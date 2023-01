FULL RESULTS AND NOMINEES

Michigan high school sports scores

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email "a thleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com" with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line .

Mason Czarnecki, Flint Powers Catholic High School

Senior forward Mason Czarnecki had a huge performance for Flint Powers in its big 8-0 win over Genesee. Czarnecki finished the game with four goals.