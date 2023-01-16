ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

'Bad Blood' pop-up at Chicago bar offering break up spot ahead of Valentine's Day

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lRdBz_0kGPpqLD00

'Bad Blood' pop-up at Chicago bar offering break up spot ahead of Valentine's Day 00:51

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If there's "Bad Blood" between you and your significant other, a Chicago bar wants to help you break up.

From January 27 to February 26, Chicago's Electric Garden on Racine is turning into a pop-up bar called "Bad Blood" as an anti-Valentine's Day spot.

Reservations are $20 a person to say "we're never ever getting back together."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago's Restaurant Week returns starting Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) – One of the city's tastiest traditions is about to make its return: Restaurant Week.CBS 2's Noel Brennan spoke to one restaurant owner who is gearing up.These past couple of years, we've all gotten so used to takeout, but this year, Chicago Restaurant Week is back and more than 300 restaurants hope you'll dine in.There's energy in the air and you can sense it.Inside Demera Ethiopian restaurant in Uptown, chef and owner Tigist Reda is prepping for one of the biggest wintertime weeks in years."We love Restaurant Week," Reda said.Chicago's Restaurant Week kicks off on Friday. It's 17...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Polar Adventure Days at Northerly Island kicks off today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northerly Island is kicking off its Polar Adventure Days! Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in a winter oasis with festive games and activities. It's free for guests of all ages and will be open today from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. If you can't make it today, mark your calendar for the next polar adventure day - which will be Saturday, Feb. 25. 
CHICAGO, IL
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago IL

CHICAGO, IL - When visiting Chicago, IL, you should take advantage of some of the must-try hot dog spots. You'll find the best burgers, sausages, and cheeses in the city at these great locations. Below are a few of our favorite staff picks from The East Coast Traveler to get hot dogs in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Regal Cinemas closing 2 Chicago area theaters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters, including two in the Chicago area.Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago.As part of the new round of closures, Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down. The closings start next month.Regal shuttered 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 Regal Theaters will stay open.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Naper Settlement's Wedding Showcase happening Saturday

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- If you're getting married this year, here's one place you'll want to visit. Dozens of wedding vendors are heading to Naperville to help you plan the "big day" of your dreams.A wedding showcase is coming to Naper Settlement from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.Couples can get one-on-one personal consultations with florists, caterers, and musicians among dozens of other vendors.You can also enter a raffle to win gift cards, hotel stays, photo sessions, and more.You can check out the list of vendors and register for free tickets on napersettlement.org.
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

16th Chicago Restaurant Week underway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's one of the biggest events for foodies in Chicago.Chicago Restaurant Week kicked off Thursday night, with Choose Chicago's "First Bites Bash," when foodies can sample fare from participating restaurants.Restaurant Week officially starts Friday, when more than 300 eateries across the city and suburbs are serving brunch, lunch, and dinner menus at fixed prices. Restaurant owners say it's a good way show off their food and drum up business, especially as many are still rebounding from the pandemic."There's a lot of great neighborhoods here that have a lot to offer us. So you've got to get out...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Last chance to recycle Christmas trees at Chicago Parks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you still have a Christmas tree sitting in your living room, today is your last chance to drop it off at a city recycling location. You can drop off your tree for free at 26 Chicago park locations from Warren to Rowan Park.The trees will be ground up and turned into mulch that will be used in the parks later this spring. Here's where you can find the list of all participating park locations. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City shuts down Flash Towing for operating without a license

CHICAGO (CBS) -- City officials have shut down a South Side towing company that was operating without a license. Sources tell CBS 2 that Flash Towing was ordered to shut down in late December, because they didn't have a license, but they kept operating anyway. That's why Chicago Police and officials from the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) came to their lot at 9737 S. Torrence Ave. on Thursday to shut it down, posting an orange cease and desist order on the lot's fence.One orange sign says the towing company was ordered closed on Dec. 29,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1 person injured in shooting across from Chicago's Hirsch High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are on the scene of a shooting in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, leaving a 19-year-old in critical condition.CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports it happened after 3:30 Thursday afternoon across the street from Hirsch High School in the 7900 block of South Dobson. Police are focusing the investigation on a black Dodge which had its back window shot out. Also involved, a four-door Ford pick-up truck. Police said the 19-year-old was in a Dodge Charger when he crashed into a stolen Ford F150. The 19-year-old left the car and suspects fired shots from the truck, hitting the 19-year-old. No one is in custody.  The Chicago Fire Department said one gunshot victim to University of Chicago Hospital where he's listed in critical condition.This is a developing story.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Gigantar, 24-foot guitar sculpture, arrives at Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- The largest hand-made guitar sculpture ever created was mounted at the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 in Joliet on Friday.Rick Nielsen of Rockford's Cheap Trick was there to help welcome the 24-foot sculpture – known as Gigantar. Its body looks not so much like a Fender Stratocaster as a U.S. highway shield – like the one that historically marked Route 66.Published reports noted that the 24-foot Gigantar was unveiled last weekend at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey, with Jim Babjak and Dennis Diken of the Smithereens in attendance.It began its...
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Terry

