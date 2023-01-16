ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch shut out Utica, 2-0

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Max Lagace and the Syracuse Crunch shutout the Utica Comets, 2-0, tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center. In addition to the win, Alex Barre-Boulet broke the franchise record for most points by a Crunch player with his 242nd point. Syracuse is now on five-game winning streak and improves to 18-13-2-3 on the season. The team is 4-0-0-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
57K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy