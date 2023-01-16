ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herkimer County, NY

Rome PD, Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Rome City Police Department are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. According to Cpt. Kevin James, police are looking for 39-year-old Steven C. Cruz of W. Thomas Street in Rome on a handful of charges including Assault.
ROME, NY
Utica Cops Offer Safety Tips Amid Spate of Delivery Driver Robberies

Officials with the Utica Police Department are offering a list of several safety tips for area food delivery drivers as they continue to investigate multiple robberies. Cops say the incidents have happened at multiple locations across the city, and involve much more than someone simply grabbing the food and running off without proper payment. Instead, Utica Police say in many cases the driver is held-up at gunpoint with the perps robbing them of food, personal property and money.
UTICA, NY
Remington Moving Model 700 Production Line Out of Ilion

A person close to Remington Arms worldwide headquarters in Georgia says that an internal memo released inside the company on Wednesday states that the Model 700 Production line will be exiting Ilion and moving to Georgia. "RemArms would like to announce the transition of the Centerfire Model 700 Product Line...
ILION, NY
How To Relive Your Emo Prom Night Right Here In Central New York

When I was a young boy, my father took me into the City.....of Utica for Prom night. The biggest Emo night of the year is coming to Central New York. Mark your calendars and tell Alexa that you have a date on Ocean Avenue. Well, technically it is on Genesee Street in Utica, but Sugar We're Goin Down to the Uptown Theater on Friday February 10th at 8PM for Scene Homecoming aka the Emo Prom.
UTICA, NY
Sentimental Favorite Found In Oneida Antique Mall

As I am out exploring, I can't help but stop whenever I see a sign for antiques. I find myself more in love with buying old stuff than new stuff every day. I get even more excited when I see that the store in question is not just a small little place with a few items, but an antique mall, with various vendors and options. That was how I discovered The Electric Chic.
ONEIDA, NY
30 Places to Eat for Cheap in Central New York

With the cost of basically everything going up, fewer people can afford to eat out. There are several places that offer great-tasting food that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. A new study by Moody's Analytics reveals that the average American is spending an extra $371 a month because of inflation. Families are spending $72 more on food. Utilities are up nearly 50 bucks and Healthcare rose almost $20 a month. The only thing that didn't see a huge jump in price is booze. It's only gone up $2.67.
UTICA, NY
Marcy, NY
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York.

