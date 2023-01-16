Read full article on original website
Business begins for Lake Buchanan Communities Alliance
The Lake Buchanan Communities Alliance holds its first-ever regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam. It will focus on organizing new members, addressing goals, and delving into Lower Colorado River Authority issues. The LBCA formed in September 2022...
‘On Golden Pond’ auditions Jan. 28-29
The Hill Country Community Theatre is casting the family drama “On Golden Pond,” its fourth production of the 2022-23 season. Auditions are from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 28 and 6-8 p.m. Jan. 29 at the nonprofit theater, 4003 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores. Directed by Karin Frasier,...
Free job readiness training for women starts Jan. 31 in Burnet
The application process is open for a free, 12-week job readiness training program for Highland Lakes women that is set to begin Jan. 31. The Christian Women’s Job Corps classes are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at 218 E. Jackson St. in Burnet. Computers and lunch are provided.
Free dental clinic for all ages Feb. 24-25
More than 25 volunteer dentists will provide free dental care during a Texas Mission of Mercy clinic Feb. 24-25 at Marble Falls High School, 2101 Mustang Drive. Patients will be cared for on a first-come, first served basis. Doors will open at 6 a.m. and close at 3:30 p.m. on...
Marble Falls ISD names Gasaway interim superintendent
The Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees named Deputy Superintendent Dr. Jeff Gasaway interim superintendent on Tuesday, Jan. 17, to replace outgoing Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen, who is leaving to take the top job for the Midway Independent School District near Waco. Hired in 2016, Gasaway served as assistant superintendent before being promoted to deputy superintendent in 2021.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 23, 2023
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information. Monday, Jan. 23. Llano County Commissioners Court. 9...
Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 13-19, 2023
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 13-19, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Marble Falls highway intersection getting $4.27M facelift for big trucks
The intersection at RR 1431 and U.S. 281 in Marble Falls will receive a $4.27 million makeover by the Texas Department of Transportation. The Marble Falls City Council approved over $425,000 in matching funds for the project, which will make the intersection more user-friendly for large vehicles. The vote came during the council’s regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17.
