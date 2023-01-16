SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Max Lagace and the Syracuse Crunch shutout the Utica Comets, 2-0, tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center. In addition to the win, Alex Barre-Boulet broke the franchise record for most points by a Crunch player with his 242nd point. Syracuse is now on five-game winning streak and improves to 18-13-2-3 on the season. The team is 4-0-0-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets.

