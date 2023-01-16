Seven days remain to claim one-time payment from $350million mobile network settlement – see who qualifies

MILLIONS of Americans have just one week left to claim a settlement payment from one of the largest mobile networks.

T-Mobile is offering up to $100 back to customers because of a massive 2021 data breach.

The telecommunications company agreed to pay millions of users a collective total of $350million after settling its consolidated class action lawsuit.

T-Mobile will also spend an additional $150million on data security technology to prevent another such breach from taking place, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission report.

The 2021 cyber attack exposed millions of user addresses, pins and other personal information.

While the final approval hearing is slated for January 20, 2023, at 10am, the deadline to file through the T-Mobile settlement website is a few days after, on January 23, 2023.

HOW MUCH YOU’LL RECEIVE

The specific amount of cash you’ll earn depends on where you live.

Current and former customers can grab $25 cash payments, while California residents are entitled to $100, according to T-Mobile.

If you spent time or money to recover from fraud or identity theft, you qualify for even more of the settlement check.

T-Mobile will reimburse those eligible up to $25,000 for funds or time lost to breach.

The company also said it would pay for two years of McAfee's ID Theft Protection Service to anyone who even believes they were a victim of the hack.

WILL YOU GET THE MONEY?

Over 76million class members who had their information stolen are in line to get cash back.

Keep in mind, in order to receive your payout, there are specific rules you must follow.

If you were notified of the proposed settlement by mail you can confirm your status by emailing the Settlement Administrator or calling 833-512-2314.

You can also go to the T-Mobile settlement website and click submit a claim.

The list of your legal rights and options are:

Filing a claim for Out-of-Pocket Losses or Lost Time, or for an Alternative Cash Payment

Filing a claim For Identity Defense Services

Accessing Restoration Services

Excluding yourself from the Settlement

Objecting or commenting on the Settlement

Do nothing

Completed print claim forms can be sent to:

T-Mobile Data Breach Settlement

c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC

P.O. Box 225391 New York, NY 10150-5391

There are just seven days left, until January 23, when you won’t be able to file anymore.

WHAT HAPPENED DURING THE BREACH

T-Mobile first investigated the breach in August 2021 after reports that hackers had stolen the personal information of millions of customers.

While the customers had no financial information taken, names, addresses, birth dates, Social Security numbers and driver’s license IDs were stolen.

Around 76.6million people had their information compromised, according to court filings.

