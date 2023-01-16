Read full article on original website
Mastercard, Citizens Financial Group Announce Payments Partnership
Mastercard (NYSE: MA) and Citizens announced an expanded partnership, making Mastercard the exclusive payments network “across Citizens’ credit, debit and commercial portfolios, as well as services provider in the U.S.”. With shared values and vision, Citizens and Mastercard are “united in the goal to provide access, inclusion and...
Earnix, a Provider of Pricing and Rating Solutions for Banks, Welcomes New CEO
Earnix, the provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer “effective February 1, 2023.”. Mr. Gilthorpe will be “taking over the helm from Mr. Udi...
MONEI Poised to Offer First Digital Euros Under Watchful Eye of Bank of Spain’s Fintech Sandbox
Spanish Fintech MONEI is reporting that it has received the “green light” from the Bank of Spain’s Fintech Sandbox to launch a digital Euro – “EURM.”. MONEI is a platform that aims to simplify and streamline digital payments, allowing any organization to integrate with Shopify and other e-commerce platforms through a simple API.
Bitpanda, N26 Introduce Digital Asset Trading in Germany, Expand Across Europe
Bitpanda announced that the successful Austrian-only phase of their partnership with N26, one of the largest digital banks in Continental Europe, has been expanded. N26 customers from Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Ireland and Switzerland will now “be able to invest in a wide range of over 200 crypto assets from as little as €1, directly from their N26 app.”
Workplace Equity Analytics Platform Syndio Teams Up with Broadridge Financial Solutions
Syndio, which claims to be the world’s leading workplace equity analytics platform, announced a new partnership with global Fintech Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR). The company is “employing Syndio’s technology to better enable the critical steps of measuring and deepening their commitment to pay equity.” This announcement “comes on...
Grasshopper, Ramp to Provide SMB Customers with Access to Financial Automation Software
Grasshopper, the client-first digital bank built for the business and innovation economy, and Ramp, the first finance automation platform and corporate card designed to help businesses spend less, announce a partnership “to provide Grasshopper’s clients with access to Ramp’s platform, including its virtual and physical corporate cards, on a referral basis.”
House of Cards: SEC Issues Litigation Release on Sam Bankman-Fried and Plot to Defraud Equity Investors by Misrepresenting FTX
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a litigation release regarding allegations that Sam Bankman-Fried defrauded equity investors in FTX. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have also announced charges against Bankman-Fried. The SEC noted that...
European Investment Fund, Invest-NL Back SME Lender October with €35 Million
October, a European marketplace lending platform providing access to capital for SMEs, has received a €35 million commitment from the European Investment Fund (EIF) and Netherlands-based Invest-NL. The capital is split between the two entities with the EIF providing €20 million and Invest-NL the rest – €15 million....
Fintech Anyfin Raises €30M Series C to Accelerate Expansion Across Europe
Anyfin, the scaleup that enables consumers to refinance existing loans and take control of their financial wellbeing, announces that it has completed a €30 million Series C funding round. The capital will “fuel the growth of its business across Europe, as well as helping Anyfin to strengthen its product...
Digital Banking: Hong Kong’s WeLab Bank Launches Tesla Exclusive Loan with 0% APR
WeLab Bank, which claims to be the most innovative bank in Hong Kong, launched the Exclusive Limited-time Offer: Tesla-dedicated Loan with 0% APR “for selected Tesla owners and staff from selected organizations across Hong Kong.”. Eligible customers will also “enjoy bonus offer including free supercharging1, 1.5% p.a. savings interest...
LatAm Fintech Dock Launches Platform for Integrated Banking, Payments Solutions
Dock, an innovator in financial technology infrastructure across Latin America, has launched Dock One, an integrated cloud-based platform for banking and payments that “allows companies to easily scale business operations anywhere in the world by offering financial services enablement to their customers.”. The innovative platform is “the first of...
HashKey Capital Closes Fund III at $500M in Commitments to Build Web3
HashKey Capital, a global asset manager specializing in crypto and blockchain, has announced the final closing of its third fund, HashKey FinTech Investment Fund III with a total commitment of US$500 million. Fund III received strong support “from institutional investors namely sovereign wealth funds, renowned family offices, and corporations.”
Forter, the Trust Platform for E-Commerce, Acquires Immue to Enhance Bot Detection Capabilities
Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, announced the acquisition of Immue, a bot detection company based in Tel Aviv, Israel. Forter’s first acquisition will “not only strengthen the company’s existing fraud management capabilities but add Immue’s domain-specific bot expertise.”. Bots are used “by the most...
Digital Asset Protection Tech Firm Coincover Teams Up with Fireblocks
Coincover, which claims to be the leading digital asset protection technology company, announces a new partnership with Fireblocks, an easy-to-use platform “to create innovative products on the blockchain and manage day-to-day crypto operations.”. The partnership provides Fireblocks customers “with a secure alternative for key backup and disaster recovery to...
Visa Lists Alchemy Pay as Official Service Provider
The Alchemy Pay team is pleased to announce that Visa has listed Alchemy Pay as an Official Service Provider. Alchemy Pay has been “added as part of Visa’s Third Party Agent (TPA) Program and can be found listed as Alchemy GPS here.” This is “a significant sign of progress for our On & Off Ramp and recently launched NFT Checkout service.”
Department of Justice Arrest Operator of Bitzlato in Miami, Claim Crypto Exchange Partnered with Dark Web Marketplace Hydra
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced the arrest of Anatoly Legkodymov, 40, a Russian national who resides in Shenzhen, China, as the founder and operator of Bitzlato, a crypto exchange the feds have alleged to have processed more than $700 million for illicit activities. He also was known by the nickname “Gandalf” and “Tolik.” If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
Societe Generale-FORGE Completes 7 Million DAI Drawdown from MakerDAO Protocol
MakerDAO, which claims to be the longest-standing DeFi lending protocol and creator of DAI, the original, decentralized stablecoin, announces Societe Generale-FORGE, a subsidiary of French multinational investment bank Societe Generale, has “completed an initial DAI drawdown from the MakerDAO protocol of 7 million DAI. SG-FORGE converted the DAI to fiat currency to offer Societe Generale a means of refinancing digital covered bonds (the OFH Tokens) on its balance sheet.”
Investment Platform Lightyear Introduces In-App Access to Earnings Calls
Finance software startup Quartr and investment platform Lightyear announce a partnership to bring Quartr’s convenient “access to earnings calls audios, reports and slide decks to the Lightyear platform.”. Quartr has “collected company information from roughly 7,000 listed companies and have, since this autumn, started redistributing this data to...
BFC Payments Introduces Multi-Currency Travel Card
BFC Payments B.S.C. (C), the Fintech arm of BFC Group Holdings W.L.L., has collaborated with M2P Fintech, which claims to be Asia’s largest API infrastructure company, “to launch an advanced multicurrency card, BFC PAY TRAVEL BUDDY that offers international travelers great convenience as it allows for fast top-ups, instant currency conversion, worldwide shopping, dining and lots more.”
StartEngine Reports Raising $33.9 Million in Q4, Topping Competitors
StartEngine, a leading US-based investment crowdfunding platform, is reporting that it raised $33.9 million during Q4 2022 under the Reg A+ (Regulation A) and Reg CF (Regulation Crowdfunding) exemptions. StartEngine added that this surpassed its two largest competitors. According to StartEngine, Wefunder raised $23.9 million, and Republic raised $17.2 million...
