miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua Commission proclaims Catholic School Week
PIQUA – The Piqua City Commission made a proclamation to designate Jan. 29 through Feb. 4 as Catholic School Week which acknowledges Piqua Catholic Schools. The proclamation states, “the presence of a Catholic school in our community has proven to be an additional amenity and incentive in the economic development of the city of Piqua.”
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp Council OKs annexation, funds increase
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City City Council approved legislation for the annexation of land into the city limits and, also, to increase the contracted funds for SwimSafe Pool Management for the operation and management of the Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center during its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Council postpones vote on DORA application
TROY — Members of the Troy City Council have moved to postpone voting on changes to the city’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) application, including expansion of the permanent DORA area and the addition of a county-owned parking lot to the temporary DORA areas used during special events.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua Chamber holds 77th annual dinner
PIQUA — Gretchen Roeth was honored Thursday evening as Order of George recipient during the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce’s 77th annual dinner at the Piqua Country Club. Mark Wion, presenter of the Order of George award, jokingly said he may need to find a good divorce lawyer because, “I had to swear to secrecy (including from his wife) … tonight marks the 56th time the Piqua Chamber of Commerce has assembled to honor a special citizen who goes above and beyond by presenting the Order of George Lifetime Achievement Civic Award.”
miamivalleytoday.com
Edison State students complete police training
PIQUA — Edison State Community College’s Peace Officer Academy honored 14 students with a graduation ceremony on Dec. 20, 2022, following their successful completion of the 23-week program. Students of the program met for six days each week, beginning on July 6, totaling more than 750 hours of...
miamivalleytoday.com
PCS host Spelling Bee
PIQUA — The Piqua City Schools held the 2023 City-Wide Spelling Bee on Tuesday evening at Piqua Central Intermediate School. Ten students, representing five schools, took part in the event that is sponsored by the Piqua Kiwanis Club. Participants came to the event ready for the challenge and it...
miamivalleytoday.com
“Look Who Is Recycling” award winner announced
TROY — Rumpke of Ohio’s “Look Who Is Recycling” award winner for the city of Troy’s fourth quarter of 2022 was announced Tuesday night by Troy Mayor Robin Oda during the city of Troy’s City Council meeting. Rumpke of Ohio Inc., the city’s curbside...
miamivalleytoday.com
PAC awarded grant thanks to National Endowment for the Arts
PIQUA — The impact that COVID-19 continues to have on organizations, businesses and those influenced by them is still apparent today. Thankfully, there have been various funds created to assist those in need of significant financial boosts in order to keep thriving. Just last month, Culture Works, the region’s...
miamivalleytoday.com
Dayton Area Mensa hosts qualification testing
DAYTON — Dayton Area Mensa, the international high IQ society Mensa (www.us.mensa.org) will offer the society’s membership qualification test on Wednesday, Jan. 25, starting at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Dorothy Lane American Baptist Church, 960 W. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, across from the Community Golf Course.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy road closure
TROY — Westbrook Lane in Troy will be closed starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, with an expected reopening date of Tuesday, Jan. 24, around 3 p.m. The road closure will be from West Main Street to Trade Square. The scope of work includes excavation work.
miamivalleytoday.com
Struck gas line causes part of West Main Street to close
TROY — The city of Troy has shut off West Main Street between Short Street and the Public Square due to a contractor hitting a gas line on Wednesday afternoon, around 3:30 p.m. We are working to learn more and will update as more information becomes available.
miamivalleytoday.com
Wednesday Girls Basketball/Bowling Roundup
TROY — The Troy girls basketball team dominated from the start in a 58-9 win over Fairborn Wednesday night at the Trojan Activity Center. Troy led 20-1 after one quarter and blanked the Skyhawks in the middle two quarters, leading 34-1 at halftime and 47-1 after three quarters. Troy...
