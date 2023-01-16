Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Dishes pair of helpers
MacKinnon notched two power-play assists and 10 shots on goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canucks. MacKinnon is on a seven-game point streak, and six of those have been multi-point efforts. He's posted multiple assists in five straight contests -- it's safe to say he's fully back after missing a large chunk of December with an upper-body injury. The superstar center has 13 goals, 38 helpers, 179 shots on net, a plus-17 rating and 19 power-play points through 33 outings this season.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Goalless streak at 14 games
Nelson has not lit the lamp in his last 14 games. Nelson does have six assists over his last 14 games but also no points of any kind in his last four contests. His struggles have coincided with the team's offense going in the tank. The Islanders have only one win in their last seven contests. In those seven games, they have only scored 11 goals. They have only scored more than two goals in two of their previous nine games. Goal-scoring has dogged this team for quite a few seasons, and what is happening now should probably not be a surprise. The Isles hope their game against the wide-open Sabres on Thursday will help cure some of their offensive ailments.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Bags apple Thursday
Backstrom tallied an assist and three shots during Thursday's 4-0 win over the Coyotes. Despite coming close to netting his first goal of the season, Backstrom came away from Washington's 4-0 victory with his third helper in six games since returning from major hip surgery in the offseason. The 35-year-old should only get better as he shakes the rust off, so fantasy managers patient enough to stash Backstrom on their rosters should get some healthy dividends for the balance of the 2022-23 season.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Exits in final minute
Pacioretty sustained what appeared to be a non-contact lower-body injury in the final minute of Thursday's game versus the Wild, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Given how late the injury occurred, it's unlikely there will be an update on Pacioretty's status following the contest. The winger missed nearly three months while recovering from an Achilles injury, and he grabbed at the same leg that he hurt previously. There should be an update on the winger prior to Saturday's game versus the Islanders.
CBS Sports
Devils' Ondrej Palat: Grabs apple in overtime loss
Palat logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kraken. Palat is slowly getting back into a groove after a long layoff for a groin injury. He has an assist in each of his last three games, but he hasn't scored a goal in seven contests since his return from a two-month absence. The 31-year-old winger is at six points, 20 shots on net, a plus-4 rating and 30 hits through 13 appearances in his first season with the Devils.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Remains out Saturday
Middleton (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers. Middleton was recalled from the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Tuesday, but he hasn't yet been cleared to return to game action for the Bucks and will be sidelined for an 18th consecutive game. However, the 31-year-old has been practicing recently, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him suit up for Milwaukee shortly. His next opportunity to play will be Monday in Detroit.
CBS Sports
Rays' Zack Burdi: Gets opportunity with Tampa Bay
Burdi agreed Wednesday with the Rays on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to MLB spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Once seen as a potential bullpen ace while he was a prospect in the White Sox system, Burdi has beset by numerous injuries in recent years and would do well just to resurface in the majors in a low-leverage role in 2023. The 27-year-old right-hander hasn't appeared in the big leagues since 2021 and wasn't especially effective over his 13 innings with two of the Nationals' lower-level minor-league affiliates last season, posting a 1.38 ERA but issuing 10 walks.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Out again Thursday
Gobert (groin) will not play in Thursday's game against the Raptors, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert will miss a second consecutive tilt with soreness in his right groin. The issue held him to just 5 and 13 minutes in the two contests leading up to his absence, so the injury has been an ongoing issue. Naz Reid got the start last time out and should remain the Timberwolves' starting center for the duration of Gobert's leave. His next chance to suit up will come Saturday against Houston.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Friday
Curry has been ruled out Friday against Cleveland due to left hip tightness. Curry has played at least 31 minutes in four of the last five matchups, averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 33.8 minutes per game during that time. However, he'll be one of several Warriors who will sit out the second half of a back-to-back set following Thursday's overtime loss to Boston. It wouldn't be surprising to see Curry back in action for Sunday's game against the Nets.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Won't play Saturday
Tatum has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup in Toronto due to left wrist soreness. Tatum struggled to find any consistency from the field in Thursday's overtime win over Golden State, despite scoring 34 points, and he appears to have also picked up a wrist injury during the contest. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but Tatum's next chance to suit up will come Monday in Orlando. In the MVP candidate's absence, Grant Williams will presumably enter the starting lineup again, while Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Sam Hauser figure to all be candidates for increased run off the bench.
