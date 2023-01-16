The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced the arrest of Anatoly Legkodymov, 40, a Russian national who resides in Shenzhen, China, as the founder and operator of Bitzlato, a crypto exchange the feds have alleged to have processed more than $700 million for illicit activities. He also was known by the nickname “Gandalf” and “Tolik.” If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO