‘Suspicious subject’ found in backyard was 18-year-old gunshot victim, NC police say

An 18-year-old’s body was found in the backyard of a North Carolina home, police say.

Fayetteville police responded to a report of a “suspicious subject” lying in a backyard the morning of Jan. 15, they said.

Officers discovered the “suspicious subject” was a body, according to a Facebook post from the department. The body was identified as Stephon Darius Links.

Links, 18, was shot, police said. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

The department says that anyone with information about the investigation should contact Detective M. Waters at 910-635-4978 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

Fayetteville is about 65 miles southwest of Raleigh.

