Rome PD, Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Rome City Police Department are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. According to Cpt. Kevin James, police are looking for 39-year-old Steven C. Cruz of W. Thomas Street in Rome on a handful of charges including Assault.
Utica Cops Offer Safety Tips Amid Spate of Delivery Driver Robberies
Officials with the Utica Police Department are offering a list of several safety tips for area food delivery drivers as they continue to investigate multiple robberies. Cops say the incidents have happened at multiple locations across the city, and involve much more than someone simply grabbing the food and running off without proper payment. Instead, Utica Police say in many cases the driver is held-up at gunpoint with the perps robbing them of food, personal property and money.
Quick Thinking 11-Year-Old CNY Boy Heroically Prevents Fire From Spreading
It takes a special kind of person to be a firefighter. To rush into a burning building while others are rushing out is something that must be in the blood. Something instinctive. The instincts of an 11-year-old boy helped prevent a fire from getting any worse. The Willowvale Fire Department...
Look Inside Creepy 2nd Floor of the Old JCPenny in Sangertown Square Mall
You remember shopping here all the time growing up... but what does it look like now?. What was once "the spot" to go shopping in the Sangertown Square Mall, is now barren and abandoned in the mall. Well, at least the upstairs is. As part of their nationwide downsizing, JCPenny's...
Omme-God! Religious Controversy Surrounds CNY Brewed ‘Nirvana’ Beer
The owners of a Central New York brewery are reacting to those who object to the name of one of their best brews. The issue was highlighted in a New York Post article this week where some leaders of the Buddhist and Hindu religions said they took exception to use of the word 'Nirvana' - the name of a an IPA made by Cooperstown's Ommegang Brewery:
Remington Moving Model 700 Production Line Out of Ilion
A person close to Remington Arms worldwide headquarters in Georgia says that an internal memo released inside the company on Wednesday states that the Model 700 Production line will be exiting Ilion and moving to Georgia. "RemArms would like to announce the transition of the Centerfire Model 700 Product Line...
Upstate New York Castle Turned Restaurant, Want to Dine In A Dungeon?
Are you looking for a unique dining experience? I am talking about the food, the atmosphere and the adventure of sharing a meal in a space unlike any other you have visited. I'm talking about dinner in a real-life castle right here in New York State. Scroll through the pictures...
Major Retailer Closing Last Central New York Store After Nearly 50 Years
It's the end of an era. A major retailer is closing its last store in Central New York after nearly 50 years in business. JC Penney is closing the Oswego store that opened in 1977. The doors will shut for a final time in May. Liquidation sales will begin in February, according to Syracuse.com.
Keep An Eye Out for 2 Winter Storms That Could Hit CNY Soon
The National Weather Service is warning that Upstate New York could be facing not one, but two winter storms next week. It's still too early to tell, but meteorologists say the conditions are right for snow. Currently, the NWS says they're watching a storm front that could affect the greater...
How To Relive Your Emo Prom Night Right Here In Central New York
When I was a young boy, my father took me into the City.....of Utica for Prom night. The biggest Emo night of the year is coming to Central New York. Mark your calendars and tell Alexa that you have a date on Ocean Avenue. Well, technically it is on Genesee Street in Utica, but Sugar We're Goin Down to the Uptown Theater on Friday February 10th at 8PM for Scene Homecoming aka the Emo Prom.
Sentimental Favorite Found In Oneida Antique Mall
As I am out exploring, I can't help but stop whenever I see a sign for antiques. I find myself more in love with buying old stuff than new stuff every day. I get even more excited when I see that the store in question is not just a small little place with a few items, but an antique mall, with various vendors and options. That was how I discovered The Electric Chic.
30 Places to Eat for Cheap in Central New York
With the cost of basically everything going up, fewer people can afford to eat out. There are several places that offer great-tasting food that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. A new study by Moody's Analytics reveals that the average American is spending an extra $371 a month because of inflation. Families are spending $72 more on food. Utilities are up nearly 50 bucks and Healthcare rose almost $20 a month. The only thing that didn't see a huge jump in price is booze. It's only gone up $2.67.
Brother & Sister Team Open New Restaurant in Sangertown Square Mall
There's a new dining option when you're shopping at Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford thanks to a brother-sister team. Jibril’s Kitchen is now open in Center Court. The latest restaurant offers authentic Halal cuisine. What is Halal Mean. What does halal mean? It's not 'Arabic food' as many...
