PIQUA — Gretchen Roeth was honored Thursday evening as Order of George recipient during the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce’s 77th annual dinner at the Piqua Country Club. Mark Wion, presenter of the Order of George award, jokingly said he may need to find a good divorce lawyer because, “I had to swear to secrecy (including from his wife) … tonight marks the 56th time the Piqua Chamber of Commerce has assembled to honor a special citizen who goes above and beyond by presenting the Order of George Lifetime Achievement Civic Award.”

PIQUA, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO