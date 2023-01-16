ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt Signee Jayland Lowe Nominated for McDonalds All-American Game

By Stephen Thompson
 5 days ago

The Pitt Panthers' top recruit in the 2023 class is garnering national attention.

PITTSBURGH -- Jayland Lowe, the top-rated recruit in the Pitt Panthers' 2023 class, has been distinguished as one of the best high school players in the country after he was nominated for the McDonald's All-American Game - the premier exhibition game for this country's high school basketball players. He was among 722 boys and girls players to be nominated and just 48 will be selected to play in the game.

Lowe is one of three signees in Pitt's 2023 high school recruiting class, which ranks 33rd nationally in Rivals' team rankings. He is a consensus four-star guard and top-100 player in this class.

He is enjoying a terrific senior season in which he's averaged 22.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game and led the Fort Bend Marshall High School Buffaloes to a 22-3 record.

Lowe signed his letter of intent in November after lighting up the summer Nike Elite Youth Basketball League for his AAU squad, Houston Hoops. He averaged 18.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game, earning First Team All-Tournament honors at the 2022 Peach Jam and was also named Pool Play Co-MVP at the event.

PITTSBURGH, PA
