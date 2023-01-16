ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTNH

Police make arrest in Griswold attempted armed robbery

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police made an arrest in an attempted robbery investigation from December. After an investigation, police arrested 42-year-old Charlie Snowfly of Waterbury on Thursday and charged him with the illegal use of a facsimile firearm, criminal attempt/robbery in the second degree, breach of peace in the second degree, and threatening […]
GRISWOLD, CT
WTNH

Altercation led to shooting a multi-family home in Waterbury: PD

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot to death Thursday evening at a multi-family residence in Waterbury, according to authorities. Police were sent at about 7:20 p.m. to 137 Robbins St. after hearing that a person had been shot, according to authorities. The man was found in a common area. He was pronounced dead […]
WATERBURY, CT
New Britain Herald

Winsted man pleads guilty in fentanyl trafficking operation with ties to Bristol, Newington, Southington

A fentanyl-trafficking operation run over the dark web has been tied to a number of locations throughout the area, including those in Bristol, Newington and Southington. According to federal court documents, Wisted resident Colby Kopp, Adriana Sutton and other conspirators were involved in an operation – from at least April 2020 to February 2021 – in which they pressed pills themselves and shipped them to locations all over the country. Kopp, federal officials said, used darknet marketplace accounts under the moniker “MadHatterPharma” to arrange the sale of the pills, which contained fentanyl.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
darientimes.com

Former treasurer of Ansonia social club faces prison time for embezzling

ANSONIA — The former treasurer of an Ansonia social club faces up to three years behind bars after pleading guilty Thursday to embezzling roughly $80,000 from the organization. Joseph Ferla, 60, pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree larceny and second-degree forgery before Judge Peter Brown at Superior Court in...
ANSONIA, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Man dead in Waterbury shooting

Waterbury police are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers say just before 7:30 Thursday evening they received a call about a gunshot victim at 137 Robbins Street. The adult male victim was found in a common area of the residence.
WATERBURY, CT
zip06.com

Three Suspects Arrested in North Haven Burglaries

On Sept. 30, 2022, North Haven police officers responded to the report of a burglary at Crumbl Cookies at 209 Universal Drive North. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a forced entry burglary had occurred. Additionally, it was discovered that Inferno Apizza located at 411 Universal Drive North had also been the victim of a forced entry burglary.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police identify East Hartford man killed in hit-and-run

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police continue searching for the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday night in East Hartford. Officers found 70-year-old George Tette-Quarshire, of East Hartford, lying in the road at the intersection of Main and Pitkin streets around 9:30 p.m. He was taken to Hartford Hospital, where police said […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man stole, damaged over $200K in cars from Meriden dealership: PD

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man possibly linked to 10 other car thefts is accused of stealing and damaging over $200K in cars from a dealership in Meriden last year. Police said on April 6, 2022, around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to Roberts Dodge on South Broad Street for a burglar alarm. When they arrived, […]
MERIDEN, CT
New Britain Herald

State arbitrator upholds city officials' decision to terminate fire lieutenant following investigation into drug ring

A state arbitrator has upheld the decision by New Britain city officials to terminate a fire lieutenant who they say lied to them about allegedly selling drugs while on duty, in the midst of an investigation that was prompted by the death of a local firefighter who had multiple drugs in his system when he was found dead in his Southington home.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford murder suspect has died

A man who was free on $1.25 million bond while facing a murder charge in an April 2021 shooting in an East Hartford parking lot has died, according to court records. DECEASED DEFENDANT: Angel “Bebe” Martinez, 37, of Hartford. CHARGES: Murder and criminal possession of a handgun in...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

North Carolina man found guilty for triple homicide of three Conn. men

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Carolina man was found guilty on charges relating to the kidnapping and murdering of two Hamden men and one New Haven man on Friday. Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina was found guilty on all counts of an indictment charging Parks […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Multi-family home struck by gunfire in Portland: PD

PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A home in Portland was struck by gunfire early Friday morning, according to police. Police said just before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of 5 Maple Ave. for the report of multiple gunshots. When they arrived in the area, they found multiple shell casings in the roadway and several […]
PORTLAND, CT

