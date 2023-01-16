Fire Tablets are up to 43% off today in Amazon’s sale

When Amazon released the first batch of Fire Tablets, there weren’t many deals to be found. That was largely due to the fact that Fire Tablets were already so much cheaper than rival tablets like iPads and Samsung Galaxy Tab devices.

Now, however, there are plenty of affordable tablet options available to compete with Amazon’s lineup. That’s why we often see terrific deals like the Fire Tablet sale available right now. Amazon is offering deep discounts of up to 43% off, and prices start at just $59.99 for the popular new Fire HD 8 tablet.

Amazon has great sales available today on top products like Echo Buds and Echo Dots. But this batch of Fire Tablet deals offers even deeper discounts.

If you want to skip straight to the good stuff, you can find all of the current Fire Tablet deals on this Amazon page. But if you want help figuring out which Fire Tablet is right for you, we’ll cover everything you need to know right here.

Fire HD 8 Tablet deals

First up, we have some of the best prices of the year on Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablets.

The latest version of the Fire HD 8 was released in 2022 and we think it offers the best balance of affordability and functionality. The Fire 7 tablet is the cheapest model, but the Fire HD 8 is more than worth the upgrade — especially while it’s on sale.

As the name suggests, this model features an 8-inch display. It sports a hexa-core processor that’s 30% faster than the previous-generation model, and it’s also more efficient. The Fire HD 8 tablet offers up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Other key specs include 32GB or 64GB of storage, 2GB of RAM, microSDXC support, dual speakers, Dolby Atmos support, and Amazon’s special version of Android. That means this tablet supports all of the great streaming apps, productivity apps, and games you might want.

With a retail price of $99.99, the Fire HD 8 is already less than half the price of the most affordable iPad. Thanks to today’s Fire Tablet deals, you can pick one up for just $59.99.

In addition to the base model, the upgraded version of this tablet is also on sale.

The Fire HD 8 Plus tablet looks just like the regular model, but it offers a few key upgrades. The most notable differences include wireless charging support, 3GB of RAM, a 2MP front-facing camera, a 5MP rear camera, and a thinner case than the regular model.

This model is normally $119.99, but it’s down to $79.99 right now.

Fire HD 10 Tablet sale

If you’re looking for tablets with bigger displays and more power than the HD 8 series, Amazon has two more deals you should definitely check out.

The Fire HD 10 is Amazon’s flagship tablet. It has a nice big 10-inch display that’s about the same size as the one on Apple’s latest iPads. But it costs a fraction of the price of the 10th-generation iPad it competes with.

Amazon’s Fire HD 10 Tablet touts specs like an octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, 32 or 64GB of storage, microSDXC support up to 1TB, and 12-hour battery life. All that is wrapped in a durable tablet that retails for just $149.99.

While it’s on sale, however, you can pick up a Fire HD 10 for just $84.99.

Just like the HD 8, the HD 10 also has a new upgraded version that you can get.

The Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet is basically a supercharged version of the regular model. In addition to the base model’s key specs, the Plus version includes support for wireless charging, 4GB of RAM instead of 3GB, and a soft-touch finish that users love.

With a retail price of $179.99, the Fire HD 10 Plus undercuts every comparable tablet from big rivals like Apple and Samsung. While it’s on sale, however, you can save 42% and get one for only $104.99.