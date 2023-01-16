Read full article on original website
Jonathan McReynolds Is Number One On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart Four Weeks in a Row (Week of January 21, 2023)
GRAMMY and Stellar Award winner Jonathan McReynolds releases the official music video for his newest single, “Your World” (MNRK Music Group) on September 1st. “Your World” reminds the listener of God’s sovereignty – it’s a bop, intentionally upbeat, and happy. The song was written to help people lift the weights that hold them down. Known for bridging the gap between contemporary church music and the music of the past, Jonathan has included African American spiritual texts and the influences of Marvin Gaye. “Your World” will have listeners up moving and enjoying the beauty of God’s creation.
Naomi Judd’s final note revealed: ‘Do not let Wy come to my funeral’
Naomi Judd wrote in what appears to be her chilling suicide note that she did not want her “mentally ill” daughter Wynonna Judd to attend her funeral. Radar Online obtained a photo of the message, written on a yellow Post-it note, from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee on Tuesday. “Do not let Wy come to my funeral,” the note read. “She’s mentally ill.” The word “not” was underlined, indicating how strongly Naomi allegedly felt about banning Wynonna from her services. A source close to Wynonna told the outlet that she is “crushed” by her mom’s last words. “Wy knows better than anyone the...
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Dream Come True: J. Cole Releases A Surprise Song On An Aspiring Producer’s YouTube Channel
Over the years, J. Cole has shown us how special of a person and talent he is. Whether it’s his undeniable pen game or his countless charitable causes, the Fayetteville, North Carolina native has proven himself to be a standup guy. This week, he once again displayed the big heart of his that has made him an all-time fan favorite.
Ice Spice, Snoh Aalegra & Benny The Butcher Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup
Ice Spice, Snoh Aalegra & Benny The Butcher Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup was originally published on globalgrind.com. 1. Malik Baptiste ft. Snoh Aalegra – All You Need To Know. GRAMMY award-winning producer and artist Malik Baptiste kicks off a new chapter and releases his new single...
Kelly Rowland Serves Style Goals In A Fendi Monogram Trench Coat
I don't think y'all are ready for Miss Kelly!
Nia Long Gives Vital Family Advice While Promoting Her New Film, ‘Missing’
'Missing' hits theaters today.
WATCH: Mo’Nique And Lee Daniels Reunite For BET+ Psychological Thriller ‘The Reading’
As promised last year when the two had their on-stage reunion in April 2022, veteran actress Mo’Nique and director Lee Daniels have officially been reunited on film after 14 years with a new BET+ psychological thriller titled The Reading. Arriving on February 2 as an exclusive to BET’s official...
Would You Stop Wearing Something Bought By An Ex?
When a relationship is over, sometimes it can be hard to part ways with those gifts you received from said ex. However, does it ever come a time when you need to rid your life of presents from the past?. Amanda and DJ Nailz took calls today from Seales Show...
