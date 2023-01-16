Magic Backcourt 'More Questions Than Answers'?

The Orlando Magic has three talented guards. But what does the future hold for the trio?

The Orlando Magic is shaping its team up to take the next step in its rebuild.

With Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero looking like the surest pieces that will be around for the long haul, the guard spots have yet to be set in stone.

In fact, Bleacher Report posed the following dilemma about the Magic as the biggest question going into the trade deadline ...

How many guards are part of Orlando's long term plans?

"Orlando has aced the frontcourt portion of its franchise reconstruction," Bleacher Report writes. "Rookie of the Year front-runner Paolo Banchero is already an offensive hub, Franz Wagner is a capable co-star and Wendell Carter Jr. connects a ton of dots on the interior. Switch to the backcourt, though, and you'll see more questions than answers. Any one of Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs holds keeper potential, but each has his shortcomings, too. Deciding which guards are off-limits and which are expendable could open a wealth of trade possibilities for the Magic."

As the team's starting point guard at the moment, Fultz has appeared to be the frontrunner for the role of the future. He is averaging 12.2 points and 5.6 assists per game this season. The Magic is 11-12 in games Fultz plays and 5-16 where he sits. However, it remains to be seen whether Fultz has what it takes to bring the Magic to another level.

Anthony has also struggled with injuries this season, appearing in just 26 games so far this season. As the first guard off the bench most nights, Anthony is averaging 11.4 points per game and provides a scoring spark that is much-needed in the second unit. However, Anthony sees himself as a starter and whether he likely wouldn't request to be traded, it would be interesting to see how much the Magic progress before Anthony is due for a raise following the 2023-24 season.

Suggs, the fifth overall pick in last year's draft, has arguably the highest ceiling among the trio, but also has been the most disappointing. While showcasing flashes of brilliance at times, he has struggled to crack meaningful minutes in the backcourt rotation. He has played in just 68 career games since he was drafted, averaging 11.3 points per game in that span.

While it's unlikely that any of these players would be traded by the Feb. 9 trade deadline, the question posed by Bleacher Report will have to be answered eventually. The rubber will soon hit the road, and chances are that this trio will be broken up in due time if the Magic wants to move forward as a team.

