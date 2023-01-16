Faace founder Jasmine Wicks-Stephens says more female entrepreneurs are turning to securities crowdfunding. Citing research by the European Investment Bank (EIB), Wicks-Stephens notes that female entrepreneurs secured just 1% of venture capital last year – even though female founders tend to perform well, failing less often than male-founded firms. In light of this fact, Wicks-Stephens is raising growth capital online with a funding round listed on Seedrs for her skincare brand.

