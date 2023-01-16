Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersGlastonbury, CT
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
Related
Man falsely reported son inside stolen car in Waterbury to expedite police response: PD
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested a dad after he allegedly falsely reported that his son was inside a stolen car. Police said on Friday around 8:42 a.m., officers responded to an Exxon Gas Station on Wolcott Street for the report of a car that was stolen while left running and unoccupied. The driver […]
Manchester man tries to get into cars, tractor-trailer after crash on I-84 in Hartford: State police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester man is accused of trying to carjack three cars and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 East in Hartford after a crash on Friday morning. Some "good Samaritans" detained the suspect until state police stepped in to assist, according to troopers. Around 9:45 a.m. Friday,...
Police make arrest in Griswold attempted armed robbery
GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police made an arrest in an attempted robbery investigation from December. After an investigation, police arrested 42-year-old Charlie Snowfly of Waterbury on Thursday and charged him with the illegal use of a facsimile firearm, criminal attempt/robbery in the second degree, breach of peace in the second degree, and threatening […]
Altercation led to shooting a multi-family home in Waterbury: PD
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot to death Thursday evening at a multi-family residence in Waterbury, according to authorities. Police were sent at about 7:20 p.m. to 137 Robbins St. after hearing that a person had been shot, according to authorities. The man was found in a common area. He was pronounced dead […]
New Britain Herald
Winsted man pleads guilty in fentanyl trafficking operation with ties to Bristol, Newington, Southington
A fentanyl-trafficking operation run over the dark web has been tied to a number of locations throughout the area, including those in Bristol, Newington and Southington. According to federal court documents, Wisted resident Colby Kopp, Adriana Sutton and other conspirators were involved in an operation – from at least April 2020 to February 2021 – in which they pressed pills themselves and shipped them to locations all over the country. Kopp, federal officials said, used darknet marketplace accounts under the moniker “MadHatterPharma” to arrange the sale of the pills, which contained fentanyl.
East Hartford woman dies after hitting guardrail on Rt. 2 in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from East Hartford died Saturday morning after hitting a guardrail on Route 2 in Glastonbury. According to state police, the woman lost control of her car while traveling on Route 2 westbound, east of exit 8, around 1:17 a.m. For an unknown reason, she traveled to the left, drove […]
VIDEO: Connecticut mom, police warn others after car stolen while picking up child from daycare
(WTNH) – Several police departments across the state are putting out warnings about an increase in car break-ins and thefts that are happening anywhere from gyms to daycares. One Southington mom says it happened to her in a matter of seconds as she was picking up her daughter from daycare. Thainara Figueiroa says she was […]
darientimes.com
Former treasurer of Ansonia social club faces prison time for embezzling
ANSONIA — The former treasurer of an Ansonia social club faces up to three years behind bars after pleading guilty Thursday to embezzling roughly $80,000 from the organization. Joseph Ferla, 60, pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree larceny and second-degree forgery before Judge Peter Brown at Superior Court in...
Man dead in Waterbury shooting
Waterbury police are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers say just before 7:30 Thursday evening they received a call about a gunshot victim at 137 Robbins Street. The adult male victim was found in a common area of the residence.
Ansonia police: Bridgeport man hid in woman’s car while she was in store, then attacked her
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A 25-year-old Bridgeport man hid in a woman’s car while she was at a CVS and then tried to steal from her, according to Ansonia police. The woman flagged police officers down at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to authorities. She told police she had been at the CVS on Pershing […]
New Haven man charged with narcotics distribution after crashing minivan into DEA agents’ car
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man was charged with distributing narcotics after he crashed a minivan into members of the city’s DEA task force earlier this month, according to authorities. A federal grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment charging 36-year-old Derrick Brock, of New Haven, with distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine […]
zip06.com
Three Suspects Arrested in North Haven Burglaries
On Sept. 30, 2022, North Haven police officers responded to the report of a burglary at Crumbl Cookies at 209 Universal Drive North. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a forced entry burglary had occurred. Additionally, it was discovered that Inferno Apizza located at 411 Universal Drive North had also been the victim of a forced entry burglary.
Police identify East Hartford man killed in hit-and-run
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police continue searching for the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday night in East Hartford. Officers found 70-year-old George Tette-Quarshire, of East Hartford, lying in the road at the intersection of Main and Pitkin streets around 9:30 p.m. He was taken to Hartford Hospital, where police said […]
Man stole, damaged over $200K in cars from Meriden dealership: PD
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man possibly linked to 10 other car thefts is accused of stealing and damaging over $200K in cars from a dealership in Meriden last year. Police said on April 6, 2022, around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to Roberts Dodge on South Broad Street for a burglar alarm. When they arrived, […]
Police identify 40-year-old New Haven man killed in targeted shooting
A 40-year-old man was shot to death in what police believe was a targeted attack Wednesday evening in New Haven.
New Britain Herald
State arbitrator upholds city officials' decision to terminate fire lieutenant following investigation into drug ring
A state arbitrator has upheld the decision by New Britain city officials to terminate a fire lieutenant who they say lied to them about allegedly selling drugs while on duty, in the midst of an investigation that was prompted by the death of a local firefighter who had multiple drugs in his system when he was found dead in his Southington home.
East Hartford murder suspect has died
A man who was free on $1.25 million bond while facing a murder charge in an April 2021 shooting in an East Hartford parking lot has died, according to court records. DECEASED DEFENDANT: Angel “Bebe” Martinez, 37, of Hartford. CHARGES: Murder and criminal possession of a handgun in...
North Carolina man found guilty for triple homicide of three Conn. men
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Carolina man was found guilty on charges relating to the kidnapping and murdering of two Hamden men and one New Haven man on Friday. Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina was found guilty on all counts of an indictment charging Parks […]
Multi-family home struck by gunfire in Portland: PD
PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A home in Portland was struck by gunfire early Friday morning, according to police. Police said just before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of 5 Maple Ave. for the report of multiple gunshots. When they arrived in the area, they found multiple shell casings in the roadway and several […]
Vernon Man Charged With Arson After Blaze At Masonic Lodge In Ellington
A 23-year-old man is facing an arson charge after investigators reported that he set a masonic lodge on fire in Connecticut. Tolland County resident Gino DeGrandis, of Vernon, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 13, and charged with third-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief, Connecticut State Police reported. A witness called...
Comments / 1