ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, AL

‘American Idol’ Alum CJ Harris Dead at 31

extratv
extratv
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XYCkP_0kGPqIje00

Former “American Idol” contestant CJ Harris has died at the age of 31.

A family member told TMZ that Harris suffered an apparent heart attack in Jasper, Alabama, on Sunday night.

Though he was rushed to the hospital, he did not survive.

Harris appeared on “American Idol” in 2014 and made it to the Top 6.

After performing the Allman Brothers Band’s song “Soulshine” at his audition, judge Keith Urban told CJ, “You sing 'cause you have to sing, not 'cause you want to sing. And I mean that in the deepest way. And that's why it's so believable and real."

During the season finale of “American Idol,” Harris got to perform with his idol Darius Rucker. After the show, they reunited for a performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17jwvn_0kGPqIje00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Kelly Clarkson's 'American Idol' Costar Justin Guarini Says She Was 'Killer' At Behind-The-Scenes Card Games

More than two decades after the world met first met Kelly Clarkson and her famed American Idol competitior, Justin Guarini, as they vied for the crown on the series’ first season, the reality TV icons are getting candid about their early days in the limelight. Earlier this week, the American Idol alums reminisced about what it was like competing on the Fox reality series, with Guarini revealing there was yet another tense contest brewing behind the scenes of the series — their ultra high-stakes, backstage card games.“We got to hang out so much, and I can tell you this. If...
shefinds

We're Still Not Over The Sparkling Low-Cut Gown Kelly Clarkson Wore While Performing On 'The Voice'

Kelly Clarkson wowed us with so many great outfits in 2022, with the waist-cinching denim Alexander McQueen dress worn to the CMA Awards and the low-cut Gucci gown she wore to the Emmy Awards being just two of our many highlights. And now the 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has added yet another dramatic low-cut ensemble to our list of favorites thanks to the racy gown she wore while performing on The Voice finale.
Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith Says Willie Nelson Smokes The Most Hardcore Weed He’s Ever Had: “I Couldn’t Even Function”

It’s no secret that Willie Nelson is the definition of a weed connoisseur. Hell, I’m not even sure if Ol’ Shotgun Willie can even remember the last time he wasn’t stoned off his arse. We’re talking about a guy who can smoke Snoop Dogg under the table, and the rapper even has a guy he pays more than $50,000 a year to follow him around and roll blunts for him.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Celebrities pronounced dead this past week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Only two weeks into the new year, and multiple celebrities have been pronounced dead. The long list of celebrity deaths this week expanded today with the death of Robbie Knievel and a day still remains this week. The total number of celebrity deaths for this week currently sits at 11 wrapping […]
AMARILLO, TX
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert On Writing “Over You” With Blake Shelton About His Late Brother: “I’m Glad We Shared That Song… To Have That Together”

Miranda Lambert and ex-husband Blake Shelton have had their fair share of negative press when it comes to their relationship. But in the past year, Miranda opened up about a beautiful moment they shared together writing a song about the loss of Blake’s late brother, Richie, who passed unexpectedly in a car accident in 1990 when Blake was just a teenager.
Glamour

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Celebrate Christmas With Baby Bump Kisses

The parents-to-be are already doing Christmas, family style. On December 24, Nope star Keke Palmer posed with her boyfriend Darius Jackson for an Instagram Boomerang that showed him kissing her stomach. “Mom n dad,” Jackson wrote over the Instagram story, per People. He also showed off his family's Christmas tree and his and Palmer's passport photos—is a babymoon on the horizon?
Taste of Country

Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck

Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
ALABAMA STATE
Popculture

Longtime 'Today' Show Member Announces Exit

Studio 1A is undergoing a bit of a shakeup as a Today show member exits the long-running NBC morning program. During Monday morning's 3rd Hour Today broadcast, co-hosts Sheinelle Jones, Jacob Sobroff, and Dylan Dreyer bid farewell to longtime stagehand Sal Cacciato, who thankfully won't be venturing very far. Cacciato's...
Deadline

C.J. Harris Dies: ‘American Idol’ Contestant Was 31

C.J. Harris, a Top 6 contestant on American Idol in 2014, died Sunday of a reported heart attack in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama. He was 31. His death was confirmed by first reported on the Jasper radio station WJLX.FM. Family sources tell TMZ he died of a heart attack, and local news reports say he died at the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper. His death has been confirmed by the Walker County Coroner’s Office. American Idol, on its Instagram Story, wrote today, “C.J. Harris was an incredible talent, and the news of his passing deeply saddens us. He will be...
JASPER, AL
Whiskey Riff

Marty Stuart Recalls Taking The Last Ever Photo Of Johnny Cash: “He Looked Like An Old President”

Marty Stuart has to be one of the most underappreciated guys in country music. And not just for his musical talent – because that’s a given. If you watched the Ken Burns documentary on PBS a few years ago, you know that Marty is an absolute wealth of country music knowledge and history. He has a deep reverence for country music that it seems like too many in the industry don’t have these days, and he talks about the history […] The post Marty Stuart Recalls Taking The Last Ever Photo Of Johnny Cash: “He Looked Like An Old President” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
People

Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident

"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
NASHVILLE, TN
New York Post

Oprah goes on 10-mile gratitude hike to show thanks for carbs: ‘I LOVE bread’

Oprah Winfrey capped off 2022 with a gratitude hike and a celebratory loaf of her favorite thing: bread. The queen of all media chronicled a 10-mile expedition she dubbed a “gratitude hike,” with friends, including “CBS Mornings” anchor Gayle King, in a series of Instagram videos posted Sunday. In them, the talk show host is clad in a bubble-gum pink tracksuit and hiking gear as she marches up hilly terrain more than a year after knee surgery left her temporarily immobile.  “A year ago, I had knee surgery, November of last year.  I couldn’t walk, period,” Winfrey said in a reel to her...
Virginian Review

Nashville Says Goodbye To Male Country Music Recording Artists

Mickey Gilley recorded “Room Full of Roses,” a single that charted No. 1 on Billboard in 1974, the first of his 17 No. 1 hits before he passed away on May 7, at 86. Born in Natchez, Miss. on March 9, 1936, Gilley began his music career in the 1950s. By 1976, Gilley had been honored for “Best Album of the Year” according to Country Music Awards and a “Triple Crown” nominee in 1977. He is the only country music vocalist to have been nominated as a “Triple Crown” and go on to win only one time in each of the three...
NASHVILLE, TN
extratv

extratv

89K+
Followers
6K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy