the Knight Estate.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List Worthy
Rhode Island is home to some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chomp Kitchen and Drinks. Located in both Providence and Warren, Chomp opened in 2013 with immediate success.
New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington
A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
spokanepublicradio.org
Attempts to abolish tax advisory votes in WA draws resistance
A Washington House committee has scheduled a vote to approve a bill that would eliminate statewide advisory votes on legislative measures that increase taxes. In 2007, Washington voters approved Initiative 960, which requires any tax increase approved by lawmakers, but not by voters, to be subject to a non-binding public advisory vote.
A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
