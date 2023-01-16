ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Iowa Women's Foundation Distributes $360,000 in 2023 Grant Funding

Coralville, IA — The Iowa Women’s Foundation presented grant funds to 23 recipients from across the state at a check presentation event on Wednesday, January 11, at the Kirkwood Regional Center in Coralville. Grantmaking serves the Foundation’s longstanding mission to shatter barriers to economic self-sufficiency faced by Iowa’s...
IOWA STATE
Eight people arrested for October car shooting in Tiffin

TIFFIN, Iowa — Eight people aged 17-22 have been arrested and charged in an October car shooting in Tiffin. No one was hurt in the shooting the night of October 24. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says the eight people listed below planned to meet and go to a home in Coralville to commit an assault.
TIFFIN, IA
Cedar Falls Public Safety Department offering CPR/AED classes to residents

Cedar Falls — Friday evening, Cedar Falls Public Safety Department (CFPSD) announced they will be offering American Heart Association supported CPR/AED Training and Curriculum classes. CFPSD encourage families, individuals, businesses, and organizations to attend. According to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of the...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Cedar Rapids Police Department K9 Ryder gets donation of body armor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Another Cedar Rapids Police Department K9 officer gets a donation of body armor. K9 Ryder has reached his full working size and now has his own vest. As they grow, CRPD Canine Officers use Department protective gear that offers proper protection, but...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Slick Thursday morning commute, tow bans in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Roads are slick and snow covered in eastern Iowa after snow fell Wednesday night into Thursday. Crews are out clearing the streets, but it will take time to get all roads completely cleared. Benton, Tama, and Iowa counties are under tow bans...
TAMA COUNTY, IA
Marion Police asking for public's help locating 83-year-old man

MARION, Iowa — Marion Police are now asking for the public's help locating an 83-year-old man who hasn't been seen since Monday. They issued an Operation Quickfind for Theodore "Ted" Wolf on Tuesday but he has still not been located. Marion Public Information Officer Tom Daubs says due to...
MARION, IA
Happening this weekend: Beard Shaving Extravaganza

This year marks the 10th Annual Beard Shaving Extravaganza, a fundraiser held to benefit the Ronald McDonald house of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois in Iowa City. The Extravaganza takes place on Saturday, January 21st at the Classic Event Center, 3607 1st Ave SE Suite A, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402, starting at 5 pm.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa transfer QB Alex Padilla heads to SMU

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla has committed to play with Southern Methodist University (SMU), he announced Friday on Twitter. Padilla entered the transfer portal after Iowa's regular season. He served as a backup quarterback this year playing in only two games, Ohio State and Nebraska. Iowa lost both games.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
Head on accident sends two to the hospital with serious injuries

On Friday, The Linn County Sheriff's Office responded to a accident at W Mt Vernon Rd and Ballard Rd. Officials says the accident happened around 6:07 pm when Mary Goslin, 44, of Mt Vernon, was eastbound on W Mt Vernon Rd near Ballard Rd when she crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle head on driven by Amanda Dragon, 22, of Mt Vernon.
LINN COUNTY, IA
Lisbon horse retirement ranch picking up the pieces after bizarre break-in

Management at a local horse retirement ranch say they're picking up the pieces after a bizarre break-in at their offices. Unbridled Spirits Thoroughbred Retirement Ranch is located in Lisbon. They give former race horses a place to live out their retirements in peace. But they say that peace was broken...
LISBON, IA

