Earnix, a Provider of Pricing and Rating Solutions for Banks, Welcomes New CEO
Earnix, the provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer “effective February 1, 2023.”. Mr. Gilthorpe will be “taking over the helm from Mr. Udi...
European Investment Fund, Invest-NL Back SME Lender October with €35 Million
October, a European marketplace lending platform providing access to capital for SMEs, has received a €35 million commitment from the European Investment Fund (EIF) and Netherlands-based Invest-NL. The capital is split between the two entities with the EIF providing €20 million and Invest-NL the rest – €15 million....
Workplace Equity Analytics Platform Syndio Teams Up with Broadridge Financial Solutions
Syndio, which claims to be the world’s leading workplace equity analytics platform, announced a new partnership with global Fintech Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR). The company is “employing Syndio’s technology to better enable the critical steps of measuring and deepening their commitment to pay equity.” This announcement “comes on...
Grasshopper, Ramp to Provide SMB Customers with Access to Financial Automation Software
Grasshopper, the client-first digital bank built for the business and innovation economy, and Ramp, the first finance automation platform and corporate card designed to help businesses spend less, announce a partnership “to provide Grasshopper’s clients with access to Ramp’s platform, including its virtual and physical corporate cards, on a referral basis.”
Founder of Faace Says More Women Turning to Crowdfunding, Raises Equity Capital on Seedrs
Faace founder Jasmine Wicks-Stephens says more female entrepreneurs are turning to securities crowdfunding. Citing research by the European Investment Bank (EIB), Wicks-Stephens notes that female entrepreneurs secured just 1% of venture capital last year – even though female founders tend to perform well, failing less often than male-founded firms. In light of this fact, Wicks-Stephens is raising growth capital online with a funding round listed on Seedrs for her skincare brand.
EquityZen Founder: There is a Pickup in Secondary Transactions of Private Securities, as Shares are “On Sale”
EquityZen founder and Chief Strategy Officer Phil Haslett is seeing a pick up in the secondary market, which can be seen as a precursor to traditional IPOs, according to an email from the firm. EquityZen is a top secondary trading platform for private securities. Since its inception, EquityZen reports over...
Abacus Group Acquires Gotham Security, GoVanguard to Expand Cybersecurity Service Offerings
Abacus Group, the provider of hosted IT services and solutions to alternative investment firms, announces that it has acquired two boutique cybersecurity consulting companies, Gotham Security and its parent company, GoVanguard, both of which have solid track records of excellence in the cyber arena. Gotham Security, as the new business...
Biz2Credit Analyzes Inflation’s Impact on Small Businesses
Biz2Credit, an online funding provider to small businesses, announced the findings of its Small Business Inflation Study that “analyzed the revenues and expenditures of more than 140,000 U.S. small businesses from January 2019 to October 2022.”. The Biz2Credit Small Business Inflation Study identified three distinct phases:. The pre-pandemic phase...
Obligate Finalizes Seed Extension Round with Blockchange Ventures, Circle Ventures, SIX Fintech Ventures, Earlybird
Obligate, formerly known as FQX, announced it has successfully closed a seed extension funding round, “allowing them to scale their blockchain-based platform for bonds and commercial paper.”. Blockchange Ventures and Circle Ventures join initial seed co-investors Earlybird and SIX Fintech Ventures – “bringing the total seed raise to more...
Investment Platform Lightyear Introduces In-App Access to Earnings Calls
Finance software startup Quartr and investment platform Lightyear announce a partnership to bring Quartr’s convenient “access to earnings calls audios, reports and slide decks to the Lightyear platform.”. Quartr has “collected company information from roughly 7,000 listed companies and have, since this autumn, started redistributing this data to...
Nottingham Building Society Appoints Gareth Hagger-Johnson as Director of Data Strategy
Nottingham Building Society has announced the appointment of Dr Gareth Hagger-Johnson as Director of Data Strategy (DDS). In this newly created role, Gareth will “develop a new data and insights framework for The Nottingham to increase the value of services to customers and deliver on the organisation’s strategic vision for future growth.”
Tim Draper and the Draper Venture Network Launches Investment Platform Open to Solo Investors
Tim Draper and the Draper Venture Network (DVN) have just announced a new option to invest in private investments. The Draper Round Table will launch this January that aims to enable family offices, venture capitalists, angel investors, and other “solo-capitalists” to access a syndication product. The vehicle will be accessible through the Draper Decentralized (DraperX) platform.
Fintech Anyfin Raises €30M Series C to Accelerate Expansion Across Europe
Anyfin, the scaleup that enables consumers to refinance existing loans and take control of their financial wellbeing, announces that it has completed a €30 million Series C funding round. The capital will “fuel the growth of its business across Europe, as well as helping Anyfin to strengthen its product...
HNWIs: Trakx Announces Three New Indices Focused on High-Net-Worth Investors
Trakx, an emerging global Fintech company providing thematic Crypto Tradable Indices through its registered Tier-1 trading platform, announced the launch of three new indices named: Growth, Balanced and Conservative. The new indices are “designed to meet the increasing demand for risk-adjusted crypto indices from high-net-worth individuals.” The indices will “have...
Forter, the Trust Platform for E-Commerce, Acquires Immue to Enhance Bot Detection Capabilities
Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, announced the acquisition of Immue, a bot detection company based in Tel Aviv, Israel. Forter’s first acquisition will “not only strengthen the company’s existing fraud management capabilities but add Immue’s domain-specific bot expertise.”. Bots are used “by the most...
Mastercard, Citizens Financial Group Announce Payments Partnership
Mastercard (NYSE: MA) and Citizens announced an expanded partnership, making Mastercard the exclusive payments network “across Citizens’ credit, debit and commercial portfolios, as well as services provider in the U.S.”. With shared values and vision, Citizens and Mastercard are “united in the goal to provide access, inclusion and...
MONEI Poised to Offer First Digital Euros Under Watchful Eye of Bank of Spain’s Fintech Sandbox
Spanish Fintech MONEI is reporting that it has received the “green light” from the Bank of Spain’s Fintech Sandbox to launch a digital Euro – “EURM.”. MONEI is a platform that aims to simplify and streamline digital payments, allowing any organization to integrate with Shopify and other e-commerce platforms through a simple API.
LatAm Fintech Dock Launches Platform for Integrated Banking, Payments Solutions
Dock, an innovator in financial technology infrastructure across Latin America, has launched Dock One, an integrated cloud-based platform for banking and payments that “allows companies to easily scale business operations anywhere in the world by offering financial services enablement to their customers.”. The innovative platform is “the first of...
Cloud-Native Issuer Processor Enfuce, Orka Ventures Introduce Consumer Lending Offering
“Pioneering” issuer processing powerhouse, Enfuce, announced a new partnership with Orka Ventures, the Nordic-Czech fintech holding company, “to launch Orka Card, a new consumer lending card and mobile app that challenges the traditional understanding of ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ (BNPL) lending.”. Until now, Orka Ventures has...
