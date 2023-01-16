Read full article on original website
Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet
Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
Bengals’ Joe Burrow will be without these 3 offensive starters vs. Bills
The Cincinnati Bengals made it a point to go out and upgrade their offensive line after their Super Bowl loss to the Los Angeles Rams. La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Ted Karras were all signed in free agency while Cordell Volson was added in the 2022 NFL Draft to join Jonah Williams on the team’s starting offensive line. After some early struggles, Cincinnati’s line jelled and became one of the best units in the league.
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Georgia Tech | Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse basketball is back on the road, visiting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta on Saturday, January 21 (1/21/2023) at 12 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on YES Network in-market, and can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream (free trial). Syracuse is coming off...
What time is Bills vs. Bengals? TV channel, date, how to watch NFL Divisional Round
The Buffalo Bills face off with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 22 (1/22/2023) at 3 p.m. ET at Highmark Field in Orchard Park for the NFL Playoffs Divisional Round. The game will air on CBS and can be streamed live on fuboTV (free trial), Paramount Plus (free trial) and other live TV services.
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin faces long recovery, family says
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Remarkable as Damar Hamlin’s recovery has been, the Buffalo Bills safety still faces a lengthy rehabilitation some three weeks after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati, his marketing representative told The Associated Press on Thursday night.
