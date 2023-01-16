Read full article on original website
Residents worried after apartment rent spikes by nearly $300 a month in Rocky Mount
Residents of a Rocky Mount apartment complex are concerned after finding a notice on their doors that their monthly rent will increase by hundreds of dollars at the end of February. Some people living at Jeffries Cove say they won’t be able to continue living in their homes at the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Erica Lewis, 45; service Jan. 16
Erica Haning Lewis, 45, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, January 16th at Munden Funeral Home. Erica was born on March 22, 1977, in Morehead City, North...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man scores $1 million prize on scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported that a Halifax County man scored $1 million on a scratch-off ticket. Richard Todd, of Roanoke Rapids, took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize. He purchased his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speed Mart on East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids.
Dog and her 10 puppies rescued in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Life recently got better for a dog and her 10 puppies in Craven County. Craven County Animal Protective Services said it rescued the mom and her puppies from an “abandoned, dilapidated” house on Tuesday. They had been trying to capture the mom for months. Click here to read about Craven […]
country1037fm.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Is The East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive
When I think of a Seafood Dive I picture a hole-in-the-wall spot that you have second thoughts about even stepping inside, but it ends up being one of the best meals you’ve ever tasted. That’s why I was so excited when I came across this list from Ideal Living about the best seafood dive restaurants. I was even more impressed to learn that there is a North Carolina restaurant listed as one of the East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive restaurants. But I have to say after researching each of these restaurants, the term “dive” may be used graciously. The North Carolina spot, which is in Atlantic Beach, looks fantastic. But it also seems a little more high-class than your typical dive spot.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 11, 12 & 13
Charles Thomas Kirk, 61, of Beaufort passed away January 12, 2023, at home with his family by his side. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens of Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 on Saturday at the church.
NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing
Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing. One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
WITN
WITN
Untreated wastewater leaking behind Eastern Carolina home
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A county here in the east saw thousands of gallons of wastewater flowing on neighborhood roadways. Officials say about 14,250 gallons of untreated wastewater was traveling behind 603 Salem Court towards Slocum Creek. According to usgs.gov, wastewater is used water from homes and/or businesses. It...
WITN
Craven County felony drug arrest
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is arrested and charged with having drugs in his home. Craven County deputies and New Bern police raided a home on Hudnell Road in Ernul as the result of an ongoing drug investigation. During the search, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, items...
wcti12.com
Bridgeton police looking to identify person of interest
BRIDGETON, Craven County — The Bridgeton Police Department is looking for a female person of interest. They said it is related to an incident that happened in the town.
Video shows MrBeast pay $9,000 after fender bender in parking deck
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is at it again. While in a parking garage at an unnamed airport, one of the crew driving a truck scratched a car while leaving a parking spot. When they looked online at what the cost might be to have it fixed, they found out it might be around $3,000. […]
Reward up to $16,000 after young woman killed at large party in Halifax County, deputies say
Cierra Webb, 24, of Roanoke Rapids was killed and six others were injured in the incident.
WITN
Two arrested in connection to Rocky Mount homicide
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police have arrested two men in connection to a homicide earlier this month. Dontarious Whitehead and Mark Smith were both arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with first-degree homicide after an investigation into the death of Darnell Battle. Battle died after sustaining injuries from...
19-year-old in critical condition after Rocky Mount shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 19-year-old was critically injured Monday night in a shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9 p.m., police officers responded to UNC Nash Hospital, where a woman was suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was in critical condition and transported to Vidant Hospital in Greenville.
jocoreport.com
Body Found On Side Of Wayne County Highway
GOLDSBORO – Deputies are investigating the death of a 23 year-old woman whose body was found beside a Wayne County highway. Around 1:50pm Sunday, a passerby called Wayne County 911 and reported seeing a body located on the side of the road in the 3600 block of Salem Church Road.
New Bern man arrested on drug trafficking charges
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man is facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Vanceboro led to a vehicle search on Jan. 13, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Robert Steven Durocher Jr, of Carolina Pines Boulevard, is charged with two felony counts of trafficking heroin, felony trafficking methamphetamine, […]
WITN
POLICE: Child accidentally shoots another child
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two children were involved in an accidental shooting that put one child in the hospital Sunday morning, according to police. Around 11:45 a.m., Goldsboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting in Fairview Circle and found a 7-year-old that had been shot in the stomach area.
WRAL
Cocaine seized from truck belonging to retired police officer, home searched
A retired Rocky Mount police officer was arrested and charged with selling cocaine, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. A retired Rocky Mount police officer was arrested and charged with selling cocaine, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office.