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week - TerryTerry is a dapper 2-year-old Terrier mix. This handsome gentleman loves treats, pets, and all the love he can get! Terry can be nervous in new surroundings and is seeking an adopter to give him some time to adjust. Once he feels comfortable, he will lean in for scratches and will happily take treats from your hand. He enjoys plush toys and going for walks. He is a sweet dog who is sure to find a home soon, could it be yours?Terry is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.PAWS Chicago is also hosting a special "Pup Pop Up" adoption event TODAY at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont from noon to 3pm. The adoptable dogs and puppies will be located on the level 1 concourse outside of Forever 21. For more information and to see the adoptable pets, visit www.pawschicago.org.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Auditions for Youth American Grand Prix at Dominican University today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The American Idol of ballet continues in the Chicago area.Hundreds of talented dancers, some as young as 9 years old, will audition for the Youth American Grand Prix.They hope to win scholarships to top schools and companies.Auditions are at Dominican University's Performing Arts Center from 9 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.Past participants have gone on to dance for the American Ballet Theatre, Paris Opera Ballet, New York City Ballet, and more.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City employee gets bogus bill for 107,000 gallons of water in two months

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is now our fourth year of covering Chicagoans getting hosed by the city's water billing practices – and we have another first.This is the story of a first responder getting hosed."I said I need help, because they're not going to help me," Lisa Beard told CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards."They" are the City of Chicago. And Beard said she's getting hosed – using the very words that we do.For years, the CBS 2 Investigators have tried to unbungle the billing the Chicago Department of Water Management's bad billing. We have saved you hundreds of thousands of dollars – but still, in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

South suburban couple fit to be tied after Kia is stolen, ripped apart

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- You likely already know you could be a target for thieves if you own a Kia or Hyundai. Within five days earlier this month, more than 20 such cars were stolen on the West and Northwest sides. CBS 2's Tara Molina spoke with another victim from the south suburbs – who said the thieves tried to steal her Kia twice, failed, and ended up coming back. Charles Luckette and Belinda Starkley's Kia sedan now has a broken back window with a black plastic bag over it. Getting it on the road required fresh...
SAUK VILLAGE, IL
CBS Chicago

Attempted armed robbery leads to shootout on Green Line train on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An attempted robbery led to a shootout right on a CTA Green Line train on the city's West Side during the Friday afternoon rush.At 4:43 p.m., a 25-year-old man was on the Lake Street branch of the Green Line near the Cicero Avenue stop when a 33-year-old man pulled a gun and tried to rob him, police said.The victim – a Firearm Owners Identification Card and Concealed Carry License holder- pulled his own gun, and they began shooting at each other, police said.The victim was not struck. The would-be robber was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said.He was also taken into police custody, and charges were pending late Friday.The Chicago Transit Authority said Green Line service was shut down for some time between Harlem and Ashland while police investigated. Service was back to normal by 7:15 p.m.Meanwhile, the train stopped at the Laramie station, where police climbed aboard. The train involved in the shooting was later taken out of service and into evidence.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Animal Care and Control hosting winter adoption event Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago animal care and control is giving you a little extra incentive to adopt a dog or cat.It's hosting a winter adoption event Saturday with hot chocolate and cookies.Head to 2741 S. Western from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. to meet adoptable dogs and cats.All adoption fees will be waived.To see some of the animals available right now - head to petharbor.com/chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'It's just amazing': Chicago Animal Care and Control officer retires after 32 wild years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ricardo Aguilar has seen it all during his three decades working at Chicago Animal Care and Control, but now he's ready to retire.CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot takes a look back at his wild career in a story you'll see Only on Two.So many memories are in Ricardo Aguilar's photo albums. There are 32 years worth, filling many pages, showing the joy he experienced each day while working for Chicago Animal Care and Control."When I first started with animal control department, it was just about dogs and cats. That's the way I seen it. I never thought...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Area high school students play to packed house for Chicago Shakespeare Slam

CHICAGO (CBS) -- High schoolers from across the city and suburbs played to packed house Thursday night at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier.It was the final round of the Shakespeare Slam competition.The students from the 26 participating high schools celebrated Shakespeare's language along with their own voices. Teams of students staged performance pieces based on the Shakespeare play, "Richard III."The Chicago Shakespeare Theater explained the choice of play."Power, revenge, legacy. Invincible determination, fierce femme characters, cut-throat conspiring, curses, untamable ambition—for all these delicious and relevant reasons, Richard III seemed the perfect play for students to be exploring right now," the theater wrote. "And its complex characters and action-packed world give students a playground for their imaginations."This was the first in-person Slam in three years. The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated virtual programming in 2021 and 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman celebrates milestone birthday helping animals in need

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A very special birthday shout-out today.Clara is celebrating her birthday along with her rescue dog, Sasha. She is turning 100 years old and wants to use the milestone to help animals in need. Clara is gathering supplies to donate one hundred items to local animal shelters, and she's asking for your help to make it happen. Everything from pet food, cleaning items, and even leashes are accepted.If you want to help, drop your donations off at the Porter Place Assisted Living Facility in Tinley Park.Donations will be accepted through Sunday.
TINLEY PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in drive-by on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 36-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Around 6:45 p.m., police say the male victim was discovered inside a vehicle after sustaining a gunshot wound to his left hip in the 3200 block of West Cortez Street. According to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
140K+
Followers
31K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy