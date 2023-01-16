Read full article on original website
WATCH: Fourth day of testimony in Alex Jackson triple murder trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Alex Jackson triple murder trial continues Thursday. Jackson is charged with killing his parents Jan and Melissa and his younger sister Sabrina in June of 2021. On Wednesday, the jury heard from an...
Iowa Women's Foundation Distributes $360,000 in 2023 Grant Funding
Coralville, IA — The Iowa Women’s Foundation presented grant funds to 23 recipients from across the state at a check presentation event on Wednesday, January 11, at the Kirkwood Regional Center in Coralville. Grantmaking serves the Foundation’s longstanding mission to shatter barriers to economic self-sufficiency faced by Iowa’s...
Eight people arrested for October car shooting in Tiffin
TIFFIN, Iowa — Eight people aged 17-22 have been arrested and charged in an October car shooting in Tiffin. No one was hurt in the shooting the night of October 24. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says the eight people listed below planned to meet and go to a home in Coralville to commit an assault.
Input needed on new library to be built on the west side of Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Cedar Rapids Public Library needs input ahead of construction of a new library in town. A new library will be built on the west side of the city on the corner of Wiley Boulevard SW and 20th Avenue SW. This is...
Cedar Falls Public Safety Department offering CPR/AED classes to residents
Cedar Falls — Friday evening, Cedar Falls Public Safety Department (CFPSD) announced they will be offering American Heart Association supported CPR/AED Training and Curriculum classes. CFPSD encourage families, individuals, businesses, and organizations to attend. According to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of the...
Cedar Rapids Police Department K9 Ryder gets donation of body armor
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Another Cedar Rapids Police Department K9 officer gets a donation of body armor. K9 Ryder has reached his full working size and now has his own vest. As they grow, CRPD Canine Officers use Department protective gear that offers proper protection, but...
EXCLUSIVE: 911 audio reveals distress after Monticello man kills armed intruder
MONTICELLO, Iowa — The Jones County Attorney says the man who shot and killed Patrick O'Brine while O'Brine was breaking into his home was justified in shooting him. That's the preliminary finding of investigators after the January 11th incident in Monticello. Iowa's News Now obtained the 911 call the...
LCPH encouraging residents to "Test their Nest" during National Radon Action Month
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — January is National Radon Action Month. National Radon Action Month is dedicated to spreading awareness of what radon is, how it can impact indoor air quality, and the effects it can have on an individual’s health. “Radon is something to be...
Union workers reach tentative deal with Ingredion that may end six month strike
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Union workers have reached a tentative deal with Ingredion officials that would bring a several months long strike to an end in Cedar Rapids. According to the Gazette, Union Principal and President of local 100G Mike More said that he and his...
Benton Community School District announces public information sessions for bond referendum
Benton County — Friday evening, the Benton Community School District (BCSD) announced Public Information Sessions to discuss the upcoming planned facility improvements and bond referendum vote. BCSD officials say the school district and board have been working on a plan to improve, expand, renovate, and modernize the school facilities:
Slick Thursday morning commute, tow bans in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Roads are slick and snow covered in eastern Iowa after snow fell Wednesday night into Thursday. Crews are out clearing the streets, but it will take time to get all roads completely cleared. Benton, Tama, and Iowa counties are under tow bans...
Marion Police asking for public's help locating 83-year-old man
MARION, Iowa — Marion Police are now asking for the public's help locating an 83-year-old man who hasn't been seen since Monday. They issued an Operation Quickfind for Theodore "Ted" Wolf on Tuesday but he has still not been located. Marion Public Information Officer Tom Daubs says due to...
Texas man claims $50,000-winning lottery ticket sold in Cedar Rapids
A Texas man has won a $50,000 Iowa Lottery prize on a ticket he purchased in Cedar Rapids. Eduardo Guerrero of McAllen, Texas, won the fifth top prize in the “Super Cash” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Casey’s, 560 33rd Ave. SW in Cedar Rapids....
Happening this weekend: Beard Shaving Extravaganza
This year marks the 10th Annual Beard Shaving Extravaganza, a fundraiser held to benefit the Ronald McDonald house of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois in Iowa City. The Extravaganza takes place on Saturday, January 21st at the Classic Event Center, 3607 1st Ave SE Suite A, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402, starting at 5 pm.
Iowa transfer QB Alex Padilla heads to SMU
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla has committed to play with Southern Methodist University (SMU), he announced Friday on Twitter. Padilla entered the transfer portal after Iowa's regular season. He served as a backup quarterback this year playing in only two games, Ohio State and Nebraska. Iowa lost both games.
Thirty years later, Chris Street's memory lives on through Hawkeye basketball program
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Thursday marks 30 years since Iowa standout basketball player Chris Street died in crash near Iowa City. "I can't believe it's been 30 years. I remember it. Like it was yesterday," Former Hawkeye basketball player Jess Settles said. Settles was a senior at Winfield-Mount Union...
Together We Achieve food pantry in need of high-demand items, volunteers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Together We Achieve (TWA) food pantry is in need of some high-demand items. In the food pantry's Jan. newsletter, it shared a list of the most needed items for the pantry, including:. Applesauce. Boxes of cereal. Boxes of crackers. Boxes or bags of rice.
Head on accident sends two to the hospital with serious injuries
On Friday, The Linn County Sheriff's Office responded to a accident at W Mt Vernon Rd and Ballard Rd. Officials says the accident happened around 6:07 pm when Mary Goslin, 44, of Mt Vernon, was eastbound on W Mt Vernon Rd near Ballard Rd when she crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle head on driven by Amanda Dragon, 22, of Mt Vernon.
Lisbon horse retirement ranch picking up the pieces after bizarre break-in
Management at a local horse retirement ranch say they're picking up the pieces after a bizarre break-in at their offices. Unbridled Spirits Thoroughbred Retirement Ranch is located in Lisbon. They give former race horses a place to live out their retirements in peace. But they say that peace was broken...
Waterloo woman wins $25,000 a year for life through Iowa Lottery
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Waterloo woman credits a visit from a winged friend with her decision to buy a lottery ticket on which she won a prize of $25,000 a year for life. Dawn Costa said that she used to play the Lucky for Life game...
